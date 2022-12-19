Where Was Jack Ryan Season 3 Filmed?

Based on the fictional characters of Tom Clancy’s Ryanverse, Amazon Prime’s ‘Jack Ryan’ or ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ is a political action thriller series created by the duo of Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland. The narrative follows an up-and-coming CIA analyst named Jack Ryan whose life turns on its head when he comes across several fishy bank transfers. As he attempts to look for answers, Jack gets pulled from his safe and offsite desk job into the field.

In the third season, Jack is seen on the run as he becomes a victim of a conspiracy, which makes him wanted by not just the international rogue faction but also the CIA itself. Now, in a race against time, he must stay underground to survive all the attacks and also complete his mission. Fans who have been following the series from the get-go are bound to remain hooked on the action-packed show through each episode of season 3. At the same time, the multitude of locations where Jack finds himself makes one wonder where ‘Jack Ryan’ season 3 was shot. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Jack Ryan Season 3 Filming Locations

‘Jack Ryan’ season 3 was filmed in the Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Austria, Italy, and New York, particularly in Prague, Greater Athens, Kopaida, Santorini, Argolida, Sounion, Budapest, Pest County, Vienna, and Rome. Although the principal photography for the third round of the action series got underway in October 2020, it was soon halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After months of delay, the shooting resumed in May 2021 and seemingly wrapped up in September of the same year. Now, let’s follow Jack as he attempts to save the world from a deadly nuclear attack, and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the third season of the Amazon Prime series!

Prague, Czech Republic

In May 2021, right after production resumed, the cast and crew members of ‘Jack Ryan’ were spotted lensing several key scenes in Prague, the capital and largest city in the Czech Republic. To be specific, a luxurious restaurant right at the heart of the city served as a production location for the third season of the John Krasinski starrer.

Greater Athens, Greece

During the later stages of production, several pivotal sequences for ‘Jack Ryan’ season 3 were taped in Greater Athens, a metropolitan area situated within the Attica region consisting of 58 municipalities, including Athens and Piraeus municipalities. The filming unit utilized the locales of the cities of Athens and Piraeus, the town of Laurium or Lavrio, and the suburb of Drapetsona, all in Greater Athens.

Other Locations in Greece

For filming the third season, the filming unit of ‘Jack Ryan’ traveled to several other locations across Greece. One of the primary production locations that feature in the show’s season 3 is the beautiful Greek island of Santorini, situated in the southern Aegean Sea. Other sites, within Greece, where the cast and crew set up camp for the production of season 3 are Argolis or Argolida, Sounion, and Kopais or Kopaida.

Budapest, Hungary

Additional portions of the third iteration of ‘Jack Ryan’ were lensed in Budapest, the capital and most populous city of Hungary. It seems that the production team recorded a few key scenes on location on Margaret Island, a small island right in the middle of the Danube in central Budapest. The global city of Budapest has significant strengths in a number of sectors, such as art, fashion, research, education, commerce, media, entertainment, and so on.

Pest County, Hungary

The cast and crew members set up camp in Pest County, a county surrounding Budapest in central Hungary. They reportedly utilized the facilities of Astra Studios at 1-3 Napraforgó street in the traditional village of Mogyoród. The film studio is home to six different sound stages varying in size, a massive backlot area, and one of the largest indoor water tanks in the nation. All these facilities make it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions.

Vienna, Austria

A few sequences for the third season of ‘Jack Ryan’ were also recorded in Vienna, the capital, most populous, and largest city of Austria. The iconic square, Stephansplatz, situated at the geographical center of the capital served as a pivotal production location for ‘Jack Ryan’ season 3. Vienna is also home to several museums, such as the Technical Museum, the Burial Museum, the Sigmund Freud Museum, and the Military History Museum, to name a few.

Rome, Italy

In October 2020, before the production got postponed, the cast and crew members were spotted lensing some pivotal scenes for the third season of the Amazon Prime series in Rome, the capital city of Italy. Over the years, it has hosted the production of various filming projects. Some of them are ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,’ ‘The American,’ ‘Van Helsing,’ and ‘John Wick: Chapter 2.’

New York

It seems that New York plays a significant role in the third season of ‘Jack Ryan’ as well. Officially known as the State of New York, it is the 27th largest state in terms of area located in the Northeastern United States. Having a vast and diverse landscape, New York State makes for an ideal production location for different kinds of movies and TV shows, such as ‘The Godfather,’ ‘National Treasure,’ ‘Person of Interest,’ and ‘The Blacklist.’

