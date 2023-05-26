Where Was Netflix’s Blood & Gold Filmed?

Helmed by Peter Thorwarth, Netflix’s ‘Blood & Gold’ is a German action comedy movie that centers upon a German deserter, Heinrich, and a young SS troop, Elsa, who have their common enemy in the Nazis. Elsa seeks a Jewish treasure while the former searches for his lost daughter. Sooner rather than later, the two realize they have much more in common as they fight for justice and their families against the Nazis.

Heinrich and Elsa indulge in a bloody battle against the Nazis as they hunt for hidden gold in the latter’s village. This greed for gold brings some secrets out in the open. Set in the spring of 1945, right at the bitter end of World War II, the war drama movie takes us on an action-packed hunt for gold along with the protagonist in different locations. The makers replicated the visuals of the old times, which works well in contrast with the action scenes. So, if you are interested in knowing where ‘Blood & Gold’ was filmed, allow us to fill you in on all the details and get rid of your curiosity!

Blood & Gold Filming Locations

‘Blood & Gold’ was filmed in the Czech Republic, seemingly in and around Prague. As per reports, principal photography for the war movie commenced in March 2022 and wrapped up in May of the same year. Also known as Czechia, the Czech Republic has a hilly landscape and versatile terrains, making it an ideal shooting spot for different reasons and diverse productions. Now, without much ado, let’s travel back in time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations where Heinrich and Elsa fight off against a bunch of Nazis in the Netflix movie!

Prague, Czech Republic

Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, served as one of the primary production locations for ‘Blood & Gold’ as a significant chunk of the movie was lensed on location across the city. The production team supposedly set up camp in a few areas on its outskirts to record the scenes involving Elsa’s village.

Moreover, the cast and crew possibly utilized the facilities of one of the film studios to shoot numerous interior and gory action scenes for the Peter Thorwarth directorial. Some popular production studios in and around Prague are Barrandov Studios, Prague Studios, and Pokrok Studios. As far as most exterior shots are concerned, they were seemingly taped on location by dressing up the sites aptly to portray the 1940s.

Many of you might also spot iconic and famous landmarks in the backdrop of some scenes, such as Prague Castle, the Baroque Saint Nicholas Church, the Franz Kafka Museum, Písek Gate, Vyšehrad Castle, and the National Gallery Prague. Apart from ‘Blood & Gold,’ the Czech capital has hosted the production of many other movies and TV shows over the years. For instance, its locales have been featured in ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ ‘Jojo Rabbit,’ ‘Casino Royale,’ ‘A Small Light,’ and ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan.’

