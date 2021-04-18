Reared by John Madden of ‘Shakespeare in Love’ fame, ‘Miss Sloane’ is a political thriller of considerable impact. American lobbyists are thought to be formidable creatures, and while not all of them posit bad qualities, lobbyists working for oil and tobacco companies match the description well. However, hard-nosed Miss Slone is not your average American lobbyist with much greed and little conscience.

Featuring the powerhouse of Jessica Chastain in the titular role, the film revolves around a pertinent issue in American socio-political reality – the gun law. As Miss Sloane wages war on the gun law of America, viewers are reminded of an uneasy state of affairs that governs the rising crime rate in the country. At the center of the story is a so-called Heaton-Harris Bill that attempts to extend background checks on gun licensing, and while Sloane is approached by gun manufacturers to stop the bill from being passed, she takes a note and does the exact opposite. While the story may seem too real at times, is ‘Miss Sloane’ inspired by real events? If the question popped up in your head after watching the film, we would be happy to oblige you.

Is Miss Sloane Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Miss Sloane’ is not based on a true story. The viewers would be astonished to find that the screenplay of the film is an original creation by Jonathan Perera, which Madden adapted for the screen. As real as the film may have seemed to you, it is completely fictional, as there has not been any such amendment as the “Heaton-Harris Bill” in the American legal framework. America has always been lenient towards gun ownership, because who does not love a good duel, right? While the government endows the power of firearms to people, the crime rates in the twenty-first century have seen a steep increase.

In 2016 alone, the year of the film’s release, as many as 15 school shooting incidents took place across the US. In the film, Sloane’s employee Esme has a history of surviving a school shooting incident, which Sloane uses in front of the media to garner more votes for the bill. By doing it, she puts Esme’s life in danger, but Esme is saved by a random passer-by who happens to carry a legal firearm. In the film, the event causes much uproar in the popular conscience and creates enough pressure to get the bill passed. Unfortunately, gun violence is still rampant in the country thanks to the meticulous work of lobbyists owned by gun manufacturing corporations, and white supremacists still blame blacks for the rising crime rates. Things have not changed by the film.

Well, you may be wondering whether the daunting and determined character of Elizabeth Sloane is based on a real lobbyist. We are compelled to let you know that although the character is modeled upon a real person, she is far from what you may imagine. The character, as the screenwriter divulged in an interview with Golden Derby, is based on his own mother.

When asked about the inspiration behind the character sketch of Sloane, he reportedly said that the good traits of the character come from his mother. Miss Sloane has been perceived as an ambitious, smart, stubborn, and over-prepared woman who would walk an extra mile to get results. Raised by a single mother, Perera used the role model closer to home to essay the character. While it was Perera’s first script, he invested much research and thought to capture the nuances of a savage and corrupted political scenario of lobbying. Jessica Chastain’s Elizabeth is a force to be reckoned with, and the credit solely goes to stellar acting on part of the actor, who brings the political drama to life.

