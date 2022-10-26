Where Was Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front Filmed?

Based on the 1929 eponymous novel by Erich Maria Remarque, Netflix’s ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ (originally titled ‘Im Westen nichts Neues’) is a German anti-war drama movie co-written and directed by Edward Berger that is set in the final years of World War I. The narrative revolves around a young teenager named Paul Bäumer and his friends, Albert and Müller, all of whom carry romanticized and patriotic notions about war. So, in order to enlist in the army and fight for his nation, Paul lies about his age. However, when the teenagers come face to face with the reality of war, all their preconceived notions and excitement are crumbled.

Things go from bad to worse when Paul finds himself in a trench, with little to no equipment or training, and donning another soldier’s uniform. Now, he must keep moving forward and fight until the end to make his country proud. The dramatic narrative is enhanced by the stellar performances of a talented cast comprising Felix Kammerer, Albrecht Schuch, Aaron Hilmer, Moritz Klaus, and Aaron Hilmer. The commotion and massacre of the war, coupled with the backdrop of bloody battlefields, are enough to make you curious about the actual filming sites of the German film. Well, in that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details regarding the same!

All Quiet on the Western Front Filming Locations

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ was filmed in the Czech Republic, Germany, and Belgium, specifically in Prague, Central Bohemian Region, Ústí nad Labem Region, Liberec Region, and Plzeň Region. The principal photography for the war drama reportedly commenced in March 2021 and wrapped up in late May of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s follow Paul through the trenches and learn all about the specific sites where the Netflix movie was shot!

Prague, Czech Republic

Many pivotal sequences for ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ were lensed in and around Prague, the capital and largest city in the Czech Republic. To be specific, the filming unit utilized the facilities of the Barrandov Studios at Kříženeckého nám. 322/5 in Prague. Known to be one of the oldest film studios in Europe, it is home to nine sound stages, all of which are soundproof and cover 10,400 square meters of the studio in total.

Moreover, there are production rooms, dressing rooms, prop and camera rooms, and catering areas. All these amenities make Barrandov Studios a suitable filming site for all kinds of productions. The cast and crew also seemingly ventured to other locations within the city for shooting purposes.

Central Bohemian Region, Czech Republic

The production team of ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ also utilized the locales of the Central Bohemian Region, an administrative unit in the central part of its historical region of Bohemia, for the production of the German film. They set up camp in a bunch of different sites across the region, including Milovice, Králův Dvůr, Libušín, Vinařice, Benátky nad Jizerou, Lišany u Rakovnika, Chotýšany, Luštěnice, Chotysany, and Lom Homolák. In addition, the Točník Castle at Točník 10, and the chateaus in Liběchov and Hořín served as pivotal production locations for the Netflix movie.

Ústí nad Labem Region, Czech Republic

For shooting some key scenes for ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ the filming unit traveled to the Ústí nad Labem Region, an administrative unit in the north-western part of Bohemia. The capital, Ústí nad Labem, served as an important filming site for the movie, but there are many other locations in the region that the cast and crew utilized. They are Žatec, Roudnice nad Labem, Buškovice, Postoloprty, Skupice u Postoloprt, Černochov, Roudnice nad Labem, and the Brody chateau.

Other Locations in the Czech Republic

Additional portions for ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ were recorded in various other regions of the Czech Republic. The town of Ralsko in Česká Lípa District and Sychrov Castle near the village Sychrov, both in the Liberec Region, were utilized by the filming unit for the production of the film. Furthermore, a few key scenes were lensed in Chotěšov Abbey at Plzeňská 1 in the Plzeň Region.

Germany

As per reports, the production team of ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ even traveled to Germany to tape some important sequences for the Netflix film. Located in Central Europe, Germany is the second most populous country in Europe and is officially known as the Federal Republic of Germany. It is considered a great power, mainly due to its strong economy, which is the largest in Europe.

Belgium

For shooting purposes, the cast and crew of ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ also set up camp in Belgium, a country in Northwestern Europe. Officially known as the Kingdom of Belgium, it is one of the six founding countries of the European Union. Belgium, with a high-income economy, provides high standards of living, education, quality of life, and healthcare.

