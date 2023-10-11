Back in the day, there were no movies or films or the big screens that we see today. Back then, there were some real plays and dramas in theatres. Now, while some people still do appreciate the sentiment behind these, real-life drama plays are not exactly for everyone now. But looking at something that’s more real and is happening right before your eyes can have its own charm. The movies these days have so much CGI and so much more to them that we can’t really replace them with stage plays. That’s where 3D movies come in. Even with the most unrealistic scenes and visual effects that these modern movies have, they still give us a small dash of realness from the 3D effect that they hold, and that’s probably the reason why we love 3D movies so much.

But it’s not just the 3D effect that makes these movies so amazing. It’s how almost every scene in these movies is shot with the intention of making the viewer feel that the characters are coming out of their screens. Remember that scene from ‘Infinity War’ where Captain America is running right towards you? Even without the 3D, it almost feels like he’s coming right at you. So, regardless of the actual three-dimensional effect, 3D movies are still so much fun to watch. You might have seen these already in 3D, but you can relive all those moments again from the comfort of your home. Here’s a list of really good 3D movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now.

6. Despicable Me (2010)

‘Despicable Me’ revolves around Gru, a supervillain who adopts three little girls and plans on using them to carry out history’s biggest heist. His plans are perfectly laid out, and they even begin falling into place, but Gru finds himself in a dilemma after the girls consider him to be their father. With new fatherly responsibilities, Gru begins witnessing the world in a different way, which ends up affecting his criminal activities.

5. Puff: Wonders of the Reef (2021)

Produced exclusively for Netflix and under the skilled direction of Nick Robinson, ‘Puff: Wonders of the Reef’ is an Australian nature documentary that offers an immersive voyage through the perspective of a young pufferfish. This cinematic experience offers an unprecedented glimpse into the complex ecosystem of the coral reef, all through the eyes of this remarkable fish. As the narrative unfolds, audiences embark on a captivating expedition alongside the juvenile pufferfish, observing its quest for a home within the vibrant and bustling marine community of the Great Barrier Reef.

4. The Sea Beast (2022)

‘The Sea Beast’ is a captivating computer-animated adventure directed by Chris Williams. This cinematic masterpiece features the vocal talents of Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. The narrative revolves around a fearless sea monster hunter and an orphaned girl who becomes an integral part of his crew of monster hunters as they embark on a thrilling 17th-century quest to locate the legendary Red Bluster.

3. Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)

The second installment in the ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs’ series is almost as endearing and wonderful as the first one. The film begins with Flint (Bill Hader) meeting the man who has inspired him as an inventor since his childhood, Chester V (Will Forte), who gives Flint a job at his company. Chester later tells Flint that “Flint Lockwood Diatonic Super Mutating Dynamic Food Replicator” (FLDSMDFR), the machine that caused the food storm in the first film, is still working and asks him to go alone to the island where the machine currently is and deactivate it with a USB device. But Flint decides to visit the island with his girlfriend Sam Sparks (Anna Faris), his father, and some of their friends. When Chester learns that Flint hasn’t followed his instructions, he decides to come after him. Like its predecessor, ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2’ was received positively by critics, many of whom applauded the movie’s vibrant animation and breezy storytelling.

2. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (2018)

Directed by Andy Serkis, the Netflix/Warner Bros. rendition of Rudyard Kipling’s classic stories did not garner the response that the filmmakers were hoping for. Despite Serkis’ unconventional approach to the concept and an ensemble voice cast that includes Christian Bale as Bagheera, Cate Blanchett as Kaa, Benedict Cumberbatch as Shere Khan, and Serkis himself as Baloo, ‘Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle’ is uneven and loses its way sometimes due to the plot’s over-complexity. However, the film’s crisp animation, combined with the cast members’ stellar performances, makes it an entertaining watch. The film predominantly suffered due to the negative comparison with Disney’s 2016 version of ‘The Jungle Book.’

In his adaptation, Serkis introduces certain changes to the original stories. Matthew Rhys’ character, John Lockwood (named after Kipling’s father, John Lockwood Kipling), doesn’t exactly appear in the source material. Serkis and his writers took the boastful village hunter Buldeo from the stories and turned him into a Jim Corbett wannabe.

1. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022)

‘Pinocchio,’ directed by the visionary Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, is a stop-motion animated musical fantasy film. The screenplay, co-authored by del Toro and Patrick McHale, is an inventive adaptation of the classic Pinocchio story, originally penned by Matthew Robbins and subsequently modified by del Toro. Drawing inspiration from Carlo Collodi’s 1883 Italian novel ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio’ and the evocative illustrations of Gris Grimly from a 2002 edition of the book, the film brings to life the enchanting journey of Pinocchio, a wooden puppet who gains sentience as the cherished son of his creator, Geppetto.

This poignant tale unfolds against the backdrop of Fascist Italy during the interwar period and World War II. The movie is graced with the voice talents of Gregory Mann as Pinocchio and David Bradley as Geppetto. Furthermore, a stellar ensemble cast including Ewan McGregor, Burn Gorman, Ron Perlman, John Turturro, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, Tim Blake Nelson, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton breathe life into this captivating narrative of love, self-discovery, and the struggle to meet the expectations of a devoted father. ‘Pinocchio’ offers a unique perspective on the true essence of life, all set in a mesmerizing world of fantasy.

