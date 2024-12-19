Netflix’s The Six Triple Eight’s True Story, Explained

Netflix’s ‘The Six Triple Eight’ follows the incredible story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, an all-Black, all-female unit in the US Army during World War II. As millions of letters and packages destined for soldiers pile up in warehouses across Europe, the women of the 6888th are deployed to tackle the seemingly impossible task. Under immense pressure and facing discrimination at every turn, they work around the clock in grueling conditions. They know their efforts are vital to maintaining the morale of troops on the frontlines. Directed by Tyler Perry, the war drama movie manages to capture the sentiment of celebrating unsung heroes. Given the rich historical backdrop of the plot, it is very likely that the film is based on a true story.

The Six Triple Eight is Based on a Report that Celebrates the Unsung Heroes of the Second World War

‘The Six Triple Eight’ is inspired by a true story, with writer Kevin Hymel and director Tyler Perry drawing from a February 2019 report titled ‘WAC Corporal Lena Derriecott and the 6888th Central Postal Battalion.’ Written by Kevin M. Hymel, a historian for the US Air Force Medical Service, the article was originally published by the Warfare History Network. Tyler Perry’s inspiration for the movie stemmed from a private conversation he had with Lena Derriecott King, a former member of the 6888th Battalion. Reflecting on their hours-long discussion, Perry shared, “And when I left there, I had a whole movie in my mind that I wanted to write for her.”

During World War II, women were initially barred from serving in the US Army. However, as the need for additional support grew, the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (WAAC) was created in 1942. It was later renamed the Women’s Army Corps (WAC), and it allowed women to officially serve in non-combat roles within the military. In late 1944, as the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion—commonly known as the “Six Triple Eight”—was being formed, Mary McLeod Bethune, a close friend of Eleanor Roosevelt and an advisor to President Franklin D. Roosevelt, played a crucial role in advocating for inclusivity. She championed the inclusion of women of color in the WAC as well.

The 6888th Battalion was tasked with sorting and delivering a staggering backlog of undelivered mail—some of it dating back years—that was crucial to maintaining the enthusiasm of the troops. They embodied the motto “No Mail, Low Morale” and first made their way to Europe in February of 1945. The group primarily consisted of African American women, along with some women of Hispanic and Caribbean heritage. They were carefully selected for their strong character and temperament and underwent eight weeks of rigorous training at Fort Oglethorpe in Georgia. Their preparation included marching drills, climbing rope ladders, practicing abandon-ship procedures, and enduring gas mask training in tear gas-filled rooms.

The 6888th Battalion’s Time in Service Was Rife With Different Kind of Difficulties

Approximately a month later, on February 14, 1945, the Battalion of 855 women departed for Glasgow, Scotland, before continuing their journey to Birmingham, England. During their training at Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia, and throughout their service, the women of the 6888th Battalion faced racial segregation. They were housed, fed, and trained separately from white soldiers. This segregation persisted overseas, where the American Red Cross refused them hotel accommodations. They were ultimately placed in a former boarding school that included its own dining hall, medical staff, and military police, allowing them to operate independently.

The 6888th Battalion faced a daunting task upon arrival. They encountered years of backlogged letters and packages, many containing spoiled food that had attracted mildew and rodents. The women worked in harsh conditions, including blackout environments where factory windows were painted dark to prevent detection and no heating equipment was available. To stay warm, they wore full winter gear while sorting through mountains of mail. Despite these hardships, the women remained undeterred. Within just three months—half the time they had been given—they managed to sort and deliver over 17 million letters, ensuring soldiers could reconnect with loved ones back home. With bombs constantly dropping around them, it was an unkind situation to work in, but the women simply had their tasks on their minds.

The Six Triple Eight is an Honorary Salute to the Hard Work of the 855 Women

In June 1945, the 6888th Battalion relocated to Rouen, France, where they faced yet another massive backlog—this time, three years’ worth of accumulated mail. Remarkably, they cleared it within just five months. However, with the war ending, the number of women in the Battalion gradually declined, and by February 1946, the entire unit returned to Fort Dix, New Jersey, where it was officially disbanded. The U.S. military offered college-credit courses to service members, and many women from the 6888th took the opportunity to pursue further education and advance their careers.

Charity Adams Earley, the first African-American woman to serve as an officer in the Women’s Army Corps and the leader of the 6888th, was named Woman of the Year by the National Council of Negro Women in 1946. She was celebrated throughout her life and continues to be honored even after her passing at the age of 83 on January 13, 2002. The women of the 6888th Battalion received little recognition for their extraordinary efforts after returning from their mission. It wasn’t until March 2022 that President Joe Biden awarded the group the Congressional Gold Medal.

Lena Derriecott King, a member of the Battalion, passed away at the age of 100 in January 2024. Although she didn’t live to see the entire film, she had the chance to view a rough sketch of it. Today, only two members of the Battalion, Fannie McClendon and Anna Mae Robertson, are still alive. ‘The Six Triple Eight’ offers something for everyone, as its story reflects the resilience, determination, and humanity that resonates in all of us, honoring the legacy of these women who were long overlooked.

