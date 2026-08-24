While in the make-believe world of cinema, we have heroes and villains fighting each other, the army or military are people who lay down their lives for their jobs. They live lives way more dangerous than the heroes of our films. Their real-life stories are far more shocking than any fiction we can come up with. We have seen many movies, TV shows, and documentaries on war and the effects of war.

Most war movies have anti-war messages that acknowledge the sheer horror and brutalities that men involved in it are forced to face. They tell the world how war has ravaged and plundered the lives of many. The futility of so many sacrifices is laid bare in truly great war movies. In a similar vein, numerous TV shows have also been made on the army or military, and Netflix offers some of the best in the genre.

18. Leviathan (2025- )

Based on the novel by Scott Westerfeld and Keith Thompson, ‘Leviathan’ is set in an alternate steampunk version of 1914. It revolves around Alek, a fugitive prince from the Austro-Hungarian Empire, and Deryn Sharp, a young girl disguised as a boy to join the British Air Service. Together, they navigate a war-torn world onboard the HMS Leviathan, a living airship that is made from genetically engineered creatures. The visually stunning show blends themes of war and identity, giving the viewers a rare take on adventure in a world on the brink of collapse. It can be streamed here.

17. World War II: From the Frontlines (2023)

With remastered unseen footage and interviews, the series brings to the screen untold stories from the different, if not all, sides of one of the most terrifying events in human history. The uncertainty, the fear, the trauma, ‘World War II: From the Frontlines’ brings us face to face with all these emotions in the words of those who lived the war. Narrated by John Boyega, the mini-series has been directed by Rob Coldstream. You can stream it here.

16. Medal of Honor (2018)

‘Medal of Honor’ is an 8-part anthology series showcasing the bravest of the brave whose actions earned them the highest decoration in the United States Armed Forces, either posthumously or after surviving. Each episode has one recipient speaking about their experience on the battlefield, which is seamlessly sewn with a dramatization of the events, archival footage, and interviews with officials, their loved ones, and peers. For the dramatized parts, the cast includes Joseph Cross, Ben Schwartz, Aldis Hodge, Oliver Hudson, Paul Wesley, Steven R. McQueen, and Jonny Weston. You can stream the series here.

15. Five Came Back (2017)

This three-part series has been adapted from a book written by Mark Harris called ‘Five Came Back: A Story of Hollywood and the Second World War.’ John Ford, William Wyler, John Huston, Frank Capra, and George Stevens are the five important Hollywood filmmakers who have all served in the Second World War. This show covers their experiences during the war and mostly uses archived footage. The series is narrated by the great Meryl Streep. Interestingly, while we learn about the experiences of these directors on the battlefield, the show interviews five modern directors, each one describing the effects and influence of any one of the aforementioned directors. Steven Spielberg talks about Wyler, Francis Ford Coppola describes the works of John Huston, Guillermo del Torro explains the influence Capra has had on his work, Paul Greengrass discusses the impact John Ford has had on cinema while Lawrence Kasdan speaks about George Stevens. You may watch this series here.

14. Hitler’s Circle of Evil (2018)

Starring Guy Walters, Alisdair Simpson, Jonathon Michaels, and Richard Overy, ‘Hitler’s Circle of Evil’ is a British historical documentary television series that focuses on the men behind the horrors of World War II. The show revolves around Hitler’s closest allies and captures the establishment and subsequent rise of the Nazi Party in the 1920s. It then looks at the condition in which the ascent to power in the following decades under the leadership of some twisted men who planned to commit one of the evilest crimes in human history. As much as the show sheds light on the suffering that followed, it primarily gives viewers a chance to understand people in Hitler’s inner circle. You can stream the series here.

13. Greatest Events of World War II in Colour (2019)

‘Greatest Events of WWII in Colour’ is a television docuseries that features Derek Jacobi, Geoffrey Wawro, and James Holland. The film recounts how the Allied forces were pushed back to Dunkirk by the German Blitzkrieg while the war continued in different parts of the world. By covering ten major events that happened during the war, the docuseries tries to offer a detailed overview of one of the bloodiest wars in history. What makes watching this a whole new experience is the addition of color, which brings everything to life and allows us to connect with that time by both taking us near it and bringing it closer to us. You may watch ‘Greatest Events of World War II in Colour’ here.

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12. The Liberator (2020)

Based on Alex Kershaw’s book, ‘The Liberator’ is an adult animated war drama miniseries written by Jeb Stuart. The show centers upon Felix Sparks, a U.S. Army officer who leads the 157th Infantry Regiment comprised of Mexican Americans, Native Americans, and white cowboys in a five-hundred-day-long grueling struggle against the Nazis. The brave men fought along with the Allied forces and made crucial contributions in the battle in France, Italy, and the subsequent liberation of the Dachau concentration camp. Feel free to check out the series here.

11. How to Become a Tyrant (2021)

A docu-series that aims to explore the minds of dictators and how they maneuvered and manipulated their listeners into believing them and following them, ‘How to Become a Tyrant’ is pretty much what the title means, and an effective one at that. Narrated by Peter Dinklage, the episodes also act as concise biographies of powerful dictators in world history, including Adolf Hitler, Joseph Stalin, Saddam Hussein, Muammar Gaddafi, and Idi Amin. You may watch the show here.

10. War Sailor [Krigsseileren] (2023)

This 3-part Norwegian miniseries is based on true events and centers on two Norwegian merchant sailors who are sailing on a ship in the Atlantic when World War II ignites. Set in 1939, the series shows how the two men inadvertently become ‘war sailors’ on Allied waters, trying to survive the attacks, both by land and sea, of the German forces. Meanwhile, their families wait for them without even knowing whether they will make it back home. Directed by Gunnar Vikene, ‘War Sailor’ stars Kristoffer Joner, Pål Sverre Hagen, and Ine Marie Wilmann. You can watch the series here.

9. Halo (2022-2024)

‘Halo’ is based on the popular video game franchise of the same name. It blends the military and sci-fi genres and centers on the actions and experiences of Master Chief Petty Officer John-117 (Pablo Schreiber), a supersoldier from the Spartan-II program, as humanity’s conflict with a theocratic alien organization known as the Covenant unfolds. The show is set in the 26th century. The layered storyline, the large-scale action, and its loyalty to the game have earned it immense praise. A bingeworthy military drama that promises entertainment and nerdism, ‘Halo’ can be streamed right here.

8. Fauda (2015 -)

Created by Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff, ‘Fauda‘ is an Israeli television series that stars Lior Raz, Hisham Sulliman, Shadi Mar’i, and Laëtitia Eïdo. After serving for decades in the Israeli Defense Force, Doron retires and starts working on his vineyard. Just when he feels that he won’t be going back to fight again, he learns that the dangerous enemy that his squad had once killed is still alive and plans to attend his brother’s wedding. Without wasting any time, Doron springs into action and joins his squad again, hoping to take on his adversary while undercover. Unfortunately, when his team’s cover is blown, a series of events is set into motion that changes everything. You can check out the show here.

7. D.P. (2021-)

Based on the Lezhin webtoon ‘D.P Dog’s Day’ by Kim Bo-tong, who has also co-written the screenplay with Han Jun-hee, ‘D.P.’ is a South Korean military action drama. It showcases the undesired nature of the Korean army from the POV of Private An Jun-ho (Jung Hae-in) and Corporal Han Ho-yul (Koo Kyo-hwan). These two young soldiers are given the responsibility to find the deserters, i.e., those who have abandoned their military post or duty without any prior notice and without any intention of returning. This they do to rid themselves of the bullying that they are subjected to, which is a supposed part of their training and will make them mentally strong. The way the series handles the issue makes it a one-of-a-kind military show, one that feels personal. You can stream it here.

6. Elite Force (2026- )

‘Elite Force,’ AKA ‘GIGN,’ centers on Groupe d’Intervention de la Gendarmerie Nationale, an elite tactical unit in the French National Gendarmerie. While the show delves deep into the domestic cases the team has to handle, it places special focus on Max (Tristan Zanchi), a recruit and the godson of Commander David Caron (Tomer Sisley), the unit chief. Max’s father, who was also a member of the GIGN and served alongside David, died in an explosion 15 years ago. Now, when Max exceeds David’s expectations and gets into GIGN, David, who had planned to quit, is forced to stay behind as he cannot leave his godson alone. On the one hand, we see the inner workings of the GIGN; on the other, we see the relationship between Max and David, which is tested when Max learns that David was the only one with his father when the latter died. Co-created by Sylvain Caron and Julien Leclercq, ‘Elite Force’ does a good job as a military drama series, well balancing difficult choices, unpredictable outcomes, ruthless outcomes, service to the country, and personal loss. The show can be streamed here.

5. Surviving Black Hawk Down (2025)

‘Surviving Black Hawk Down’ is a three-part docuseries that shows the actual soldiers and Somali people who survived the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu in Somalia. Through interviews, archival footage, and re-enactments, the series reveals the harrowing events and the toll the battle took on all those involved in the bloodshed, voluntarily or otherwise. Directed by Jack MacInnes, ‘Surviving Black Hawk Down’ is a gripping docuseries about the survival of humanity in war. A spiritual follow-up to Ridley Scott’s ‘Black Hawk Down,’ which is a dramatized reconstruction of the battle, the series can be streamed right here.

4. Boots (2025- )

‘Boots’ is set in the 1990s, a time when homosexuality in the US army resulted in a penalty. The show follows closeted gay teenager Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer), who enlists in the United States Marine Corps, and shows how he deals with his training. His decision to enlist comes from his urge to be with his best friend, Ray (Liam Oh), who has also enlisted. Based on Greg Cope White’s memoir ‘The Pink Marine,’ it showcases Cameron’s boot camp journey and how he navigates the constant fear of being discovered while struggling to hide his true self. The situation gets more complex when Cameron develops a complicated relationship with one of his mentors, Sergeant Liam Robert Sullivan (Max Parker), a deputy drill instructor, who is also a closeted individual. You can stream the show here.

3. Marines (2025- )

Directed by Chelsea Yarnell, ‘Marines’ is a docuseries centering on the US military’s 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit. With unprecedented access, the series delves deep into the unit’s rigorous training exercises alongside personal moments of young Marines, revealing the drills, exercises, and real-world preparations alongside the moments that hold the unit together. Across four parts, the series follows young Marines as they forge lifelong bonds, sharpen their valor, and balance duty with the call from country roads while patrolling foreign territory. ‘Marines’ can be streamed here.

2. Toughest Forces on Earth (2024- )

Directed by Dominic Hill, this eight-episode docuseries follows three army veterans—US Army Ranger Cameron Fath, US Navy SEAL Ryan Bates, and British Special Forces operator Dean Stott—as they navigate the terrain alongside the most elite military units worldwide, including the Royal Special Forces, the National Police of Colombia, the Austrian Armed Forces, and Gerak Khas Commandos of the Malaysian Army. The show offers a deep dive into the tactics and weaponry used by the soldiers during their high-stakes missions. You can stream the series here.

1. SEAL Team (2017-2024)

Created by Benjamin Cavell, ‘SEAL Team’ centers on a team of Navy SEALs, headed by Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz). The team includes Ray (Neil Brown Jr.), Sonny (A.J. Buckley), Lisa (Toni Trucks), and Clay Spenser (Max Thieriot). They are told what to do by CIA analyst Mandy (Jessica Pare). The covert missions range from tackling terrorists to smuggling operations to surveillance missions to capturing targets to evidence collection to protecting assets to reconnaissance missions and more. The show balances grounded military ops with the soldiers’ personal lives, showing how one affects the other. The Primetime Emmy-nominated show can be streamed here.

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