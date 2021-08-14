7 Shows Like Brand New Cherry Flavor You Must See

The Netflix miniseries ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ follows Lisa Nova, a budding film director on the hunt for revenge, as she is dragged into a vortex of drug-induced dark magic. The unsuspecting filmmaker finds her passion project stolen by a wealthy Hollywood producer and enlists the help of a mysterious Shaman-esque witch to get back at him. Of course, revenge spells are not as straightforward as Lisa thinks, and she soon finds herself regurgitating kittens and being stalked by ancient entities. And that is just the start!

If you loved the grimy, chaotic magic that this show injects into its world and the myriad surreal creatures that stem from it, then we’ve got some more equally surreal recommendations that will make you question reality. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Hemlock Grove (2013-2015)

Set in the surreal eponymous town, ‘Hemlock Grove’ follows a twisted tale centered around the deep mysteries of the town. Many of the residents seem to channel sinister powers, which keeps their motivations well hidden until the last moment. Like ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor,’ this show blends ancient magical lore and creatures with a modern-day setting to create a truly surreal atmosphere which can occasionally get quite petrifying as well.

6. Stranger Things (2016-)

Possibly one of the most popular shows on Netflix, especially in the horror drama genre, ‘Stranger Things‘ is set in a small town in the 1980s where mysterious entities seemingly abduct a young boy. The slow-burn pacing and the fact that the story is seen predominantly from the perspective of children makes for an interesting combination, and the show has garnered a global audience that impatiently waits for every successive season to reveal a little more of the mystery. The unsuspecting townspeople who suddenly have to deal with entities from the Upside Down and the enigmatic character of Eleven will help fill that ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ shaped hole in your binge-list.

5. Undone (2019-)

Amazon Prime’s ‘Undone’ takes its surreal vision very seriously and has created a truly immersive world with its life-like animation style. Alma, after surviving a brutal accident, finds she can move through time. But don’t take this as a cliche plot as it is anything but that. As she uses her newfound powers to mold reality and uncover the secrets of her father’s death, the central character embarks on a truly mind-bending adventure, which viewers get to watch in all its glory through brilliantly animated visuals. Led by Rosa Salazar, who also essays Lisa on ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor,’ this show will take you places you definitely want to go.

4. Penny Dreadful (2014-2016)

If you need a break from contemporary magical horror, ‘Penny Dreadful’ will take you back to all the classic creepers that have frightened us for generations. A world simultaneously populated with characters from Bram Stoker’s ‘Dracula,’ Robert Louis Stevenson’s ‘Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,’ Oscar Wilde’s ‘The Picture of Dorian Gray,’ and many more makes for a truly entertaining watch. If the classic zombies and body-swapping witches of ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor’ are more your thing, ‘Penny Dreadful’ has you covered.

3. Channel Zero (2016-2018)

The internet is fertile ground for twisted ideas, and ‘Channel Zero’ draws inspiration from a few of these “creepypastas.” The anthology series contains 4 seasons, each with its own self-contained, modern-day horror story. The tales generally start innocently enough and get steadily more sinister and occult, leading to some bizarre conclusions and probably a few sleepless nights. How about a sinister children’s TV show that seems to be the cause of people disappearing? Well, that’s just season 1 (based on Kris Straub’s ‘Candle Cove’), and if you found Lisa Nova’s short film creepy, then ‘Channel Zero’ might just meet your fancy.

2. Paranormal (2020-)

Based on the book series ‘Ma Waraa Al Tabiaa’ by Ahmed Khaled Tawfik, ‘Paranormal’ is an Egyptian show that follows Dr. Refaat as his world gets increasingly surreal. Paranormal activities abound, which the central character takes in stride as he delves into the mysteries to save those around him from the forces that threaten them. The interesting dynamic between the doctor’s scientific inclinations and his paranormal surroundings adds another layer of intrigue to the show, much like Lisa’s vengeful filmmaker sensibilities do for ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor.’

1. Death Note (2006-2007)

Arguably one of the greats, ‘Death Note‘ follows the story of a brilliant high school student that chances upon a diary belonging to a Shinigami or God of Death. Based on the Japanese manga series written by Tsugumi Ohba and illustrated by Takeshi Obata, the show features a modern world subjected to the intricate rules of how the dairy can be used to kill people at will. In an attempt to play god, the central character wields the powers of the Death Note, with some truly devastating repercussions. Even if anime is not your thing, ‘Death Note’ is a masterpiece that surpasses genres, and the varied personalities of the Shinigamis alone are enough to justify a watch. Lisa finds herself wielding power over Lou in ‘Brand New Cherry Flavour.’ Young Light Yagami finds himself wielding power over all of humanity in ‘Death Note.’ Enjoy.

