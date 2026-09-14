Nobody likes being stuck in a jungle, desert, or island. But the sheer joy of surviving adverse situations and hostile conditions and returning to the comfort of our homes is something we all can identify with. Survival movies and TV Shows do that to us. They take us through painful ordeals in the struggle for survival in the difficult situation of the protagonist. But even during times of despair and helplessness, our will to survive keeps us going. When streaming platforms define our movie-watching patterns a great deal, the best place to search for your survival series of the moment is Netflix.

19. The Devil’s Plan (2023- )

‘The Devil’s Plan’ is a Korean survival reality game show created by Jung Jong-yeon. The game is a test of wits and incorporates 12 contestants who have to spend a week competing in board games, card games, and more, using a certain currency provided to them. The one who survives till the end receives a cash prize, which begins with zero and increases based on how the participants use their currency. A thoroughly entertaining reality show that does full justice to its survival genre, ‘The Devil’s Plan’ can be streamed here.

18. Zombieverse (2023-)

In this unscripted Korean hybrid immersive reality show by Kakao Entertainment, 10 participants have to fight and survive during a zombie outbreak in Seoul. Their objective is to reach an evacuation ship on Wolmi Island, which is 35 km outside Seoul. If any participant gets bitten, they “become zombies” and have to exit the game. It is the show’s unscripted nature that adds to the thrill. Most contestants are TV personalities, a trait that allows them not to be affected by so many cameras around as their movements and those of the zombies have to be shot. The show has been greenlit for Season 2. You can stream Season 1 here.

17. Southern Survival (2020-)

This reality series follows the BattlBox crew that is based out of Statesboro, Georgia. The crew tests the strength of outdoor survival products and gear by passing them through extreme tests. They have incorporated explosions, rescue missions, and other real-life scenarios to make things fun and interesting. The four members of the crew are Brandon Currin, Daniel Dabbs, Mikki Montgomery, and Steve Jordan. You can stream ‘Southern Survival’ here.

16. Siren: Survive The Island (2023)

This is a South Korean reality show wherein six groups of four women each (divided based on their profession, i.e., cops, soldiers, athletes, etc.) are dropped on an island and compete in multiple tasks that test their physical and strategic strength over seven days. Only one team will emerge victorious, and there won’t be a prize. You can watch this hugely popular show right here.

15. Outlast (2023-)

‘Outlast,’ a survival reality competition series led by showrunner Mike Odair, features 16 contestants divided into four teams and dropped into the challenging terrain of the Alaskan wilderness. Tasked with surviving off the land using minimal supplies, these participants, often dubbed ‘lone wolf’ survivalists, are compelled to collaborate within their teams and disallowed from solitary gameplay. Contestants can exit the game by firing a flare gun, and the ultimate prize of one million dollars awaits the last remaining team, making their journey in the wilderness a high-stakes battle of teamwork and endurance. You may watch ‘Outlast’ here.



14. The Stranded (2019)

Starring Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote, Chutavuth Pattarakampol, and Chaleeda Gilbert, ‘The Stranded’ is a Thai fantasy drama series directed by Sophon Sakdaphisit. The show revolves around a group of school-going teenagers who are studying at one of the most elite private institutions in the country. Once they get trapped on an island after an ominous tsunami, life soon spirals out of control. Disconnected from their loved ones and with no help from the outside world, the teenagers eventually conclude that they have to fend for themselves or face the worst possible consequences. Can some privileged young adults find the means to keep themselves going in such testing conditions? You will have to watch the show to find out. You may do so here.

13. Alone Season 11 (2024)

‘Alone’ is an intense survival competition series that chronicles the daily trials of ten individuals as they embark on a challenging journey to survive solo in the untamed wilderness. Armed with limited survival gear, participants are left to fend for themselves, with only occasional medical check-ins breaking their isolation. They have the option to voluntarily exit the competition, known as ‘tapping out,’ or may withdraw due to health concerns during check-ins. The ultimate victor, the one who endures the longest, secures a substantial grand prize of $500,000 (USD). The show encapsulates nature’s unforgiving spirit and its contestants’ indomitable will. You can stream it here. ‘Alone Australia’ has 10 individuals try to survive in the Australian wilderness with limited survival equipment, with the one who survives the longest winning $250,000. It can be streamed right here.

12. Win the Wilderness: Alaska (2020)

Produced by Twofour, ‘Win the Wilderness: Alaska’ is a British television competition series that is judged by Duane and Rena Ose. The show pits six couples against one another in a series of challenges that will test their survival capabilities in the wilderness. The tasks range from simple physical tests to hunting animals. The couple who outperforms others and survives till the very last stands a chance of winning an extraordinary home in the Alaskan wilderness. The Ose couple who judge the show are also the owners of the property and have lived in it for decades. So, they are the right people to judge and pick the couple that has it in them to live in the wilderness fearlessly. You may stream the series here.

11. The I-Land (2019)

Created by Anthony Salter, ‘The I-Land’ is a science-fiction thriller series that features Natalie Martinez, Kate Bosworth, Ronald Peet, and Kyle Schmid. The show revolves around ten amnesiac strangers on an isolated island. All they have to identify themselves is the name tags on their clothes. Realizing that survival is tough, they all band together, but soon, conflicts arise between them. When one of them is murdered, the situation escalates as the struggle for survival intensifies. You can watch ‘The I-Land’ here.

10. You vs. Wild (2019)

From the Central American jungle to the Swiss Alps to the Land of the Dragons, renowned survival expert Bear Grylls traverses dangerous terrain and experiences life-threatening scenarios in ‘You vs. Wild.’ Viewers are provided with numerous lessons about survival in harsh conditions as they follow Grylls in his dangerous endeavor to find civilization. If you are into survival shows, ‘You vs. Wild’ is a must-watch. It can be streamed here.

9. Happiness (2021- )

‘Happiness’ is a Korean zombie survival drama series directed by Ahn Gil-Ho. Set in the future, the show takes place inside a skyscraper subject to a virus outbreak that turns people into creatures lusting for blood. In the middle of the chaos, we have Special Operation Unit member Yoon Sae-bom (Han Hyo-joo), Detective Jung Yi-hyun (Park Hyung-sik), and health service official Han Tae-seok (Jo Woo-jin) who must work together to prevent the further spread of the disease and an antidote for the same if possible. With the systematic breakdown of a society that results from a virus outbreak at its heart, ‘Happiness’ takes an ironic dig at its title while giving us a gripping survival drama fueled by emotions. It can be streamed here.



8. Into the Night (2020-2021)

Created by Jason George, ‘Into the Night’ is a Belgian apocalyptic sci-fi survival series inspired by Jacek Dukaj’s Polish sci-fi novel ‘The Old Axolotl.’ It follows a group of people on a flight, including a hijacker, who are the survivors of a natural catastrophe that is killing all those exposed to sunlight. Amidst scarcity of food and fuel, they have to ensure that the sun is behind the plane while looking for an underground military bunker. The series effectively showcases the conflict that results from resource depletion. In this way, it provides a glimpse of the potential future in which humanity is headed unless we figure out a way to protect our resources. With a gripping narrative and powerful acting, ‘Into the Night’ offers a captivating watch. You can stream the series here.

7. Sweet Home (2020-)

‘Sweet Home‘ earns its reputation as a standout survival show due to its masterful execution by creator Lee Eung-bok. The series artfully blends a gripping survival plot with a supernatural twist as the residents of a besieged apartment complex fight nightmarish creatures while grappling with their fears and insecurities. The monsters are not just external threats but metaphors for the characters’ internal struggles, adding depth to the story. This unique approach, coupled with well-developed characters and the constant tension of survival, keeps viewers thoroughly engaged. ‘Sweet Home’ is a rare gem in the genre, showcasing the intricacies of human survival in the face of both external and internal demons. You may watch the show here.

6. Alice in Borderland (2020-)

‘Alice in Borderland‘ is a sci-fi thriller drama Japanese TV series adapted from the manga of the same name by Haro Aso and created by Shinsuke Sato. The story follows Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and his friends, who find themselves in an empty Tokyo, trapped in a parallel world where they must compete in deadly games to survive. In this desolate city, they face various challenges and life-threatening tasks to stay alive, reminiscent of the sinister Wonderland from Lewis Carroll’s tale. The show brilliantly explores human psychology, survival instincts, and moral dilemmas, making it an intense and thought-provoking survival series. You can watch it here.

5. I’m Not Afraid (2026- )

‘I’m Not Afraid’ is a Spanish-language miniseries based on Italian author Niccolò Ammaniti’s novel ‘Io Non Ho Paura’ (‘I’m Not Scared’). Set in a small village during the 1986 Football World Cup in Mexico, the story follows 10-year-old Miguel (Aldo Emiliano Navarro), who, along with his sister and other children in the neighborhood, loves playing football. His family is struggling financially due to the recent plague, which has adversely affected their coffee-harvesting business. While wondering about the stories of a witch that eats kids that are making rounds, he finds Felipe (Yago Andreu), around his age, chained beneath a forbidden mansion believed to be the witch’s. With his parents unavailable, Miguel takes it upon himself to take care of Felipe until he can set him free. As he tries to figure out why Felipe is chained like that and confides in Calavera (Mauro Guzmán), the neighborhood bully, ‘I’m Not Afraid’ turns from an adventure into a coming-of-age survival thriller in which a young kid ventures into dark waters to save a friend whose disappearance is linked to something far worse than a witch, the underbelly of humanity. You can stream the show here.

4. Radioactive Emergency (2026)

‘Radioactive Emergency’ focuses on the radiological accident that occurred in Goiania, Brazil, in 1987. The five-episode miniseries condenses three and a half months of chaos by showing what happens when petty thieves steal a device from an abandoned clinic, believing it will fetch them a lot of money. The device turns out to contain caesium-137, a highly soluble, readily dispersible radioactive material. As more and more people start falling sick due to exposure, professionals like nuclear physicists, doctors, and first responders join hands to contain the damage as much as possible, since hundreds have been affected, and thousands more are at risk of being affected. The cast includes Johnny Massaro, Paulo Gorgulho, Tuca Andrada, Bukassa Kabengele, Ana Costa, and Alan Rocha. ‘Radioactive Emergency’ can be streamed here.

3. If Wishes Could Kill (2026)

The Korean drama series ‘If Wishes Could Kill’ follows four high school friends, Se-ah, Na-ri, Geon-woo, Hyeong-wook, and Ha-joon, who come across a phone app called Girigo that grants wishes. When Hyeong-wook’s wish comes true, they decide to try it out for fun. However, when he brutally takes his own life, the others realize that each wish comes at a price: death in 24 hours. Desperate for answers, the remaining ones reach out to Ha-joon’s sister, Hatsal, a shaman who reveals that there is an evil spirit at the root of it all. ‘If Wishes Could Kill’ stars Baek Sun-ho, Jeon So-young, Kang Mi-na, Lee Hyo-je, and Hyun Woo-Seok. It can be streamed here.

2. Last Samurai Standing (2025- )

At the center of ‘Last Samurai Standing’ is a samurai named Shujiro Saga, who takes part in a tournament, the prize of which is 100 billion yen. The series is set in Japan in 1878, with the samurai culture fading. Cholera is everywhere, and Shujiro wants the money to save his wife and child. However, the tournament involves almost 300 samurai, and he has to take them all on if he wants to win. The battle takes him from Kyoto to Tokyo, and the period set pieces offer a compelling exploration of Shujiro’s blood-filled journey that tests his skills as well as his emotions. You can stream the show right here.



1. Squid Game (2021-)

Starring Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, and O Yeong-su, ‘Squid Game‘ is a South Korean survival drama television series created, written, and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk. The story revolves around 456 ordinary people from South Korea who have failed to achieve success in life for their own unique reasons. One day, they are all abducted and later dropped on a mysterious island where they stand the chance of winning $38 million if they participate in a survival game. With crippling debts, the participants don’t have much choice, and they accept the challenge by putting their lives and well-being on the line for a lifetime of comfort. You can watch the series here.

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