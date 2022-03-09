Where Was The Bombardment Filmed?

Directed by Ate de Jong, ‘The Bombardment’ is a Dutch war drama movie. The movie takes place in May 1940, in the city of Rotterdam, Netherlands. The movie follows the story of Vincent de Graaf who is a baker’s assistant and an aspiring amateur boxer. Vincent meets a wealthy daughter of German Refugees named Eva von Heerie and falls in love with her. However, Eva is engaged to an older gentleman, Dirk Lagerwaard, to secure her family’s safety. Vincent, on the other hand, wishes to emigrate to the United States in order to treat his sick brother.

Life, however, takes a dark turn when the German forces attack the Netherlands. Both Vincent and Eva try to navigate their lives and feelings while navigating the war-torn land around them. The cinematography of the movie adds an authentic touch to the historically charged story. If you too are interested in knowing where the thrilling movie was shot, here is everything we know!

The Bombardment Filming Locations

The filming of ‘The Bombardment’ began in May of 2012, in and around the city of Rotterdam in order to fully capture the reality of the story. Some scenes are also set in the city of Utrecht in Netherlands and Budapest, Hungary. Here is a deep dive into the specific filming locations!

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Rotterdam is the second-largest city in the Netherlands with a history dating back to 1270. The city was established around the dam on the river Rotte, leading to its name. Located in South Holland, the city was bombarded heavily on 14 May 1940 during the second World War. The aerial bombing was meant to help the German troops fighting in the city and to break the Dutch resistance. The attack, which is also known as the Rotterdam Blitz, serves as the backdrop for the film’s story.

The largest seaport in all of Europe serves as the place of residence for the characters within the story. The bustling city that serves as the waterway access to Western Europe was used to depict the life before the devastating attack by the German forces. Today, Rotterdam stands tall as a sign of Dutch prosperity despite the scars that were left by its enemies.

Utrecht, Netherlands

Utrecht is one of the many underrated tourist attractions across the globe. It is the fourth largest city in all of the Netherlands with buildings dating as far as the High Middle Ages. The city serves as the religious center of the country and is home to several medieval monuments. It is also known for its tree-lined canals and is a prestigious university. Utrecht was considered the most important city in all of the Netherlands before the emergence of Amsterdam.

After the bombardment of Rotterdam, the German forces threatened to do the same in Utrecht if the Dutch did not surrender. Given the heavy toll of the Blitz and the significance of Utrecht, the Dutch surrendered to the Germans and signed a capitulation on the morning after the attack.

Budapest, Hungary

Settled along the river Danube, the Hungarian capital is the ninth-largest city in the European Union. Budapest has seen several changes in its ruling existence after Hungarians settled here in the late 9th Century. Given its rich history and beautiful architecture, the central area of Budapest along the river Danube is classified as a UNESCO World Heritage site. Several scenes for ‘The Bombardment’ were shot in Budapest between June 12, 2012, to July 19, 2012.

Dordrecht, Netherlands

Dordrecht, also known as Dordt, is the oldest city in all of Holland. The city is located in South Holland just like Rotterdam with a rich history and culture. The city faced its own tribulations during the tail end of World War 2. Several scenes for the 2012 film were shot in this city along with a few scenes from Zeeuws-Vlaanderen in the Netherlands.

Read More: Best War Movies on Netflix Right Now