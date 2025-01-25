20 Most Underrated Shows on Netflix (January 2025)

Hundreds of TV shows come out each year on Netflix, but only a handful of them receive the success that turns into an international sensation. The platform has allowed for great shows like ‘Squid Game‘ and ‘Money Heist‘ to cross the hurdle of language and become some of the most successful shows with the international audience. Still, with the influx of so many titles, some really good TV series get buried or are overshadowed by the success of others. For the viewers looking for something offbeat that is different from the clutter of the ones everyone is focused on, we have compiled a list of some terrific shows that deserve more attention.

20. The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself (2022)

Based on the book titled ‘Half Bad’ by Sally Green, which also serves as the alternate title for the show, ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ is a fantasy drama that lures you in with a compelling mystery and interesting characters. Created by Joe Barton, it follows the story of a teenager named Nathan Byrne, who already has a blot on his character due to the reputation of his father as the “world’s most dangerous blood witch.” Some fear that he might turn out like his father, while others believe that he is the only one who can defeat the evil guy. While exploring his own powers, Nathan finds himself a target of a witch hunt. Running away from his persecutors leads him on a journey that is worth getting invested in. You can watch the show here.

19. Lockwood and Co (2023)

Another great supernatural TV show that was axed prematurely by Netflix, ‘Lockwood and Co.’ follows the story of three teenagers who run a ghost-hunting agency. Adapted from the book of the same name, it is set in a world where ghosts are not only common knowledge but also a nuisance. The problem is that only children can see them and not adults, which means that only children can kill or dispose of them. Teenagers Lucy, Anthony, and George form an unlikely trio with complicated backstories, making the TV show an engaging watch. You can catch all episodes of the first season here.

18. MO (2022-2025)

‘MO’ is a comedy-drama series that follows the life of the titular character, who is a Palestinian refugee trying to get citizenship in the US. Created by Mo Amer and Ramy Youssef, the show draws upon the real-life experiences of Amer though presents them through a fictionalised lens. Mo’s efforts to provide for his family while trying to hasten the process of getting citizenship form major conflicts in the show that deliver some very good laughs while also making some very important points about the way the world works. You can watch the show here.

17. The Brothers Sun (2024)

Starring Michelle Yeoh, ’The Brothers Sun’ is a thoroughly entertaining action comedy created by Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu. It follows the story of the Sun family and their turbulent lives following the sudden fall of its patriarch. Bruce Sun lives in California with his single mother, Eileen, who wants nothing more than to keep him on the right path. But then, one day, Bruce’s estranged brother, whom he had forgotten all about, comes knocking at their door, and Bruce discovers that he comes from a family of powerful gangsters from Taipei. What happens next can be found out by watching the show here.

16. Crashing (2016)

If you are a fan of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, then you will want to explore this show she worked on before she broke out with the success of ‘Fleabag.’ Created and written by Waller-Bridge, ‘Crashing’ follows the story of a group of 20-something people who live in an abandoned hospital building in return for cheap rent and to protect the building from squatters. Things shake up with the arrival of Lulu, the childhood best friend of a resident named Anthony, who is engaged to his long-time girlfriend Kate but secretly harbors feelings for Lulu. The show also stars Jonathan Bailey, which would be a huge draw for the fans of Anthony Bridgerton. You can watch the show here.

15. Midnight Mass (2021)

To tell you anything about ‘Midnight Mass‘ would be to spoil it. It is best if you go into this Mike Flanagan show knowing as little as possible about it. The seven-part series takes place on an island where strange things start to happen as the close-knit community’s bond is tested following the arrival of a new priest. A lot of elements are at play within the story, and it works as a really slow burn that catches you entirely off guard at some critical moments. You can watch the show here.

14. Kingdom (2019-2021)

Best described as ‘Game of Thrones’ if it had better zombies, ‘Kingdom’ is a Korean historical drama series that keeps you on the edge of your seat with the court politics as well as the flesh-eating zombies. Created by Kim Eun-hee and set in the 17th century, it follows Lee Chang, the Crown Prince of Joseon, who finds himself in a precarious situation when his father falls ill with a terrible and mysterious disease. He knows that following his father’s death, his stepmother and her family will try to usurp the throne, which means he has to act first. At the same time, a mysterious illness starts taking over the country, and he has to get to the bottom of it before it destroys everything. You can watch the show, which also has a companion feature-length episode, ‘Ashin of the North,’ here.

13. The Society (2019)

One of the most disappointing cancellations by Netflix was for ‘The Society,’ which did not get to come around for a second season, even though it was initially renewed for one. Created by Christopher Keyser, it follows a group of teenagers who leave their town on a bus for a trip, but when they return, they discover that everyone from their town has disappeared. Now, they must learn to survive on their own, which leads them to build the structure of their own society. Borrowing elements from ‘The Lord of the Flies,’ the series is a biting exploration of humanity and its vices while harboring a compelling mystery at its heart. You can watch the show here.

12. Brand New Cherry Flavor (2021)

‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ is a horror series that will catch you off guard on several turns. Based on the novel of the same name by Todd Grimson and created by Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion, it follows the story of a young filmmaker, Lisa, who comes to LA with the hopes of helming a film of her own. She gets a deal for the same from a producer, but things turn sour when she rebuffs his sexual advances. Thrown out of her own film, Lisa vows revenge which takes her down a terrible path with shocking consequences. You can watch the show here.

11. Kim’s Convenience (2016-2021)

‘Kim’s Convenience’ is a Canadian sitcom that follows the story of the Kim family, who run a convenience store in Toronto. Created by Ins Choi and Kevin White and based on Choi’s play of the same name, this show is a heartwarming series that is bound to become your comfort watch once you get hooked to it. The dynamics within the family, especially in the context of their Korean background, make for an interesting watch. Over the course of five seasons, the show exhibits incredible plot and character development and leaves you with a bittersweet feeling at the end. You can watch the show here.

10. Santa Clarita Diet (2017-2019)

With Drew Barrymore and Timothy Olyphant in the lead roles, ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ is an unusual sitcom that gets better with each episode. It follows the story of Sheila and Joel, a couple that works as real estate agents in Santa Clarita. Their lives are turned upside down when Sheila is turned into a zombie and requires brains to sustain herself and keep herself from turning into an all-out monster. It falls on her husband to keep her satiated, but there are a lot of hurdles in their path. Over the course of three seasons, the show establishes an incredible arc for the plot and the character. Sadly, the show didn’t receive a fourth season. Still, you can enjoy the three seasons here.

9. Archive 81 (2022)

Based on the podcast of the same name, ‘Archive 81’ is a supernatural mystery horror that delivers a compelling tale over the course of eight episodes. Developed by Rebecca Sonnenshine, it follows the story of two people whose stories unfold in different time periods but are irrevocably connected to each other. It begins with a man named Dan, who receives the task of restoring video footage filmed by a woman named Melody in the 90s. What starts as a simple task turns into something increasingly sinister, making Dan question everything he thought he knew. To find out how his story eventually turns out, you can watch the show here.

8. I Am Not Okay With This (2020)

In the long list of TV shows that were unfairly canceled on Netflix, ‘I Am Not Okay With This’ falls somewhere at the top. This coming-of-age supernatural drama series from Jonathan Entwistle and Christy Hall follows the story of Sydney Novak, a 17-year-old girl who discovers that she has telekinetic powers. As she explores the depths of her superpowers, she also has to deal with the complicated relationships in her life, particularly her attraction towards her best friend, Dina. The seven-episode series is extremely entertaining and keeps you hooked right from the beginning to the end, where it leaves you with a cliffhanger that makes you wish Netflix gave it another season to at least have a conclusion. You can watch the show here.

7. Lady Dynamite (2016-2017)

‘Lady Dynamite’ stars Maria Bamford as a fictional version of herself. Somewhere along the lines of ‘Fleabag,’ this show follows Maria’s effort to pick up the pieces of her life, from which she starts to rebuild everything following her return from recovery. Created by Pam Brady and Mitch Hurwitz, the series borrows stuff from Bamford’s real life, which makes it an immensely personal but also effective TV show that deserves more recognition. You can watch the show here.

6. Feel Good (2020-2021)

Created by and starring Mae Martin, ‘Feel Good’ is exactly what its name suggests. The semi-autobiographical comedy-drama draws you immediately into the romance of Mae and George, both of whom come into the relationship with baggage of their own. Mae is a former addict who is still struggling with the issue. Meanwhile, George is trying to come out to her family about not being straight, and her reluctance to do it causes strain on her and Mae’s relationship. As each tries to deal with their problems, their relationship also advances, delivering a bittersweet story that will tug at your heartstrings. You can watch it here.

5. Maniac (2018)

‘Maniac’ is a dark comedy created by Patrick Somerville and boasts the star power of Emma Stone and Jonah Hill, who play Annie Landsberg and Owen Milgrim. Their paths cross when they join a pharmaceutical trial of a drug that turns out to have some very unexpected effects. The entire show is a mind-bender elevated by the performances of the powerhouse actors in what seems like a hallucinatory journey of two extremely unstable characters. You can watch the show here.

4. Bodies (2023)

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Si Spencer and created by Paul Tomalin, ‘Bodies’ begins as a murder mystery in the years 1890, 1941, 2023, and 2053. It follows four different detectives as they try to solve one case of the sudden appearance of a dead body in the street of Whitechapel. As the investigations unravel and a connection is revealed over the course of 163 years, time itself becomes an important piece of the puzzle. If you loved ‘Dark,’ you must know that this graphic novel was one of the inspirations behind it. Watch it here, and you’ll know how the two shows are connected to each other.

3. Sense8 (2015-2018)

Created by Lana and Lilly Wachowski and J. Michael Straczynski, ‘Sense8’ has an incredible concept at its core. It follows the stories of a group of people across the world, called sensates, who are connected to each other in a way that allows them to share their knowledge and skills, stepping into each other’s bodies in a way. While connecting with each other and getting to know their powers better, they also have to beware of the bad guys coming after them. The show has an incredible set of cast and characters with international locations that is just another feather in its cap. You can watch the series here.

2. 1899 (2022)

Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese took the world by storm with ‘Dark,’ Netflix’s first German original that tackles the concept of time travel and multiple realities amidst a web of interconnected characters, almost all of whom are somehow related to each other. They followed up its success with ‘1899,’ a show that is much grander in the scale of the story and its concept. It is decked with an international cast and is woven from the same twisted strands as ‘Dark.’ It is set on a steamship named Kerberos and follows the stories of a group of immigrants aboard it. As strange events start to happen, everyone is forced to reconsider the nature of their reality. You can watch this sci-fi mystery drama series here.

1. The OA (2016-2019)

One of the most high-concept shows that you will ever come across, ‘The OA’ is created by Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij. Marling stars as Prairie Johnson, a young woman who returns home after a mysterious seven-year-long disappearance. What’s more interesting is that during that time, she seems to have regained her vision and is no longer blind. As the events unfold, we discover what happened during the seven-year time period. Over the course of two seasons, the show sets an impressive bar, making it one of the best offerings of Netflix. Sadly, the cliffhanger in the Season 2 finale will never be resolved because the show was never renewed for a third season. You can watch the gripping two seasons of ‘The OA’ here.

Read More: Best Serial Killer Shows on Netflix