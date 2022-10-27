Where is Netflix’s The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Filmed?

Based on the novel trilogy ‘Half Bad’ by Sally Green, Netflix’s ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ is a British fantasy drama series created by Joe Barton that revolves around the illegitimate son, Nathan Byrn, of one of the most dangerous witches in the world named Marcus Edge. After the 16-year-old Nathan’s truth is discovered, he remains under the supervision of The Council of Fairborn Witches for a number of years. However, things turn upside down when there is increasing conflict between Blood Witch and Fairborn Witch, which works in favor of Nathan as he finds a window of opportunity to make his escape.

After getting away from his captors, Nathan builds partnerships with Annalise and Gabriel while he discovers who he really is. The fantastical themes of witches and some gruesome visuals throughout the series make for an entertaining watch. At the same time, the constant transition of locations makes one wonder where ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ is shot. Well, if you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself Filming Locations

‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ is filmed in England and Scotland, particularly in London, Kent, and Inveraray. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the teen fantasy series commenced in early July 2021 and wrapped up in early December of the same year. So, let’s not waste any time and follow Nathan as he comes face to face with his powers as a witch, and learn all about the specific sites that appear in the Netflix show!

London, England

Many pivotal sequences for ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ are lensed in and around London, the capital and largest city of England as well as the United Kingdom. The production team seemingly travels across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops for the series. Located on the River Thames in southeast England, London has several tourist attractions, such as the Tower of London; Kew Gardens, Buckingham Palace, and St. Paul’s Cathedral, some of which you may spot in the show.

Kent, England

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ reportedly travels to Kent, a county in South East England. They set up camp in and around the Port of Ramsgate at Ferry Terminal Western Terminal Ramsgate Harbour, 21 Military Road in the seaside town of Ramsgate. Moreover, the only Royal Harbour in the nation is situated in Ramsgate, which serves as another primary production location for the Netflix series.

Inveraray, Scotland

During the filming schedule of the debut season, the cast and crew of ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ were also spotted taping additional portions in Inveraray, a town located in Argyll and Bute, Scotland. The town is home to quite a few tourist attractions, such as the Inveraray castle, the Argyll Folk Museum, the Bell Tower, and the Celtic Inveraray Cross.

