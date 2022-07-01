Is Natural Born Killers (1994) Based on a True Story or a Book?

‘Natural Born Killers’ is a 1994 action-crime drama that follows two lovers who become mass murderers. Mickey and Mallory Knox come from traumatic childhoods and become lovers who go out and commit a string of murders. What makes things even darker is the media storm that the two cause. Despite being heinous criminals, Mickey and Mallory are glorified by the media.

Directed by Oliver Stone, the film depicts a savage killing spree but backs it up with deep social commentary. The story understandably feels ripped from the headlines, so we dug around to see whether ‘Natural Born Killers’ is actually based on a true story. Here’s what we found.

Is Natural Born Killers a True Story?

No, ‘Natural Born Killers’ is not inspired by a true story. The film also doesn’t draw from a book but is based on a screenplay written by the unmistakable Quentin Tarantino. However, Tarantino’s original screenplay was then reworked substantially by Director Oliver Stone, writer David Veloz, and associate producer Richard Rutowski. The original story centers around the journalist Wayne Gale and follows a married couple who suddenly decide to go on a killing spree. Meanwhile, the redone version (which was finally put to screen) focuses on Mickey and Mallory. Ultimately, Tarantino was only credited for the film’s story owing to the significant changes made to his screenplay.

When the director first read the script, he envisioned the finished product as a high-octane action film. However, in the time that followed, real-world incidents like the O.J. Simpson trial, the Menendez brothers case, and even the Rodney King incident showed Stone just how influential the media was to the outcome of the cases. He, therefore, pivoted the film to focus on the tumultuous effect that media has on people.

The film goes so far as to suggest that media and violence have a mutually reinforcing effect. This is clearly seen in the media storm that gives mass murderers Mickey and Mallory an unprecedented amount of fame. Thus, Stone essentially uses Tarantino’s story to provide pointed social commentary on the media. In fact, one of the film’s posters made its focus amply clear, calling the project a “bold new film that takes a look at a country seduced by fame, obsessed by crime, and consumed by the media.”

There were also theories that Stone was influenced by the anger and sadness he felt due to the dissolution of his second marriage. He also reportedly said in an interview that he was partly inspired by the vitality of Indian cinema in making his film.

Finally, the idea of the book is one that is often mixed up with regard to the inspiration behind ‘Natural Born Killers.’ The film doesn’t take inspiration from any book and is sourced from Tarantino’s original screenplay. When he attempted to publish the very same screenplay, the producers of ‘Natural Born Killers’ claimed that Tarantino had sold them the script and therefore couldn’t publish it. A lawsuit was involved, but Tarantino was ultimately allowed to publish the paperback titled ‘Natural Born Killers: The Original Screenplay.’ He has done the same with his script for ‘True Romance.’

Ultimately, the story of ‘Natural Born Killers’ was seeded by a screenplay by master storyteller Quentin Tarantino. While its subsequent treatment by Stone and his team is partially inspired by real-world events, such true story aspects influence the tone and theme of the film more than its narrative. The film is, thus, not based on a true story and is a work of fiction that acts as an exaggerated social commentary about the real world and the role of the media.

