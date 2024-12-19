Netflix’s The Six Triple Eight: Where Was the Tyler Perry Movie Filmed?

Inspired by the 2019 World War II History magazine report titled ‘Fighting a Two-Front War’ written by Kevin M. Hymel, Netflix’s ‘The Six Triple Eight’ is a historical war drama movie written and directed by Tyler Perry. Set in 1943, the story takes us back to the peak of World War II. Due to the rising conflicts and changes in priorities, the letters sent by the soldiers’ families and loved ones have stopped reaching them, breaking all sorts of contact between them. In order to tackle the seemingly impossible task of sorting out three years’ worth of backlogged mail, a team of more than 800 female soldiers is sent by the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

Despite the lack of trust shown by the military higher-ups and the constant discrimination, the Six Triple Eight manages to sort millions of pieces of mail and restore the soldiers’ connections with their families across the world. The powerful narrative is led by the powerful and compelling onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Kerry Washington, Ebony Obsidian, Milauna Jackson, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Moriah Brown, Gregg Sulkin, and Dean Norris. What adds another layer of authenticity to the tale is the realistic war-stricken sites, representing the time of the war.

The Six Triple Eight Filming Locations

Filming for ‘The Six Triple Eight’ was carried out in Georgia, Tennessee, and England, specifically in Atlanta, Cedartown, Chattanooga, Bradford, London, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire. According to reports, principal photography for the period drama commenced in January 2023 and concluded three months later, in late March of the same year. On the last day of shooting, Sarah Jeffery, who portrays Dolores Washington in the film, shared her experience, saying, “last day of filming #sixtripleeight today🪖🤍 It’s been the biggest honor and privilege and I can’t wait for the world to finally know and appreciate the incredible women of the 6888. endless thank you’s to @tylerperry @carlotaflaca @keriselig @kerrywashington @netflix @anastasiazavodnick and so many more xx.”

Atlanta, Georgia

A significant portion of ‘The Six Triple Eight’ was lensed in Atlanta, the capital of Georgia, located among the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains. The mail warehouse was built on a sound stage of the director’s studio — Tyler Perry Studios, situated at 315 Deshler Street Southwest in the city of Atlanta. The production team referred to the black-and-white photographs of the real-life warehouse and hired hundreds of extras to sort the mail in the set. Spread across a 330-acre lot, the film studio consists of twelve purpose-built state-of-the-art sound stages, over 220 acres of groomed greenspace, and a historic district, making it an ideal filming destination for a movie like ‘The Six Triple Eight.’

Cedartown, Georgia

Moving west of Atlanta, the filming unit of ‘The Six Triple Eight’ also utilized the locales of Cedartown, Georgia, to tape several key scenes. For instance, the exteriors of Polk County Courthouse No. 1 and the surrounding area were used to shoot important outdoor portions. Located at 100 Prior Street #106, the courthouse reportedly doubled for a Harristown, Pennsylvania, school. Main Street in Cedartown also served as a filming site for the Tyler Perry directorial.

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Additional portions of ‘The Six Triple Eight’ were also filmed in the city of Chattanooga, located along the Tennessee River in Tennessee’s Hamilton County. As per reports, the train and railway station scenes were shot in the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum at 4119 Cromwell Road. When it comes to the exterior of the train station, the production team shot multiple scenes at Chattanooga Choo-Choo (formerly known as Terminal Station). Situated at 1400 Market Street, the former railroad station is now renovated into a hotel called The Hotel Chalet by Trestle Studio.

Bradford, England

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘The Six Triple Eight’ also traveled all the way to the city of Bradford in West Yorkshire, England. Primarily, they set up camp in the historic district of Little Germany, which was turned into a 1940s-style film set portraying a war-stricken Birmingham. The cast and crew members were spotted recording pivotal sequences on multiple streets of Little Germany, including Burnett Street, Cater Street, Currer Street, Peckover Street, and Scoresby Street.

Other Locations in England

Within England, various other locations served as filming sites for ‘The Six Triple Eight,’ including Cambridge in the county of Cambridgeshire. In particular, shooting took place in and around the Imperial War Museum Duxford at IWM Duxford Airfield in Cambridge around mid-February 2023. Other English sites that reportedly hosted the production of the historical movie are London, St. Albans, and London Colney.

