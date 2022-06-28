Where Was A Call to Spy Filmed?

With Lydia Dean Pilcher at the helm, ‘A Call to Spy’ (also known as ‘Liberte: A Call to Spy’) is a gripping 2019 world war II historical drama inspired by actual events. The narrative chronicles the role of female spies in WWII from the vantage point of England. In the early days of the war, prime minister Winston Churchill orders the Special Operations Executive to put together a league of female spies. The spies attempt to counter the rising Nazi influence in France. Most of the movie unfolds in and around France, while the period piece ambiance brings the characters together. You must wonder where the movie was filmed. If that is the case, let us now get to the places.

A Call to Spy Filming Locations

‘A Call to Spy’ was filmed in and around the US and Hungary, especially in Philadelphia and Budapest. The movie was eligible for the Pennsylvania Film Tax Credit Program. It also got aid from the government of Hungary, an Eastern European country that boasts an ideal movie production landscape. Lead actress Sarah Megan Thomas got a pulmonary blood clot, and her left Achilles tendon ruptured from her playing Virginia Hall, a character with a wooden leg.

Thomas required surgery and rehab to get back to her old shape. Robby Baumgartner, who was in the camera department of ‘Argo,’ became the director of photography for Philadelphia locations. At the same time, Miles Goodall (‘Pulse,’ ‘Retribution’) came on board as the cinematographer for the Budapest locations. Kim Jennings, the art director of ‘The Post’ and ‘Bridge of Spies,’ handled the production design. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Several sequences were filmed in Philadelphia to keep the budget low. The crew filmed a significant chunk of sequences in Villanova, a suburb of Pennsylvania around 17 miles northeast of the city center. Significantly, the production team got hold of Ardrossan Farms and were indebted to stumble upon the location. The historic landmark located at 807 Newtown Road in Villanova inspired 1940’s ‘The Philadelphia Story.’

The 10-day shoot at the Georgian revival house and estate took place in the spring of 2018, when the team appropriated every room of the house, doubling them as France, London, and Scotland. The crew handled their camera and equipment in the heritage house with care and precision, maintaining the integrity of the building. At the end of the filming, only one thing was broken in the entire building – the top of a globe light – which the crew replaced as they left the property. Some scenes were lensed further out in the township of Aston, around 23 miles southeast of Philadelphia.

Budapest, Hungary

Several sequences were filmed in Budapest, the historic capital city of Hungary. The crew needed to depict a European ambiance and found the perfect period piece environment in the Hungarian city. Several on-location scenes were filmed in and around Budapest, which is quite a popular filming destination for US productions. From ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent‘ to ‘Dune,’ a slew of global blockbusters have visited Budapest.

