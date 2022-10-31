7 Shows Like The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself

Based on the ‘Half Bad’ trilogy by Sally Green, Netflix’s ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ is a British action fantasy series that revolves around Nathan Byrne, the illegitimate son of one of the world’s most dangerous witches named Marcus Edge. When this truth comes to light, the 16-year-old Nathan is kept under surveillance by The Council of Fairborn Witches. As the tension between Blood Witch and Fairborn Witch rises, he finds a way to escape after several years of being held captive.

Now, Nathan goes out into the real world and tries to find himself and discover all that he is capable of. Created by Joe Barton, the fantasy show touches upon several intriguing themes, including that of the witches and the superhuman powers that come with being one. So, if you are into such shows, you might want to give the below-listed recommendations a try. You can watch most of these shows like ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Ragnarok (2020-)

Created by Adam Price, Netflix’s ‘Ragnarok‘ is a Norwegian fantasy drama series set in the fictional town of Edda, which is going through some drastic climate changes due to pollution and melting glaciers, mostly because of the Jutul family’s factories. Meanwhile, a local teenage boy named Magne discovers that he possesses the powers of Thor, the God of thunder. Using his powers for the greater good, he challenges the Jutul family and fights against anyone who contributes to the deterioration of the planet. Much like ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself,’ ‘Ragnarok’ also centers upon a boy who discovers his powers and uses them for a good cause.

6. I Am Not Okay with This (2020)

Based on the eponymous graphic novel by Charles Forsman, Netflix’s ‘I Am Not Okay with This‘ is a black comedy fantasy series that follows the life of a socially awkward teenage girl named Sydney Novak who deals with the ups and downs of high school, family drama, her sexuality and crush on her best friend, all while trying to control her supernatural tendencies. Although the unexpectedness and chaotic use of superpowers is not something we see in ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself,’ the themes of the discovery of superpowers and trying to control them are what connect the two shows.

5. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-2020)

Based on the eponymous comic book series by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Robert Hack, Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘ is a fantasy horror series created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa that is set in the fictional town of Greendale and revolves around Sabrina Spellman. The coming-of-age narrative sees Sabrina navigate between two worlds — being a half-witch and a half-mortal dealing with regular teen life. As the evil forces come for her family and friends, she must use her powers and save the day. The theme of witches co-existing with humans is what links ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ with ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.’

4. His Dark Materials (2019-2022)

Inspired by the eponymous trilogy of novels by Philip Pullman, HBO’s ‘His Dark Materials‘ is an adventure fantasy series that centers upon a seemingly ordinary young girl named Lyra, who is an orphan living at Jordan College. Soon, she finds out about a witch’s prophecy that she is the chosen one to change the course of the world. While Lyra searches for her missing friend, she also uncovers many kidnappings and comes across an invisible substance known as Dust, which becomes a bridge to other worlds for her. Much like ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself,’ ‘His Dark Materials’ also deals with the subject of witches and a protagonist is at the center of it all.

3. Legion (2017-2019)

Based on the eponymous Marvel character created by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz, FX’s ‘Legion‘ is a superhero series created by Noah Hawley that is set in an alternate timeline of the ‘X-Men‘ film series. Just like ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself,’ ‘Legion’ revolves around a young man, David Haller, who discovers his life-changing superpowers. Apart from his superpowers, he also has to deal with his schizophrenia, which adds to the complications in his life. Moreover, David, like Nathan in ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself,’ be it for different reasons, is monitored for long times during the course of several years.

2. Misfits (2009-2013)

Created by Howard Overman, ‘Misfits’ is a British science fiction dark comedy series that revolves around a group of young offenders who have to work in a community service program. However, when a storm with strange and powerful lightning strikes them and their workplace, they gain supernatural powers. Although there is the absence of the subject of witches, the theme of supernatural powers exhibited by a group of people is what connects ‘Misfits’ with ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself.’

1. The Magicians (2015-2020)

Based on the 2009 eponymous novel by Lev Grossman, Syfy’s ‘The Magicians‘ is a fantasy drama series created by Sera Gamble and John McNamara that follows Quentin Coldwater who joins Brakebills University for Magical Pedagogy to become a magician. Here, he realizes that the magical world that he used to read about is quite real and poses a great threat to humankind at the same time. On the other hand, when his childhood friend, Julia, is not allowed entry to the school, she looks for magic somewhere else. Much like the community of witches in ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself,’ there is a separate community of magicians in ‘The Magicians.’

