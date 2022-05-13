7 Movies Like Operation Mincemeat You Must See

Helmed by famous director John Madden, the World War II movie ‘Operation Mincemeat’ lends a closer look at a fascinating chapter in the history of the war. Beginning in the year 1943, the story probes into an extraordinary true story of morbidity and deception. The Allies are planning an all-out assault on Sicily, but their chances of winning remain thin. In this puzzle, two intelligence officers have a grandiose plan to plant a corpse on the Italian shores with a bag full of misinformation.

While the strategy remains improbable, it is one of the most viable ones amidst a catastrophic war. The movie is quite a spectacular war venture with Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen shining in the cast ensemble. If you have liked the feature, we have a few more suggestions to treat your senses. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Operation Mincemeat’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Miss Sloane (2017)

With John Madden at the director’s seat, the political thriller movie ‘Miss Sloane’ transports the viewers to tense lobbies where people stay on guard to pick at each other. The story follows Elizabeth Sloane, a cutthroat lobbyist whose life falls under scrutiny as she opposes lenient gun laws, asking the background checks to be more thorough.

While chronicling Sloane’s life and the lives of others at her law firm, the movie looks at the prevalence of gun violence in modern society. With Jessica Chastain leading the cast with an iron fist, the premise makes for a gripping journey with threats at all corners. If you seek to watch another masterpiece by Madden following ‘Operation Mincemeat,’ this is your chance to seize.

6. 1917 (2019)

Sam Mendes, the famed director of ‘American Beauty,’ reared his war drama film ‘1917’ with a meditative splendor. The story chronicles two soldiers who risk their lives to bear a piece of crucial information to another battalion. The road is fraught with perils, and the soldiers must stay hidden from the enemy’s sight.

The tense ambiance results in a drama convinced of putting its trust in the humane. Benedict Cumberbatch and Andrew Scott take up essential roles following their on-screen rivalry in ‘Sherlock.’ ‘Operation Mincemeat’ features a dead messenger. If you seek to see some alive ones, this is a great movie to finish your popcorn bowl.

5. The Bombardment (2021)

Ole Bornedal of ‘Nightwatch’ fame directed the Netflix favorite war drama ‘The Bombardment.’ The movie also chronicles the human resilience amidst the tragedy of war while bringing the viewers to a sad ending. An accidental bombardment attack by the UK Royal Air Force mistakenly targets the Jeanne d’Arc School in Copenhagen. A betraying soldier working for the Nazis falls in love with a nun working in the school.

As a rare war movie, this film sees the spectacle of the war getting unfolded from the perspective of a shell-shocked child. If you seek another true-to-life documentation of the tolls of war following ‘Operation Mincemeat’ while getting away from UK-centric storytelling, this might be the movie you are hoping to see.

4. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

While war seems like a collective effort, it is the individual stories of resilience that entice the populace’s minds. Directed by Steven Spielberg, ‘Saving Private Ryan‘ is a classic war movie that chronicles the futility of life amidst bombardment and bloodshed. The film chronicles the Normandy Invasion of WWII from the eyes of Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks), who is tasked with saving one Private James Ryan.

The authorities consider letting James return to his family since the war has already claimed his three brothers. As John Miller initiates his search, we see the dehumanizing war unravel. While chronicling the past and present, the movie also comments on the lifelong effects of war on army veterans. If you seek another movie following ‘Operation Mincemeat’ that speaks about the futilities of war, this is the movie you would want to add to your bucket list.

3. The Imitation Game (2014)

With Morten Tyldum in the director’s seat, ‘The Imitation Game‘ is a gripping biopic drama that chronicles a unique discovery amidst the humdrum of war. To one-up the German enigma code, prodigious scientist-mathematician Alan Turing puts together a team of promising and talented women.

The movie looks at how Turing made the eponymous decoding machine, now considered one of the earliest forms of intelligent computing. With Benedict Cumberbatch leading the cast ensemble, the effect is one of awe and fascination. If you want to explore more of Britain’s WWII history following ‘Operation Mincemeat,’ this biopic movie will not fail to inspire you.

2. Son of Saul (2015)

László Nemes presented a guided directorial vision in his second feature-length venture, the historical drama film ‘Son of Saul.’ Jews were an ethnoreligious group whose devastation at the hands of the Nazis has been a subject of much discussion in movies that deal with the holocaust and World War II, and their individual stories remain as heartbreaking in the twenty-first century.

The monochrome movie follows a Jewish worker held captive in the Nazi concentration camp in Auschwitz. After his child dies, he looks for a rabbi to bury him when the meaninglessness of life is amplified even more. If you seek to tone down the comedy following ‘Operation Mincemeat,’ this movie presents a gritty and grim picture of the war.

1. Dunkirk (2017)

Christopher Nolan‘s epic war movie ‘Dunkirk‘ builds on silences while chronicling the theme of human resilience during wars. The movie probes into the ill-fated Dunkirk evacuation of 1940, which would become a central strategic moment in the outcome of the Second World War.

After a confrontation with the Germans, British, Belgian, and French forces strive to bring back the soldiers to haven. The movie zooms in on the event from air, earth, and water while lending a bombastic look to the harrowing chapter in WWII. If you seek to watch another miracle of war following ‘Operation Mincemeat,’ this movie is for you.

