In the realm of cinematic storytelling, war movies stand as powerful testaments to human resilience, sacrifice, and the complexities of conflict. HBO Max, the streaming giant synonymous with top-tier entertainment, has curated a compelling collection of war films that delve deep into the harrowing realities of battle, heroism, and the human spirit. From epic historical sagas to intimate character-driven narratives, the platform offers an array of gripping war movies that captivate audiences and provoke profound reflection. Join us on a cinematic journey as we explore the finest war movies streaming on HBO Max, where each frame captures the essence of bravery, camaraderie, and war’s profound impact on the human experience.

10. War and Peace, Part I: Andrei Bolkonsky (1965)

Sergei Bondarchuk’s ‘War and Peace, Part I: Andrei Bolkonsky’ is the first part of a four-part collection based on Leo Tolstoy’s classic novel. Set during the War of the Third Coalition, i.e., early 19th century, the movie focuses on Andrei Bolkonsky (Vyacheslav Tikhonov), a prince who joins the Imperial Russian army against Napoleon’s forces. With politics of family and governance at its core, the movie is ahead of its time in terms of adaptations and depiction of a story that deserves such a scale. The Academy Award-winning movie stars Sergei Bondarchuk, Vyacheslav Tikhonov, and Ludmila Savelyeva, and is a must-watch for war cinephiles. It can be streamed here.

9. The Survivor (2022)

In the biographical drama ‘The Survivor,’ directed by Barry Levinson, Ben Foster brilliantly embodies the character of Harry Haft, an Auschwitz concentration camp survivor. In this remarkable film, Haft’s unyielding spirit shines through as he resorts to boxing fellow inmates for survival during his time in the camp. Joining Foster in this powerful narrative is an exceptional ensemble cast, including Vicky Krieps, Billy Magnussen, Peter Sarsgaard, John Leguizamo, and Danny DeVito. After the horrors of World War II, Harry Haft faces a challenging journey to rebuild his life. Haunted by the past, he turns to the world of boxing legends, searching for lost love and healing. You can stream the film here.

8. Jim: The James Foley Story (2016)

‘Jim: The James Foley Story,’ directed by Brian Oakes, is a moving and poignant war documentary that transcends the traditional conventions of the genre. The film tells the gripping real-life story of James Foley, an American photojournalist who was tragically captured and killed by ISIS in 2014. Through the lens of Foley’s footage and the heartfelt testimonials of family and friends, the movie beautifully portrays a war correspondent’s courage, dedication, and unwavering spirit.

It is a good war movie not only for its powerful storytelling and emotionally charged narrative but also for its ability to illuminate the profound impact of conflict on individuals and the unwavering pursuit of truth, making it a compelling and deeply human portrayal of the war experience. The documentary features heartfelt interviews with family and friends, offering an intimate insight into James Foley’s life and work. You may watch it here.

7. Manhunt: The Inside Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden (2013)

‘Manhunt: The Inside Story of the Hunt for Bin Laden’ is a riveting war movie directed by Greg Barker. This gripping documentary-style film stands out as a compelling exploration of the relentless pursuit of one of the world’s most notorious terrorists, Osama bin Laden. The movie combines real-life interviews with CIA operatives and policymakers, giving viewers an intimate glimpse into the complex web of intelligence and counterterrorism efforts. With a sharp narrative, it conveys the tension, dedication, and high-stakes nature of the mission. Barker’s expert direction and the cast of real-life heroes make ‘Manhunt’ a must-watch war movie. Feel free to check it out here.

6. The Tuskegee Airmen (1995)

Directed by Robert Markowitz, ‘The Tuskegee Airmen’ is based on the true story of the first African-American combat pilots of the US during World War II. The story follows Hannibal Lee (Laurence Fishburne) and other young men of color selected for the experimental fighter pilot training program at the Tuskegee Army Air Field. The men consistently face racism and discrimination throughout their training, but it doesn’t affect their mission to serve their country on the battlefield. They are eventually handed combat missions in Europe, where they display immense courage. ‘The Tuskegee Airmen’ is a necessary addition to any war movie list and a staunch reminder of the African-American experience during World War II. The cast also includes Cuba Gooding Jr., Andre Braugher, John Lithgow, Courtney B. Vance, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Allen Payne, and Christopher McDonald. You can watch ‘The Tuskegee Airmen’ here.

5. Taking Chance (2009)

Ross Katz’s ‘Taking Chance’ is not your typical war movie. Unlike many films in the genre that emphasize battles and heroics, ‘Taking Chance’ shines a spotlight on a different aspect of military service – the solemn journey of honoring the fallen. Kevin Bacon delivers a stunning performance as Lt. Colonel Michael Strobl, who, with profound gravitas, undertakes the poignant task of escorting the remains of Lance Corporal Chance Phelps, a fallen Marine, back to his hometown.

This extraordinary film stands out for its minimalist approach, keenly focusing on the subtle nuances of this somber duty, the heartwarming compassion of ordinary Americans along the way, and the unspoken camaraderie shared by those who serve. ‘Taking Chance’ is a testament to the quieter, deeply human aspects of military life, making it a remarkable and essential entry into the war movie genre. You may watch it here.

4. Conspiracy (2001)

Directed by Frank Pierson, ‘Conspiracy’ is a multiple-award-winning war movie that dramatizes the Wannsee Conference on January 20, 1942, in Wannsee, Berlin. Made from the only surviving transcript of the meeting’s sole recording, the film revolves around the group of Nazi officials who discussed and decided to use concentration camps to torture and kill Jews.

Chaired by SS-Obergruppenführer Reinhard Heydrich (Kenneth Branagh), the meeting hits a potential rock bottom when Friedrich Wilhelm Kritzinger (David Threlfall) speaks against the decision. While we all know what eventually happened, ‘Conspiracy’ does a brilliant job showing the decisions that led to one of the most horrific periods in human history. You can watch it here.

3. When Trumpets Fade (1998)

Directed by John Irvin, this film is set during the Battle of Hürtgen Forest from September to December 1944 (World War II). It was fought between the German and the American forces. The film revolves around Private David Manning (Ron Eldard) of the 28th Infantry Division. Despite his disinclination to continue serving after being subjected to violence and trauma, he is promoted to sergeant rank and given a platoon to lead. His experiences as he tries to carry out the objectives, including the deaths of the soldiers and the seemingly unending horrors of war, and the toll these take on him, make for the rest of this war drama. The film ends with Manning passing out, which is the second outcome in any war, the first one being death. Alongside Eldard, the cast includes Zak Orth, Frank Whaley, Dylan Bruno, Devon Gummersall, and Dan Futterman. You can watch the film here.

2. War for the Planet of the Apes (2017)

The third installment of the Planet of the Apes reboot franchise, ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ is set two years after the events of ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes.’ The Matt Reeves directorial shows Caesar (voiced by Andy Serkis), the enhanced ape, taking up arms against the ruthless Colonel J. Wesley McCullough (Woody Harrelson) and his Alpha-Omega paramilitary faction after the latter kill Caesar’s eldest son, Blue Eyes (voiced by Max Lloyd-Jones) and wife, Cornelia (voiced by Judy Greer). Caesar had been trying to show his stand for peace, but unfortunately, his enemies didn’t cooperate. He thus lets vengeance take over and declares war. Reputed for its graphics and actions, the movie is a must-watch among cinephiles. You can watch it here.

1. Warfare (2025)

The events of November 19, 2006 (during the Battle of Ramadi, Iraq War) are showcased in graphic detail in former Navy SEAL Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland’s gripping war drama ‘Warfare.’ As authentic as it can be in being a graphic manifestation of its title, the movie shows how a Navy SEAL unit, which has set up camp inside a local house in Ramadi in central Iraq, is ambushed by militants on all sides. The enemy is everywhere, and help is either here or nowhere. Based on real experiences of the soldiers who were there on that day, the movie almost entirely recreates every situation they underwent. The movie stars Will Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Joseph Quinn, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Charles Melton, and Noah Centineo, among others. You can watch it here.

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