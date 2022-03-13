Nobody likes the idea of being stuck in a jungle, desert, or island. But the sheer joy of surviving adverse situations and hostile conditions and returning to the comfort of our homes is something we all can identify with. Survival movies and TV Shows do that to us. They take us through painful ordeals in the struggle for survival in a difficult situation of the protagonist. But even during times of despair and helplessness, our will to survive keeps us going. When streaming platforms define our movie watching patterns to a great deal, the best place to search for your survival series of the moment is Netflix. The leading streaming platform has an amazing compilation of such shows. So, here’s the list of really good survival shows on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

6. The 100 (2014-)

Based on the writings of Kass Morgan, ‘The 100’ is set in dystopian earth 100 years ahead in the future. The Mother Earth has been left behind by her children due to the presence of high radioactive poisoning in the soil, water and air. The remaining human survivors lead a hazardous life on an ark orbiting the earth. But their existence is in question as the ark is only a temporary shelter. The fascist system reigning over the survivors decide to sent 100 juvenile outlaws down to earth as baits to check the possibilities of survival.

When the ‘Expendables’ reach the surface of the earth, they confront the dangers of a rugged world and fall for the mesmerizing beauty of the planet. Soon, they come across hints of human life surviving on the planet after the deadly war. ‘The 100‘ takes us to the meaning of being human and the responsible children of Mother Earth at the same time. The key of ‘Expendables’ to settle and form a tentative commune is one word — survival.

5. Kakegurui (2017-)

The adventure manga ‘Kakegurui‘ unfolds in the backdrop of Hyakkaou Private Academy, an elite institution for learning the art of gambling. Enrollment in the academy is a privilege granted only to kids of the wealthiest families. The academy has a valuation system that judges the students not by their academic prowess or athletic skills, but by their expertise at high-stakes gambling.

A student council reigns over the campus life with strict rules and an iron fist. The winning students live like kings, while the losers are sent for a horrible ordeal. When the transfer student Yumeko Jabami, a gambling prodigy, comes to the school, she turns the order maintained by the council upside down. Moreover, Yumeko Jabami starts showing the other students the real game of high-stakes gambling.

4. MeatEater (2012)

Netflix’s hunting series ‘MeatEater’ has managed to pick up a significant number of fan following ever since it was premiered as an experimental piece in 2012. ‘MeatEater’ takes us through the wilderness of outdoors, and as the title rightly implies, to the nuances of hunting anything from birds and animals for meat. The host, Steven Rinella travels the length and breadth of North American wilderness, hunting and cooking up a variety of living things on earth and sky.

‘MeatEater‘ isn’t just a hunting TV Show with some thrills, but a deep exploration of human nature, by pitting it against the wilderness. At the core of the series lies the most basic thing of human existence: survival. And Rinella’s adventures remind us of the everyday reality out there and the importance of our resources as a survivor.

3. Z Nation (2014 – 2018)

‘Z Nation’ starts after three years of a zombie virus infection that wiped off the country. A group of survivors must cross the country with a precious key that leads to the cure of the zombie epidemic. But they had to deal squarely with the grumpy zombie-human hybrid, Murphy. The only viral laboratory remaining in the country is situated on the other side of New York, California.

While the CDC lab is anxiously waiting for a blood sample of the only zombie-human survivor, Murphy, the team continues their journey. They deal with bizarre enemies, including both old and new zombies and an increasingly arrogant and lethal Murphy. While Murphy innovates all kinds of headache, the team confront new threats and dangers every season. ‘Z Nation’ has been running for four years and has completed 5 seasons so far.

2. You vs. Wild (2019)

Created by Rob Buchta, Bear Grylls, and Delbert Shoopman, ‘You vs. Wild’ is a survival series that take viewers to some of the most picturesque and remotest destinations around the world. The interactive show demands active participation from the viewers and follows Bear Grylls as he takes on daunting tasks that include rescue operations in the forest, Swiss Alps, and other harsh environments. The viewers must put all of their survival knowledge to the test as the famous adventurer makes them decide his every step. The action-packed drama that unfolds on the ‘You vs. Wild’ along with its interactive nature, makes the Bear Grylls-starrer one of the best survival shows on the streaming giant.

1. Squid Game (2021)

Starring Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, and O Yeong-su, ‘Squid Game‘ is a South Korean survival drama television series created, written, and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The story revolves around 456 ordinary people from South Korea who have failed to achieve success in life for their own unique reasons. One day they are all abducted and later dropped on a mysterious island where they stand the chance of winning $38 million if they participate in a survival game. With crippling debts, the participants don’t really have much choice, and they accept the challenge by putting their lives and well-being on the line for a lifetime of comfort.

