10 Movies Like The Six Triple Eight You Must See

Directed by Tyler Perry, ‘The Six Triple Eight‘ tells the story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, an all-Black and all-female battalion that served during World War II. The war drama movie highlights the group’s struggles against racism and gender discrimination as they tried to ensure the swift delivery of a massive backlog of mail intended for the soldiers on the frontline and their families back home. Their work was pivotal in maintaining troop morale, even if they faced massive opposition at the time. The film is based on Kevin M. Hymel’s 2019 report ‘Fighting a Two-Front War,’ detailing the unsung contributions of these women of color in a time of great need. If you were gripped by the film’s exploration of discrimination and heroic figures who rise above such factors, here is a list of movies similar to ‘The Six Triple Eight’ you should watch.

10. The Great Debaters (2007)

‘The Great Debaters‘ is a historical drama about the exploits of the Wiley College debate team in the 1930s. The Denzel Washington directorial revolves around Melvin B. Tolson, a professor who starts a debate team at the predominantly all-black institution of Wiley College, only to face opposition from members within. After fighting back against rampant prejudice, the protagonist lands upon a group of intelligent and bright students capable of challenging the Harvard debate champions. Like ‘The Six Triple Eight,’ ‘The Great Debaters’ serves as a powerful reminder of the struggles faced by marginalized communities when attempting to break the mold of expectation. Although it may be less concerned with war, the themes of courage, bravery, and determination against the odds are resonant throughout both narratives.

9. The Woman King (2022)

Helmed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, ‘The Woman King‘ follows the Agojie, an all-female warrior unit dedicated to protecting the West African Kingdom of Dahomey during the 1800s. The unit’s leader, General Nanisca, forges a legacy of her own by ferociously training the next generation of warriors to deal with newfound threats posed by European colonizers and a growing slave trade. If you enjoyed ‘The Six Triple Eight’ for its depiction of a resilient group of women trying to preserve their culture by showcasing bold leadership, then ‘The Woman King’ captures much of the same. It emphasizes the importance of bravery and strength in a time of great adversity while also shining a spotlight on the lesser-known parts of African history.

8. The Tuskegee Airmen (1995)

‘The Tuskegee Airmen’ chronicles the true story of the first African American fighter squadron during World War II. The historical drama uncovers the struggles faced by the squadron members against the relentless racism and discrimination of the times, which propagate to their training at the Tuskegee Army Air Field and to the battlefield.

The Robert Markowitz directorial touches upon the same themes featured in ‘The Six Triple Eight,’ particularly in highlighting the exploits of an unsung African American unit in World War II. Both stories highlight how a marginalized group manages to overcome a wave of opposing opinions, step up to the plate, and serve their country when it needs them, contributing vitally to the war efforts and their people.

7. The Long Walk Home (1990)

In ‘The Long Walk Home,’ a struggling Black maid named Odessa Cotter, finds herself walking long distances to work in the wake of a city-wide boycott of public buses to combat segregation. As Odessa navigates a retinue of challenges with poverty, racism, and discrimination, her white employer, Miriam Thompson, becomes drawn into the conflict after she starts reflecting on the systemic racism prevalent around her.

‘The Long Walk Home’ focuses on the Civil Rights Movement and its impact on individuals living through the turmoil, which seamlessly parallels the themes of ‘The Six Triple Eight,’ albeit in a less war-oriented manner. Both stories touch upon the importance of solidarity and collective spirit when combating racial prejudices and rising above injustice. The Richard Pearce directorial is based on a screenplay and eponymous short film by John Cork, who was a graduate student at the University of Southern California when he wrote it.

6. A Call to Spy (2019)

Directed by Lydia Dean Pilcher, ‘A Call to Spy‘ tells the true story of a group of women who were recruited as spies during World War II. The film uncovers their exploits as part of Winston Churchill’s Special Operations Executive (SOE), tasked with infiltrating Nazi ranks in France and supporting the French Resistance. As they forge ahead with their mission, they have to navigate the perils of their espionage mission and ensure they succeed no matter what. Viewers of ‘The Six Triple Eight’ will enjoy the parallels between the two films, especially how they uncover the actions of an unsung group of women who played an integral role during the war. Both stories exemplify the resilience depicted by these women, exploring themes of empowerment, determination, and bravery.

5. Harriet (2019)

Helmed by Kasi Lemmons, ‘Harriet‘ revolves around the life and exploits of Harriet Tubman, an abolitionist and social activist during the 19th century. The biographical film follows Harriet’s journey from a slave in Maryland to a prominent activist who risked her life countless times to rescue hundreds of enslaved people and guide them to safety via the Underground Railway. Just as ‘The Six Triple Eight,’ ‘Harriet’ highlights the indomitable spirit of Black women as they rose up to challenge the orthodoxy and fight against systemic oppression. While Harriet’s bravery and extraordinary journey have a more individual arc, the Tyler Perry directorial showcases those same challenges of discrimination and oppression from a group point of view.

4. Glory (1989)

Based on Lincoln Kirstein and Richard Benson’s 1973 book ‘Lay This Laurel’ and Peter Burchard’s 1965 book ‘One Gallant Rush,’ ‘Glory‘ is an epic war drama film about one of the first African American regiments in the Union Army during the Civil War. The film centers on the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, led by Colonel Robert Gould Shaw, as they face immense struggles both on and off the battlefield, combatting prejudice, discrimination, and the abject terror of war.

The Edward Zwick directorial is similar to ‘The Six Triple Eight’ in its depiction of an African American unit whose determination and sacrifice were pivotal in the war efforts despite being ostracized on the basis of race. They both struggle against the weight of public perception and marginalization, fighting to have their voice heard and their efforts marked in the history books with hurdles facing them every step of the way.

3. A League of Their Own (1992)

Set during World War II, ‘A League of Their Own’ revolves around the creation of the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL), a women’s pro baseball league, which came at a time when female representation in sports was minimal. The Penny Marshall directorial centers on two sisters, Dottie Hinson and Kit Keller, who join the league with hopes of keeping baseball alive in the country while the male players are serving in the army overseas. The sports comedy-drama may be light-hearted in moments, but it captures the same challenges faced by women in ‘The Six Triple Eight.’ Both stories highlight the gender inequality and discrimination faced by a resilient group of women who bow down to no one while trying to break barriers and prove their skills at the highest level.

2. Selma (2014)

Directed by Ava DuVernay, ‘Selma’ chronicles the main events leading up to and the aftermath of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery voting rights marches. The historical drama is told through the eyes of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a renowned activist and philosopher who advocated for much of the Civil Rights Movement as one of its prominent leading figures. After facing much opposition in securing voting rights for African American people in the South, the story showcases the turning point in the struggle as the march from Selma to Montgomery took off in 1965.

‘Selma’ and ‘The Six Triple Eight’ are alike through their thematic exploration of segregation, racial discrimination, social injustices, and the courage exhibited by African Americans to rise above the prejudices thrown against them. In doing so, both films capture a pivotal and unsung part of history, intricately detailing the triumphs and struggles of individuals as they attempted to reshape society and the world to be more tolerant and understanding.

1. Hidden Figures (2016)

‘Hidden Figures‘ is a biographical drama centered on the lives of three Black women – Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson – who played an integral role at NASA during the early stages of the Space Race era. Although facing widespread gender and racial discrimination from their peers and predominantly male colleagues, the trio managed to showcase their expertise in the field of mathematics and engineering to help launch astronaut John Glenn into orbit.

Based on Margot Lee Shetterly’s eponymous 2016 non-fiction book, the Theodore Melfi directorial takes a leaf from ‘The Six Triple Eight’ by celebrating the accomplishments of an unsung group of Black women who were trailblazers and pioneers in their respective fields. Both narratives highlight and recognize their importance, showing how reshaping history and overcoming systemic oppression is a tough battle with countless obstacles along the way. The film received numerous accolades for its depth, including three nominations at the 89th Academy Awards.

