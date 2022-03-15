Since movies first started being made, we have always tried to tell stories about wars and armies. While in the make-believe world of cinema we have heroes and villains fighting each other, the army or military are people who actually lay down their lives for their jobs. They live lives way more dangerous than the heroes of our films. Thus, it has always been a desire among men to portray military and army lives on the silver screen. Their real-life stories are far more shocking than any fiction we can come up with. We have seen many movies, TV shows, and documentaries on war and the effects of war. Some of the best war movies surely include names like ‘Where Eagles Dare’ (1968), ‘The Guns Of Navarone’ (1961), ‘Apocalypse Now‘ (1979), ‘Saving Private Ryan‘ (1998) and ‘Full Metal Jacket‘ (1987).

Most war movies have anti-war messages that acknowledge the sheer horror and brutalities that men involved in it are forced to face. They tell the world how war has ravaged and plundered the lives of many. The futility of so many sacrifices is laid bare in truly great war movies. On a similar vein, numerous TV shows have also been made on the army or military. These shows, while showing us the true nature of war, also try to explore the lives of the men and women who are soldiers and would do anything to protect their country. We understand what they do when they are not fighting. The rigorous training, discipline, and struggle is something to learn from. With that said, here’s the list of really good army shows on Netflix that are available to stream right now:

7. Five Came Back (2017)

This three-part series has been adapted from a book written by Mark Harris called ‘Five Came Back: A Story of Hollywood and the Second World War’. John Ford, William Wyler, John Huston, Frank Capra, and George Stevens are the five important Hollywood filmmakers who have all served in the Second World War. This shows covers their experiences during the war and mostly uses archived footage. The series is narrated by the great Meryl Streep. Interestingly, while we learn about the experiences of these directors on the battlefield, the show interviews five modern directors, each one describing the effects and influence of any one of the aforementioned directors. Steven Spielberg talks about Wyler, Francis Ford Coppola describes the works of John Huston, Guillermo del Torro explains the influence Capra has had on his work, Paul Greengrass discusses the impact John Ford has had on cinema while Lawrence Kasdan speaks about George Stevens.

6. Secret Agent Selection: WW2 (2018-)

This series is one of the most unique reality shows ever. Here, contestants participate to go through all the rigorous training that each British secret service agent had to go through during the Second World War. This naturally includes learning how to use firearms and explosives along with hand-to-hand combat. The exercises are so rigorous that most contestants don’t even manage to complete them. Performances in each round of this training determine whether one would proceed to the next round or not. The final round has a mission that the finalists have to complete using the entire set of skills that they have learned till date. To give the show a truly 1940s feel, the uniform of the participants and those of the hosts have also been designed in a retro style.

5. Fauda (2015 -)

Created by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, ‘Fauda’ is an Israeli television series that stars Lior Raz, Hisham Sulliman, Shadi Mar’i, and Laëtitia Eïdo. After serving for decades in the Israeli Defense Force, Doron retires and starts working on his own vineyard. Just when he feels that he won’t be going back to fight again, he learns that the dangerous enemy that his squad has once killed is still alive and plans to attend his brother’s wedding. Without wasting any time, Doron springs into action and joins his squad again, hoping to take on his adversary while undercover. Unfortunately, when his team’s cover is blown, a series of events are set into motion that changes everything.

4. The Liberator (2020)

Based on Alex Kershaw’s book, ‘The Liberator’ is an adult animated war drama miniseries written by Jeb Stuart. The show centers upon Felix Sparks, a U.S. Army officer who leads the 157th Infantry Regiment that comprised of Mexican Americans, Native Americans, and white cowboys in five hundred days long grueling struggle against the Nazis. The brave men fought along with the Allied forces and gave crucial contributions in the battle in France, Italy, and the subsequent liberation of the Dachau concentration camp.

3. Troy: Fall of a City (2018)

Created and written by David Farr, ‘Troy: Fall of a City’ is a British-American historical fiction miniseries that recounts the epic story of the 10-year siege of Troy. The show follows Paris, the son of Troy, who visits Sparta as a guest of Menelaus and eventually ends up falling in love with his wife, Helen. As the couple is fearful of the social stigma attached to their relationship and understands that they won’t be able to live peacefully together decide to flee with each other from Sparta. Unfortunately, their love affair and the consequential decision to betray their families to live together give birth to a conflict that escalates into an ending war leaving death and destruction in its wake.

2. Betaal (2020)

Created and written by Patrick Graham, ‘Betaal’ is a zombie horror streaming television series that stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Aahana Kumra. The show is set in a remote Indian village and recounts the story of accidental activation of a curse following which East India Company Army officer Lt. Col John Lynedoch and his army of British soldier-zombies begin to wreak havoc in the region. Lynedoch used to dream of ruling India, and after being awakened hundreds of years, he hopes to achieve his seemingly impossible dream using his army of the undead. However, the East India Company Army officer is confronted by modern soldiers who are determined to stop his reign of terror and destruction.

1. Regiment Diaries (2018 – 2022)

Directed by Tanuj Bhatia and Arpan Bahl, ‘Regiment Diaries’ is a docuseries that introduces viewers to the numerous regiments of the Indian army and offers an insight into the sacrifices they make for the greater good. It goes into great detail about the history, identity, and glorious traditions of each regiment by telling memorable stories from the past and present. Most of the episodes feature some of the most accomplished men from the Indian army, and all of them come with an even more captivating tale to tell the viewers.

