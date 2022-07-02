Where Was Natural Born Killers Filmed?

Oliver Stone, the acclaimed director behind ‘Midnight Express,’ helmed the 1994 crime drama ‘Natural Born Killers,’ showcasing 90s Americana in its zenith of crime and glory. The narrative follows two victims of traumatic childhood who come together to become mass murderers. The situation gets muddier as mass media glorifies the erratic couple. Although Quentin Tarantino wrote the story, Stone and his team heavily revised the screenplay version. Following its release, the movie polarized the critics and created controversy. Most parts of the movie unveil in the desolate Americana, from New Mexico to Arizona, showcasing road signs and nocturnal neons. You must wonder whether the movie was filmed in those places. If the question is tormenting you, let us put an end to your discontents.

Natural Born Killers Filming Locations

‘Natural Born Killers’ were filmed throughout the US, from New Mexico to Arizona to Illinois, Indiana, and Nevada. Principal photography commenced on May 24, 1993, getting wrapped up by July 31, 1993. Robert Richardson, a regular collaborator of Tarantino, came on board as the cinematographer. At the same time, Victor Kempster, the production designer of ‘JFK’ and ‘Miami Vice,’ came to be associated with the project. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Las Vegas, Nevada

The opening sequence was filmed partially in and around Las Vegas, a city known for its casinos and entertainment industry. As the most populous city in the state, Las Vegas is frequented by tourists throughout the year. In the opening sequence, we see a glimpse of Binion’s Horseshoe Casino, a historic casino located at 128 East Fremont Street in Vegas. Scenes were also taped outside the iconic Four Queens Casino at 202 East Fremont Street, and the Fremont Club Casino, at 200 East Fremont Street. The crew filmed additional scenes depicting the Plaza Hotel and Casino, a four-star tourist accommodation located at 1 Main Street in the city’s heart.

New Mexico

A significant chunk of filming went underway in New Mexico as the production team charted the entire length of the Land of Enchantment. The crew began their journey in the state from Gallup, a small city along the historic Route 66 in New Mexico. Located in McKinley County, the city is also in the vicinity of the Anasazi archaeological sites from 300 AD. The production team also lensed sequences on the Rio Grande Gorge Bridge, a steel deck arch bridge across the Rio Grande Gorge 10 miles northwest of Taos. It is the tenth highest bridge in the country.

From here, the unit visited Taos; a town tucked away in the high desert of northern New Mexico. While an old artist colony, Taos is most recognizable for its adobe buildings, such as Taos Pueblo. Another major filming destination for the crew was Albuquerque, the state’s most populous city, situated around 132 miles south of Taos. The team filmed all around the vast metropolis in the high desert south of Santa Fe National Forest. The production team filmed scenes in another Las Vegas in the San Miguel County of New Mexico.

While a shipping point for fabric, lumber, and dairy products, the city has also been a tourist base for nearby attractions, including the Santa Fe National Forest. Another filming spot in the same county was San Jose, a serene village and census-designated place housing around a hundred people. Additional filming went underway in Farmington, a city in New Mexico’s San Juan County, just above the Navajo Nation. Farmington has been home to a large oil and gas industry since the 20th century. Specifically, they headed to Shiprock, a census-designated place in San Juan County and part of the Farmington Metropolitan Area. The location is part of the Navajo reservation site.

Navajo County, Arizona

Arizona is the most highlighted among the other states visited by the filming unit. Some scenes in the state were filmed in Holbrook, a township and the county seat of Navajo County. While showcasing a slice of roadside Americana charm, the place gives a great view of the Painted Desert. The production team headed to Winslow, a city around 32 miles east of Holbrook, in the same Navajo County.

People worldwide have become familiar with the place, thanks to the famous Eagles’ song ‘Take It Easy.’ Some scenes were filmed in the Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park, along Route 42 in the Oljato-Monument Valley of Arizona. While a natural wonder flaunting sandstone towers, the park has been a coveted filming destination for Westerns such as ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid‘ and ‘Jeremiah Johnson.’ Lastly, the production team headed to Zeniff, an abandoned township 15 miles southwest of Holbrook in the Navajo County, to film some scenes.

Illinois

Some filming took place in the midwestern US state of Illinois, especially in Chicago and Joliet. The crew landed on Chicago, an iconic US city and the most populous city in the state. After lensing a few segments in the metropolis, the team headed to Joliet, a city and the county seat of Will and Kendall counties, around 30 miles southwest of Chicago. The Illinois state prison scenes, including the prison riot sequence, were recreated in Stateville Correctional Center, a maximum-security state prison for men located at 16830 South Broadway Street in Crest Hill, just outside Joliet.

Hammond, Indiana

The sprawling filming schedule took the cast and crew to the midwestern US state of Indiana. Rounding up the trip is the city of Hammond in Indiana, where the team lensed a few segments. Although in Indiana, the town is officially part of the Chicago Metropolitan Area. It is also one of the oldest settlements in the northern Lake County of Indiana, famous for being home to the First Baptist Church of Hammond.

