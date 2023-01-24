8 Movies Like Narvik You Must See

‘Narvik: Hitler’s First Defeat‘ is a Norwegian historical drama film, originally titled ‘Kampen Om Narvik. Director Erin Skjoldbærg encapsulates the real events of the battle between German and Norway, along with its allied forces, through the lens of fictional soldiers and survivors. At the forefront of the movie is Ingrid Tofte (Kristine Hartgen), who puts her life on the line for her son Ole (Christoph Mathiesen) while her husband (Stig Henrik Hoff) revolts for the freedom of their country.

It is a harrowing movie that unveils the trauma of commoners who face the consequences of decisions they never made. But it’s also a tale of heroism and bravery that brought the first defeat to the Nazi regime. If you found this movie to be impeccable and a brilliant portrayal of war and its realities, we have a catalog of similar films to amuse you. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Narvik: Hitler’s First Defeat’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

8. Defiance (2008)

‘Defiance’ is a war film based on the book ‘Defiance: The Bielski Partisans.’ The movie is helmed by Edward Zwick and entails the true story of the Bielski brothers (Daniel Craig and Liev Schreiber), who vow to avenge the death of their parents, murdered by the Auxiliary police under German occupiers. In their quest, they encounter a group of Jewish escapees and take them under their wing. What follows is a gut-wrenching struggle for survival and finding hope in dark times. The central theme of the movie is survivorship and undeserving circumstances of civilians, which is also predominant in ‘Narvik: Hitler’s First Defeat.’

7. The King’s Choice (2016)

Erik Poppe’s directorial, ‘The King’s Choice,’ is a biographical war film co-produced in four countries, i.e., Norway, Denmark, Ireland, and Sweden. Originally titled ‘Kongens Nei,’ the movie is inspired by the eponymous novel written by Alf R. Jacobsen. It centers on the German invasion of Norway and how the royal family handles the catastrophe. It is an exceptional portrayal of the monarch’s patriotism and choices that led to this lesser-known yet epic tale. With a lifelike representation of the tragedy and similar themes of nationalism, ‘The King’s Choice’ should undoubtedly be a part of your watchlist.

6. The Siege Of Jadotville (2016)

‘The Siege Of Jadotville’ is an action war film based on the book ‘The Siege at Jadotville’: The Irish Army’s Forgotten Battle’ that was inspired by real events and written by Declan Power. The movie is a story of an Irish peacekeeper troop led by Patrick Quinlan (Jamie Dornan) to Katanga to protect the miners. After a turn of events, the battalion is pitted against the French and Belgians and their 3000 mercenaries. Much like ‘Narvik: Hitler’s First Defeat,’ the film outlines how the unpredictability of politics and war can squander the lives of innocent people.

5. Unbroken (2014)

‘Unbroken’ is a biographical war drama movie inspired by Laura Hillenbrand’s novel, ‘Unbroken: A World War II Story of Survival, Resilience, and Redemption.’ The film depicts the journey of Olympian Louis Zamperini (Jack O’Connell), who survives a plane crash and 47 days of being stranded on a raft with two other crewmen. They are discovered by the Japanese navy but arrested as prisoners of war, who go through many atrocities, induced by the Japanese army. This inspiring cinema has all the important elements of ‘Narvik: Hitler’s First Defeat,’ such as the strength of the human spirit and the importance of hope.

4. Anthropoid (2016)

‘Anthropoid’ is a historical drama film that entails the true story of Operation Anthropoid, a mission in which two Czech soldiers assassinate the highest-ranking official of the Nazi era, SS General Reinhard Heydrich. Jozef Gabčík (Cillian Murphy) and Jan Kubiš (Jamie Dornan) scout and plan in Czechoslovakia as the political tensions increase and obstacles skyrocket while attempting the assassination. The film is directed and co-written by Sean Ellis, who masterfully displays the mission and creates a suspenseful atmosphere throughout the runtime.

3. Max Manus: Man of War

Based on the young Norwegian revolter Max Manus (Aksel Hennie), ‘Max Manus: Man of War’ is a biographical war film that showcases his rise from a commoner to the leader of a movement against the German occupation in Norway. The movie also explores his PTSD, personal demons, struggles with women, and everything that resulted from his involvement in World War II. Directors Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg did their best to pay homage to the country’s war hero through this Norwegian cinematic gem. The revolt and retaliation angle is similar to ‘Narvik: Hitler’s First Defeat.’ Moreover, both movies have the flare and grit of Norwegian cinema.

2. The 12th Man (2017)

‘The 12th Man’ is a Norwegian film and an adaptation of Tore Haug and Astrid Karlsen’s book ‘Jan Baalsrud and Those Who Save Him. ‘Den 12. Mann’ is the original title of this historical drama, directed by Harald Zwart, and centers on Jan Baalsrud (Thomas Gullestad), who is sent on a mission with 12 saboteurs to wreck a German ship, their plan goes southwards, and the men are captured. However, Jan escapes the Nazis but faces several mental and physical hardships along the way. The movie’s commitment to being historically accurate and displaying the moral dilemmas faced by Jan’s helpers is commendable. The narrative, setting, and unique visual style of storytelling will remind the viewers of ‘Narvik: Hitler’s First Defeat.’

Land of Mine (2015)

‘Land of Mine,’ originally titled ‘The Under Sandet,’ is a Danish historical war drama film inspired by real gruesome events about the German prisoners of war who were forced to clear the landmines on a beach in Denmark after World War II. A Danish sergeant, Carl Leopold Rasmussen (Roland Møller), is entrusted with supervising these young German soldiers. Initially, he is full of hatred for them but slowly grows compassionate. Director Martin Zandvliet exhibits the impact of wars that poison both sides on the battlefront. Moreover, both movies are bound to influence you with themes of human compassion and unwavering bravery.

Read More: Is Narvik Based On A True Story?