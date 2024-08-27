20 Best World War II Movies on Netflix (August 2024)

World War II is a heavily explored historical time in film, often depicted with powerful visuals, gritty action sequences, and poignant tales of survival. The relatively clear demarcation of good and evil in the conflict also presents the perfect canvas to create compelling stories. The conflict seems to offer a bottomless well of dramatic true events and inspiration for filmmakers to tap into, recreating the era with stunning realism. Whether you’re interested in thrilling tales of espionage or valiant assaults of frontline soldiers, these are the best World War II films on Netflix, and they will undoubtedly pique your interest.

20. Forgive Us Our Trespasses (2022)

Directed by Ashley Eakin, ‘Forgive Us Our Trespasses’ is a short film that encapsulates the scope of cruelty exercised by the Nazi regime against those with disabilities. Told from the point of view of a young boy with a limb disability, Paul, the film quickly makes apparent the horrific way of thinking propagated by the curriculum in his school. When soldiers show up to their farm for a cleansing under the Aktion T4 program, Paul and his mother have been preparing for this very moment. Despite its mere 13-minute run time, the short film manages to essay the intolerant atmosphere and cruelty fostered under the Nazi regime, showcasing a breakdown of critical thinking and humanity. You can watch the compact period drama here.

19. Pilecki’s Report (2023)

Originally titled ‘Raport Pileckiego,’ the Polish film chronicles the story of war hero Captain Witold Pilecki who was persecuted and tortured by both Nazism and Communism. Directed by Krzysztof Lukaszewicz, the biographical movie parallelly recounts his days as a resistance fighter in the Auschwitz concentration camp and in the Polish People’s Republic. Risking his life daily, Pilecki’s detailed reports to the Allies provided some of the earliest and most comprehensive accounts of the Nazi atrocities. The film depicts its time period with striking realism and brings a tragic and lesser-known World War II story to life. The Lukaszewicz directorial can be streamed here.

18. My Best Friend Anne Frank (2021)

Helmed by Ben Sombogaart, ‘My Best Friend Anne Frank’ tells the true story of Hanneli Goslar and Anne Frank’s friendship from Goslar’s point of view. The story begins in Amsterdam before the Nazi occupation and continues through the horrors of the Holocaust. As the war progresses, the girls’ lives are torn apart, but their bond remains a source of hope and strength. Titled ‘Mijn beste vriendin Anne Frank’ in Dutch, the film focuses on the emotional connection between the girls rather than solely on the broader historical events. It offers a different take on the famous story of Anne Frank, covering her rebellious nature as a child and the jarring and tragic events that unfolded following the invasion. The biographical drama can be watched here.

17. The Photographer of Mauthausen (2018)

Originally titled ‘El fotógrafo de Mauthausen,’ the Mar Targarona directorial is based on the true story of Francisco Boix, who captured evidence of the atrocities committed in the Mauthausen-Gusen concentration camp complex. Francisco, along with many others who fought on the losing side of the Spanish Civil War, is handed over to the Nazis as workforce. They are put to work and forced to go through the harrowing conditions of the Mauthausen concentration camp.

Along with fellow inmates, Francisco preserves and hides pictures of the horrors committed by the Nazi officers, with possible discovery meaning their execution. The Spanish-language film delves into the brutality of life in the camp and the incredible courage of those who sought to reveal its truths to the world. The film features dedicated cast performances, with lead actor Mario Casas losing over 25 pounds of weight to play his role accurately. The movie can be streamed here.

16. Narvik: Hitler’s First Defeat (2022)

Directed by Erik Skjoldbjærg, ‘Narvik: Hitler’s First Defeat’ chronicles the Battle of Narvik, a pivotal conflict that marked the first major defeat of Germany’s forces in World War II. The battle was fought over the iron ore deposits needed to fuel the Nazi war machine. Also known as ‘Kampen om Narvik,’ the Norwegian film centers on Corporal Gunnar Tofte, a soldier in Narvik protecting his home. In the winter of 1940, the Nazis attack with devastating force. The local soldiers must rely on scorched-earth tactics and guerrilla warfare in the mountainous terrain until reinforcements arrive. The film boasts picturesque wintery backdrops, authentic period-accurate attire, and well-executed action sequences. The historical war film can be streamed here.

15. The Resistance Banker (2018)

Directed by Joram Lürsen and originally titled ‘Bankier van het verzet,’ the World War II biographical drama revolves around the true story of Walraven van Hall as he ingeniously finances the Dutch resistance in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam. Financers Walraven and his brother Gijs begin to fund the resistance right under the Nazis’ noses, utilizing their orders against them and lending amounts guaranteed by the Dutch government in exile. As the Allies approach, the underground resistance requires a large sum to fund a railway strike.

Despite exceeding the lending guarantee, Walraven concocts a daring plan to use funds from the national bank through forgery. However, the SS seem to have their scent and begin closing in. The well-crafted Dutch film presents another vital face of the war: the economical backing of resistance movements and subterfuge. With the era masterfully recreated by Lürsen, we also get a thrilling account of the bravery and ingenuity of ordinary people standing up against their oppressors, which can be seen here.

14. Ordinary Men: The “Forgotten Holocaust” (2023)

Also known as ‘Ganz normale Männer – Der ‘vergessene Holocaust’,’ the German documentary recounts the largest murder trial in history. The Einsatzgruppen trial included tens of thousands of soldiers and police personnel from Einsatzgruppen and police battalions accused of war crimes, including mass murder. With archival footage and interviews of survivors and prosecutors, the documentary sheds light on the sheer scale on which atrocities were committed and how survivors fought for justice. Among sociologists and historian commentators, ‘Ordinary Men: The “Forgotten Holocaust”’ features an in-depth interview with 101-year-old Benjamin Ferencz, the lawyer who was the chief prosecutor in the trials held at Nuremberg. You can stream the documentary here.

13. The Shadow in My Eye (2022)

Also known as ‘The Bombardment,’ the Danish war drama narrates the tragic true events of the RAF accidentally bombing a school in Copenhagen, Denmark, while targeting the Gestapo’s headquarters as a part of Operation Carthage. Titled ‘Skyggen i mit øje’ in Danish, the Ole Bornedal directorial intertwines the lives of several characters, including schoolchildren, nuns, and resistance fighters, whose fates are dramatically altered by the bombing. Bornedal’s direction brings a haunting realism to the screen, capturing the chaos, fear, and profound loss experienced by those caught in the crossfire. ‘The Shadow in My Eye’ is a poignant and powerful exploration of the collateral damage of war, highlighting the innocent lives forever changed by a single, tragic mistake. You can witness the haunting drama here.

12. Hitler: A Career (1977)

Originally titled ‘Eine Karriere,’ ‘Hitler: A Career’ dissects the leader’s rise to power, from the days of his upbringing to the impassioned speeches that transformed the seemingly unremarkable man into a demagogue. It also uncovers the challenges faced by him and the Nazi party as they started down the warpath. Through rare archival footage of the time and Stephen Murray’s acute narration in the English version, we are given deep insights into lesser-known factors contributing to the emergence of Hitler’s Third Reich. Directed by Joachim Fest and Christian Herrendoerfer, ‘Hitler: A Career’ is not just a historical account but a cautionary tale about the dangers of totalitarianism and the ways in which charismatic leaders can manipulate societies. The historical documentary can be viewed here.

11. Blood & Gold (2023)

With director Peter Thorwarth at the helm, ‘Blood & Gold’ is a genre-bending German historical drama that follows a scramble for Jewish gold hidden in a remote village near the end of World War II. A German deserter left for dead who, along with a determined young woman and other villagers, face off against a ruthless SS squad in a dangerous hunt for hidden gold. The black comedy is reminiscent of an old spaghetti western and features a gratuitous dose of brutal violence and gore. The refreshing concept combines punchy action sequences and stories of revenge, making for a gripping and well-crafted over-the-top war film, which can be seen here.

10. Operation Mincemeat (2021)

A John Madden directorial, ‘Operation Mincemeat’ narrates the true story of one of the most ingenious and successful deception operations in military history. Based on Ben Macintyre’s book, the film centers on the British intelligence’s bold plan of misleading the Nazis about the Allied invasion of Southern Europe. By planting fake documents on a corpse disguised as a British officer, they aim to convince the Germans that the invasion will take place in Greece rather than Sicily. With a stellar cast including Colin Firth, Matthew Macfadyen, and Kelly Macdonald, ‘Operation Mincemeat’ not only highlights the creativity and daring of wartime espionage but also delves into the ethical complexities of war. The historical drama and spy thriller paints a fascinating portrait of the unbelievable chapter of World War II with suspense, intrigue, and unexpected twists. The war espionage thriller can be streamed here.

9. Wil (2023)

Directed by Tim Mielants, ‘Wil’ is a Dutch-language historical thriller centering on two policemen in Antwerp, Belgium, as they secretly work against the occupying Nazis for the resistance. Will and Lode are policemen in the occupied city of Antwerp, forced to participate in the manhunt for Jews. However, they covertly assist the resistance and hope to save the Jewish people as well.

As they are surrounded by rampant violence and bloodshed, Will and Lode falter between self-preservation and saving lives to soothe their conscience. The film unflinchingly depicts the brutality of the Nazi reign of terror, painting a harrowing portrait of those who lost their lives to it and those who collaborated in the slaughter of their fellow countrymen. The film creates an oppressive and heavy atmosphere, immersing us in a gritty and stunningly realistic depiction of the dark time. You can watch the Dutch period thriller here.

8. The Forgotten Battle (2020)

Originally titled ‘De slag om de Schelde,’ ‘The Forgotten Battle’ refers to the Battle of the Scheldt near the end of the war and weaves the stories of three individuals on different fronts. With Matthijs van Heijningen Jr. at the helm, the film follows a glider pilot, a Dutch boy drafted into German ranks, and a local resistance woman providing essential intelligence to the Allies. From each of their perspectives, we are provided a different lens through which to view the looming battle. As the Royal Air Force (RAF) clouds the sky with gliders and German flak emplacements roar to life, we are thrust into the unforgiving thicket of total war. The personal stories congregate to create the emotional backdrop for the lesser-known battle, which is impactfully rendered with gritty action sequences. You can immerse yourself in the creative work here.

7. Munich: The Edge of War (2021)

Helmed by Christian Schwochow, ‘Munich: The Edge of War’ delves into the precarious days leading up to World War II when British and German officials meet in Munich to prevent war. Based on Robert Harris’ 2017 novel, ‘Munich,’ the espionage thriller revolves around British diplomat Hugh Legat and his German counterpart Paul von Hartmann, who are university friends. As Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain arrives in Munich to negotiate an agreement with Hitler, Hartmann reveals to Legat the führer’s plans to conquer Europe and an internal plan to overthrow him.

Legat attempts to convey the revelation to Chamberlain through secret documents provided by Hartmann, but faces a number of critical obstacles. The fictional historical drama builds taut suspense in its spy moments with intriguing narratives of alternate history presented. The casts deliver compelling performances, with Ulrich Matthes’ Hitler creating a chilling aura. The suspenseful film can be watched here.

6. Riphagen (2016)

In the directorial hands of Pieter Kuijpers, ‘Riphagen’ is a World War 2 biographical drama that stands out from tales of selfless heroes by chronicling the true story of Dries Riphagen, an opportunistic criminal. Also known as the Dutch Al Capone, Riphagen was a figure of the Dutch underworld who joined the Nazis and helped round up Jews. The cunning criminal discovers hiding Jews and deceitfully makes assurances to them. He wins the trust of his victims and convinces them to hand over their valuables for “safekeeping” before notifying the Nazi Sicherheitsdienst of their location. The Dutch film is a masterful work featuring stellar performances from all cast members and crisp cinematography, creating a tense and unsettling atmosphere that you can savor here.

5. The Last Days (1998)

‘The Last Days’ is an Oscar-winning documentary about Holocaust survivors revisiting their traumatic memories and the events and locations tied to them. It follows five Hungarian Jews as they retrace their steps to Auschwitz, narrating their harrowing tales connected with the locations. Directed by James Moll, the documentary also focuses on parallel World War II events, explaining that Hitler dedicated substantial resources to the extermination of the Jewish population despite badly losing the war in late 1944. The documentary also explores the broader impact of the Holocaust, including the liberation of the concentration camps and the survivors’ journey to rebuild their lives. The acclaimed work can be streamed here.

4. Unbroken (2014)

With Angelina Jolie in the director’s chair, ‘Unbroken’ is a biographical drama about Louis Zamperini, a former Olympic track star who was captured while fighting in World War II. Based on the book by Laura Hillenbrand, the story follows Louis as he brings glory to his nation in the Olympics and then joins the war effort after Pearl Harbor. His plane crashes into the ocean, and he is captured by Imperial Japanese forces, becoming a prisoner of war.

Through the brutal conditions weathered by Louis, his unbroken spirit shines bright, persevering regardless of the odds stacked against him. The unbelievable true story is brought to life with stunning realism and incredible production quality. It also depicts the brutal realities of life as a prisoner of war in Japan, as Louis is singled out for his reputation, tortured, and humiliated. The poignant film can be seen here.

3. Darkest Hour (2017)

With Joe Wright at the helm, ‘Darkest Hour’ chronicles the early days of World War II, when British prime minister Winston Churchill ponders the momentous decision of going to war. After Neville Chamberlain’s appeasement plan fails, Adolf Hitler’s armies rampage across Europe. The new prime minister, Churchill, makes strategic decisions and rallies the British people to prepare them for yet another war. The narrative offers a riveting and intimate portrayal of leadership under pressure, delving deep into the politics and obstacles navigated by the statesman. Gary Oldman renders a powerful performance as the iconic leader, with expert cinematography accentuating his severity. One can relish the recreation of the era here.

2. Fury (2014)

Directed by David Ayer, ‘Fury’ follows Sergeant Don “Wardaddy” Collier (Brad Pitt) and his crack Sherman tank crew as they are joined by a novice gunner and venture deep into enemy territory. The German war machines possess superior technology, and the Allied tank crews suffer high casualty rates. Wardaddy uses his vast experience to outmaneuver his foes while keeping his team in line, physically as well as psychologically. When their tank is stranded at a strategic crossroads, the crew decides to hunker down and make a valiant stand against a column of Waffen SS troops.

‘Fury’ is synonymous with World War II war films, masterfully bringing the gritty and brutal realities of tank warfare to life. With the star-studded cast giving brilliant performances, the characters gain depth through their rigid personal beliefs and disputes in high-tension scenarios. The film also utilized the only fully functional German Tiger tank, with its action sequence alone immortalizing the movie for World War II buffs. The action-packed film can be streamed here.

1. Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

Helmed by Mel Gibson, ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ chronicles an astonishing true story based on Terry Benedict’s 2004 documentary, ‘The Conscientious Objector.’ Desmond T. Doss joins the army as a combat medic after the attack on Pearl Harbor. When he is undergoing training, he stuns his superiors and brothers in arms by becoming a conscientious objector and refusing to pick up a weapon. Regardless of the doubts and derision levied against him, Desmond proves his mettle through faith and an unwavering dedication to saving lives.

During a deadly attack in the Battle of Okinawa, he disregards his own safety in favor of rescuing his men, going in time and time again against all odds. Gibson’s direction brings the brutality of war to life with intense and visceral battle scenes, contrasting sharply with Doss’s steadfast commitment to his principles and humanity. The film’s emotional depth and historical significance make it a must-watch for fans of war dramas. You can watch the miraculous true story here.

