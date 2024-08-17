14 Best Biopics on Netflix (August 2024)

Biopics are an aspirational genre of filmmaking that arouses feelings ranging from tragedy to triumphant joy inside all of us. They serve as a reminder of the achievements of real-life people and the hardships endured while trying to accomplish something. Naturally, we are drawn to these shining examples of endeavor, perseverance, and grit. Most biopics depict personalities who are driven by something greater than them, showing us what it means to strive for higher objectives. Their life and experiences, told through a dramatic lens, inspire us to look at our own while dissecting the complexities of theirs. As such, to cater to your need for stories about real-life figures, here is a list of the best biopics available on Netflix.

14. Blonde (2022)

‘Blonde’ tells the story of Hollywood and film industry icon Marilyn Monroe (Ana de Armas), whose rise to stardom is punctuated by internal conflicts and pressure to live up to a pristine image as she winds down a circuitous path of torment. Writer and director Andrew Dominik presents a more fictionalized version of her life based on the 2000 eponymous biographical novel by Joyce Carol Oates. Although it is not the most authentic tale owing to its deviations from the real-life story of Monroe, the film’s portrayal of mental health challenges and its uncommon narration style make it an intriguing watch for those who want an inside look into the famed actresses’ life. Separating fact from fiction is a different matter altogether, but it should not detract from an otherwise solid viewing experience. It can be streamed here.

13. Big George Foreman (2023)

Directed by George Tillman Jr., ‘Big George Foreman,’ also known as ‘Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World,’ follows the remarkable life of boxer George Foreman (Khris Davis). The narrative covers his retirement from boxing, his new life as a preacher, and his return to the Heavyweight Division of boxing. Owing to the vast yet astounding events surrounding his achievements, the narrative picks up on Foreman’s incredible feats when everyone thinks he is done and dusted. The underdog story of blood, sweat, and tears may be a well-versed motif, but it’s present in abundance to make the audience root for Foreman every step of the way. Watch the film here.

12. Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody (2022)

In ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody,’ director Kasi Lemmons shines the spotlight on the life, legacy, and career of celebrated singer Whitney Houston (Naomi Ackie). The film chronicles her rise from a church choir singer to the legendary vocalist she later became. The biopic dives into the major successes of her professional life and the failures that arose in her personal one, including her struggles with addiction, fame, and relationships. As such, the intimate portrayal provides a more holistic glimpse into the complexities of her superstar persona without much of a filter and what it took to get there. The film can be streamed here.

11. Victoria & Abdul (2017)

Adapted from the 2010 non-fiction book by Shrabani Basu, ‘Victoria and Abdul’ tells the unlikely but true story of friendship and maternal affection between Queen Victoria and her Munshi Abdul Karim. After arriving from India, Abdul strikes an accord with the Queen, challenging the societal norms of the time present in British culture. Subsequently, the narrative captures their deep alliance and trusted bond as the Queen herself learns more about Abdul’s culture and the restrictions of her own. Helmed by Stephen Frears, ‘Victoria and Abdul’ taps into a forgotten piece of history as it delves into an extraordinary bond between two people from different worlds, whose views change as they influence one another to strive for more. The film is available to watch here.

10. Roxanne Roxanne (2017)

Living in the Queensbridge housing projects during the 1980s was not easy. In the Michael Larnell-directed film, ‘Roxanne Roxanne,’ the iconic hip-hop figure, Roxanne Shanté, has to navigate the difficulties of an impoverished beginning in the projects while plotting her eventual rise to stardom amidst a whole host of challenges.

The film depicts her challenges with making a name for herself in a male-dominated industry, the complexities of her interpersonal relationships, and her familial responsibilities. Roxanne’s journey presents a rousing tale of overcoming obstacles, achieving success, and aspiring to be the best no matter what. Although life is rarely easy, Roxanne showcases the determination and optimism it takes to push through the struggle. ‘Roxanne Roxanne’ can be streamed here.

9. Harriet (2019)

‘Harriet’ uncovers the heroic exploits of famed American abolitionist and activist Harriet Tubman (Cynthia Erivo), who was a huge proponent of anti-slavery struggles during the 1800s. The Kasi Lemmons directorial depicts Harriet’s extraordinary fight and the methods she employed to save the lives of those who had been enslaved around the country. The film highlights her work conducting the Underground Railroad, which helped save other slaves, and her contributions during the Civil War.

Few figures in history could hold a candle to Harriet’s accomplishments, which have not only stood the test of time but influenced people’s attitudes going forward. Her willingness to put herself in the line of danger is a testament to her greatness, which is portrayed sincerely in the film. Viewers will especially resonate with the movie’s core message of strength, courage, fighting spirit, selflessness, and faith in a future where equality prevails. Check it out here.

8. Srikanth (2024)

The Indian Hindi-language film, ‘Srikanth,’ tells the story of successful entrepreneur Srikanth Bolla (Rajkummar Rao), who defies all odds to turn an eco-friendly products manufacturing company, Bollant Industries, into a viable, profitable business in the modern market. Director Tushar Hiranandani depicts the struggles faced by the eponymous business leader after being born visually impaired in a rural village in the former state of Andhra Pradesh, India.

The film is a sparkling reminder of the perceived limitations of individuals and how Srikanth turns the adversity in his life into a force for change. The narrative brilliantly showcases his drive, motivation, and inability to give up as he fights to achieve his ambitions despite a whole world of naysayers stacked against him. It is a rousing and inspiring entry that can be watched here.

7. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

In ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ a young girl named Ganga is duped into traveling to Mumbai, India, by her boyfriend under the lure of a career in the film industry. Once there, she is sold into sex work at a brothel. However, she rises to power within the ranks and becomes the madam of the establishment, fighting for the rights of her sex workers and the equality of women who are overlooked by society.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is an adaptation of a chapter from the non-fiction novel ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai: Stories of Women from the Ganglands’ by Hussain Zaidi. The Bhansali directorial is a powerful exploration of resilience in the darkest corners of the world as the real-life protagonist climbs her way out of obscurity to fight for the freedoms she never had. It highlights her work and how formidable she was despite the cards dealt in her favor. You can watch her journey here.

6. On the Basis of Sex (2018)

Directed by Mimi Leder, ‘On the Basis of Sex’ depicts the trials and tribulations of young fledgling lawyer Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Felicity Jones), whose personal challenges with her husband’s health and being a woman in a primarily male-led legal industry during the mid-1900s forces her to fight against the prevailing attitude to prove her worth. The film mainly revolves around Ginsburg’s early life and her work promoting gender equality through her cases. It is an insightful look into the life of a pioneering individual in a demanding field with various trappings. Ginsburg’s struggles and accomplishments form the tapestry of the film’s emotional core, further enhanced by the presence of those who helped her along the way and her growing influence as a powerful figure. Watch the movie here.

5. Maestro (2023)

‘Maestro’ chronicles the life and career of famed American conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein. Written, directed, and produced by Bradley Cooper, who also plays Bernstein, the film dives into the complexities of the composer’s inner battles with sexuality and his complicated relationship with his wife, Felicia Montealegre. His turbulent bond with her plays a pivotal role in his personal life as he tries to come to grips with his identity and musical genius.

The film is an intricate mosaic examining the various facets that made Bernstein who he was, making it an intriguing watch with a sharp performance by Cooper in the lead role. While it may not have a definite plot, watching a man’s life unfold over several decades, alongside his musical ambitions, presents a sense of deep poignancy to the narration and the humanity at its center. The film is available for streaming here.

4. Rustin (2023)

The George C. Wolfe-directed film, ‘Rustin,’ unearths the real-life story of a lesser-known figure in history named Bayard Rustin (Colman Domingo), who played an integral role in organizing the 1963 March on Washington, where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered the “I Have a Dream” speech. The film explores how, as a Black gay man, Rustin’s work and influence were diminished as he tried to fight against the discrimination of the time.

The narrative alights upon several critical moments within the Civil Rights Movement, providing an unseen perspective into the affair through the eyes of Rustin, who makes enormous contributions to the struggle despite never gaining attention. His unending work, beliefs, vision, and optimism are faithfully brought to the fore through the prescient movie and Colman Domingo’s stellar portrayal of a complicated man torn by the forces of his time but looking ahead all the same. Stream the film here.

3. Darkest Hour (2017)

With fears surrounding World War II gathering in Western Europe, the world looks for comfort and leadership in a precarious period. Newly appointed British prime minister Winston Churchill faces a difficult task in ‘Darkest Hour’ when he has to navigate the treacherous waters of parliament while trying to fight Hitler’s growing power, which threatens the rest of Europe, including his home nation.

Helmed by Joe Wright, the film explores the strength, caliber, and legacy of the iconic leader facing the impossible task of unification against a turbulent tide of War. The film is graced by a mesmerizing performance by Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill, who evokes the great man with deftness. Additionally, the film provides a fresh vantage point into World War II, one led through politics, making it a unique exploration of an otherwise well-covered subject. Watch it here.

2. Tick, Tick … Boom! (2021)

In his directorial debut, ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Lin-Manuel Miranda tells the story of Jonathan Larson (Andrew Garfield), a composer in his early 30s who hears a strange ticking sound in his head that sounds akin to the expiring time limit on his life. Larson is worried about the pressures of his career, constantly wondering if he made the wrong choice. While battling his inner fears, he discovers what it means to be an artist who is caught in the web of achieving success without finding any triumph.

Based on the eponymous semi-autobiographical stage musical by the real-life Jonathan Larson, the film explores his doubts, relationships, and anxieties about an uncertain future in which nothing seems to go to plan. The narrative is a meditation on a person’s dreams and what it takes to see them through, regardless of the countless failures on the path. Larson’s life is one that many aspiring career professionals will latch on to as they find moments of levity, joy, and creativity in a story about human perseverance. Check it out here.

1. Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

‘Hacksaw Ridge’ delves into the miraculous true story of Pfc. Desmond T. Doss (Andrew Garfield), a drafted soldier in World War II who refuses to bear arms and wage violence against the enemy owing to his religious formation. Desmond is ostracized by his fellow soldiers, who ridicule his pacifism. However, when push comes to shove, he single-handedly saves the lives of 75 men in the Battle of Okinawa, earning the admiration and respect of those who shun him.

Directed by Mel Gibson, the film is based on the documentary film ‘The Conscientious Objector’ by Terry Benedict, which chronicles the extraordinary heroism of Desmond Doss. ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ is a deep, introspective look into the power of faith, love, and forgiveness in a harrowing and impossible situation. The film earned nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Sound Editing at the Academy Awards and is a must-watch for those looking for a genuinely complex but entertaining biopic brimming with all kinds of emotions. You can stream it here now.

