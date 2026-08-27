Looking at something that’s more real and is happening right before your eyes can have its own charm. These days, movies have so much CGI and so much more to them that we can’t replace them with stage plays. That’s where 3D movies come in. Even with the most unrealistic scenes and visual effects that these modern movies have, they still give us a small dash of realness from the 3D effect that they hold, and that’s probably the reason why we love 3D movies so much. However, it’s not just the 3D effect that makes these movies so amazing. It’s how almost every scene in these movies is shot to make the viewer feel that the characters are coming out of their screens. Netflix houses some of the best 3D movies that you can watch to have a grand time.

19. Puff: Wonders of the Reef (2021)

Produced exclusively for Netflix and under the skilled direction of Nick Robinson, ‘Puff: Wonders of the Reef’ is an Australian nature documentary that offers an immersive voyage through the perspective of a young pufferfish. This cinematic experience provides an unprecedented glimpse into the complex ecosystem of the coral reef, all through the eyes of this remarkable fish. As the narrative unfolds, audiences embark on a captivating expedition alongside the juvenile pufferfish, observing its quest for a home within the vibrant and bustling marine community of the Great Barrier Reef. Feel free to check out the movie here.

18. Green Snake (2021)

Also known as ‘White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake,’ ‘Green Snake’ is a Chinese animated film directed by Amp Wong. Inspired by the Chinese legend of the White Snake, the film follows Verta, a green snake spirit, who has to rescue her sister Blanca, the white snake, from Fahai, a demon-slaying monk. The catch? Xiaoqing doesn’t have her demonic powers. However, she has the assistance of a masked man who helps her escape from the dystopian city of Asuraville, which imprisons demons. Whether Verta saves her sister before it’s too late is what we find out in this fantasy drama. You can watch ‘Green Snake’ here.

17. Ultraman: Rising (2024)

Directed by Shannon Tindle, this film is perhaps the most visually stunning animated drama on the platform. Based on the international pop-culture phenomenon Ultraman franchise, the film follows baseball superstar Kenji “Ken” Sato, who is forced to return to his home country, Japan, to take on the Ultraman mantle from his father. However, he also has to perform as a part of his new baseball team, the Yomuri Giants. If these two responsibilities weren’t enough, he must also take care of a newborn kaiju who takes him to be her parent. Industrial Light & Magic (ILM), founded by George Lucas, has done the animation. Yuki Yamada has voiced Ultraman/Kenji “Ken” Sato for the Japanese version, while Christopher Sean has lent his voice in the English version. You can watch ‘Ultraman: Rising’ here.

16. Stand by Me Doraemon (2014)

‘Stand by Me Doraemon’ is a gorgeous and entertaining animated sci-fi comedy movie based on the ‘Doraemon’ manga series. Directed by Ryūichi Yagi and Takashi Yamazaki (‘Godzilla Minus One’), it shows how a guy named Sewashi brings Doraemon to the 21st century from the 22nd century to help the former’s great-great-grandfather Nobita succeed in life and not end up in debt that Sewashi’s family will have to clear.

Unless Doraemon delivers on Sewashi’s order, he cannot return to his future. Thus begins the robotic cat’s endeavor to help Nobita be a better version of himself. This includes using Doraemon’s gadgets, which help Nobita regularly with his problems. Will this be fruitful? Winner of the Japan Academy Prize for Animation of the Year and many other accolades, ‘Stand by Me Doraemon’ is the highest-grossing film of the ‘Doraemon’ franchise. It can be streamed here.

15. David (2025)

The animated movie ‘David’ follows David (voiced by Phil Wickham), a young shepherd, the Biblical character mentioned in the Book of Samuel in the Old Testament, who is prophesied to be the future King of Israel. The current king, Saul, bent on keeping the throne, plans to get rid of him. However, it is David who leads the Israelites to victory against the Philistine army. Saul, further disturbed by David’s growing popularity, tries to kill him, but it doesn’t affect his loyalty to the king. A made-for-kids drama dealing with a Biblical theme, ‘David’ is directed by Brent Dawes and Phil Cunningham. It can be streamed here.

14. Entergalactic (2022)

Created by musician/actor Kid Cudi, the adult animated special ‘Entergalactic’ serves as a companion piece to the artist’s album of the same name that came out in 2022. The film revolves around Jabari (voiced by Scott Mescudi), a graffiti artist, and his personal and professional experience while living in a metropolis. From his attractive neighbor Meadow (voiced by Jessica Williams) to his friends to his job, the film uses animation to showcase each aspect of Jabbari’s life in a different light, adding to its visual effectiveness. Taking inspiration from the art style of Jérémy Clapin’s French adult animated movie ‘I Lost My Body,’ ‘Entergalactic’ is a love letter to animation and to those who love it. Winner of the Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation award at the 2024 Primetime Emmys among other accolades, the film can be streamed right here.

13. Swapped (2026)

Directed by Nathan Greno, the animated movie ‘Swapped’ follows sea otter-like Pookoo and a green bird named Javan who get their bodies accidentally swapped during a food-chain fight. Now, they are forced to work together and travel to the Great Waterfall, where magical pods exist that will allow them to return to their original bodies. However, the journey is a long and risky one, including snakes, wolves, bears, and the dangerous Firewolf, with the gift of fire. The voice cast includes Michael B. Jordan, Juno Temple, Tracy Morgan, Justina Machado, and Ambika Mod. If you are into adventure flicks, ‘Swapped’ is an enjoyable one, backed by Skydance Animation. It can be streamed here.

12. Milky Subway: The Galactic Limited Express – The Movie (2025)

‘Milky Subway: The Galactic Limited Express – The Movie’ compiles all 12 episodes of Yohei Kameyama’s 2025 animated series of the same name, adding additional scenes and new supporting characters. The story follows the superhuman Chiharu and the cyborg Makina, who are arrested for violating space traffic laws. Joining them are Akane and Kanata, members of a biker gang, and cyborgs Kurt and Max. Police officer Ryoko has sentenced them to clean up the interplanetary train, the Galactic Limited Express, AKA the Milky Subway, as their community service. The convicts unknowingly activate the locomotive, which turns out to be a gateway to an interstellar railway, eventually leading the unexpected commuters to protect a cosmic artifact from a band of space pirates. The animated movie can be streamed here.

11. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

In Jeff Fowler’s ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2,’ Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and his friend Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) lock horns once more with Doctor Ivo Robotnik (Jim Carrey). Only this time, the mad scientist has brought along his new friend, Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba). In a race to find the Master Emerald, an ancient relic that allows its user to change reality, Sonic must not only be fast but also astute and alert if he wants to get to it before Knuckles, who wants to have the artifact to honor his ancestors. However, Robotnik intends to use it for his own nefarious motives. An entertaining adventure flick custom-made for fans of the franchise, ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ is a worthy sequel to the first movie (‘Sonic the Hedgehog’). The cast also includes James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, and Natasha Rothwell. It can be streamed here.

10. Nimona (2023)

Adapted from the 2015 graphic novel by cartoonist ND Stevenson, ‘Nimona’ is an animated fantasy drama. Directed by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno, it revolves around the titular shape-shifting genderfluid teen (voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz) who loves death and destruction. In the film, she teams up with Ballister Boldheart (voiced by Riz Ahmed), a knight who has been wrongfully accused of killing Queen Valerin, to prove his innocence and, more importantly, find the murderer. At a sub-plot level, the film shows what made Nimona the way she is: a lonely and dejected soul pretending to enjoy solitude. A brilliant layered storyline accompanied by stunning visuals and characters, ‘Nimona’ received numerous accolades, including an Oscar nomination and an Annie Award. You can watch the film here.

9. The House (2022)

‘The House’ is a stop-motion animation anthology film, and each sub-film is directed by the duo Emma de Swaef & Marc Roels, Niki Lindroth von Bahr, and Paloma Baeza. Set inside the same house, each of the three stories follows humans, anthropomorphic rats, and anthropomorphic cats, respectively. The stories take place in the same house and follow a low-income family of humans, an apprehensive developer rat, and a landlady cat, using the characters to address numerous themes that range from consumerism to capitalism to lunacy. A dark comedy that is a rare find, ‘The House’ is a must-watch and can be streamed right here.

8. Orion and the Dark (2024)

This beautifully animated feature film follows a kid named Orion (voiced by Jacob Tremblay) whose fear of the dark and an active imagination bring Dark (the manifestation of darkness) himself to the kid. Dark (voiced by Paul Walter Hauser) then tries to make Orion understand that darkness is not something to be feared but something beautiful and necessary, without which life would be incomplete. He thus takes Orion on a journey to show his job along with those of his friends Sleep (Natasia Demetriou), Quiet (Aparna Nancherla), Insomnia (Nat Faxon), Sweet Dreams (Angela Bassett), and Unexplained Noises (Golda Rosheuvel). Orion’s experiences during and after the adventure make ‘Orion and the Dark’ a wonderful watch, especially if you have kids and watch it with them. Based on Emma Yarlett’s children’s book of the same name, it is directed by Sean Charmatz. The film can streamed here.

7. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (2018)

Directed by Andy Serkis, the Netflix/Warner Bros. rendition of Rudyard Kipling’s classic stories did not garner the response that the filmmakers were hoping for. Despite Serkis’ unconventional approach to the concept and an ensemble voice cast that includes Christian Bale as Bagheera, Cate Blanchett as Kaa, Benedict Cumberbatch as Shere Khan, and Serkis himself as Baloo, ‘Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle’ is uneven and loses its way sometimes due to the plot’s over-complexity. However, the film’s crisp animation, combined with the cast members’ stellar performances, makes it an entertaining watch. The film predominantly suffered due to the unfavorable comparison with Disney’s 2016 version of ‘The Jungle Book.’

In his adaptation, Serkis introduces specific changes to the original stories. Matthew Rhys’ character, John Lockwood (named after Kipling’s father, John Lockwood Kipling), doesn’t exactly appear in the source material. Serkis and his writers took the boastful village hunter Buldeo from the stories and turned him into a Jim Corbett wannabe. You can stream the film here.

6. The Magician’s Elephant (2023)

Directed by Wendy Rogers, this animated fantasy adventure flick is based on American children’s fiction writer Kate DiCamillo’s novel of the same name, which was published in 2009. The basic plot tells us about an orphan boy named Peter (voiced by Noah Jupe) who sets off on a journey to look for a magician (voiced by Benedict Wong) and his elephant after being told by a fortune teller (voiced by Natasia Demetriou) that the animal is what will lead him to his missing sister. However, with impressive visuals and strong morals, the movie is a beautiful experience underscored by Peter’s adventures that not only make him wiser but us as well. You can stream the movie here.

5. I Am Frankelda (2026)

‘I Am Frankelda’ is the first stop-motion film from Mexico. Directed by Arturo and Roy Ambriz, ‘I Am Frankelda’ tells the story of Francisca Imelda, a struggling horror fiction writer who is oblivious to the fact that the fictional world she has created, called Topus Terrenus, exists in a different dimension. When this dimension faces a lack of human fear, Prince Herneval arrives and brings Francisca to Topus Terrenus to provide better nightmares. Unfortunately, the royal advisor Procustes doesn’t like that Francisca is allowed to take his spot and devises ways to get rid of her. How Francisca becomes Frankelda due to her experiences in Topus Terrenus forms the premise of ‘I Am Frankelda.’ A brilliant example of visual storytelling, the movie is a must-watch addition to any stop-motion movie list. Director Guillermo del Toro served as a mentor on the project. It can be streamed here.

4. The Sea Beast (2022)

‘The Sea Beast’ is a captivating computer-animated adventure directed by Chris Williams. This cinematic masterpiece features the vocal talents of Karl Urban, Zaris-Angel Hator, Jared Harris, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. The narrative revolves around a fearless sea monster hunter and an orphaned girl who becomes an integral part of his crew of monster hunters as they embark on a thrilling 17th-century quest to locate the legendary Red Bluster. You can check out the movie here.

3. How to Train Your Dragon (2025)

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ is the live-action remake of the hit animated movie of the same name. It is directed by Dean DeBlois, who also directed the animated ones. The story centers on Hiccup (Mason Thames), a young boy who takes a stand against his father, Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), in support of dragons. Vast has been leading his Viking village in a war against dragons, but Hiccup believes that dragons are misunderstood creatures. The father-son clash, underscored by Hiccup’s friendship with a black fire-breathing dragon he names Toothless, is given proper epic shape, worth watching. The movie can be streamed here.

2. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ introduced a new kind of animation to the world, one borrowed directly from the comics and the art style of Marvel Comics legend Jack Kirby. The movie draws a visually stunning strip of the adventure of Miles Morales, who helps Peter B. Parker’s Spider-Man and other Spider-People return to their respective universes by preventing the Kingpin from using a collider that would cause the multiverse to collapse. This is done through hand-drawn animation from comic illustrations and other modern animation techniques. A must-watch superhero movie, ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, among other awards. You can enjoy it here.

1. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022)

‘Pinocchio,’ directed by the visionary Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson, is a stop-motion animated musical fantasy film. The screenplay, co-authored by del Toro and Patrick McHale, is an inventive adaptation of the classic Pinocchio story, originally penned by Matthew Robbins and subsequently modified by del Toro. Drawing inspiration from Carlo Collodi’s 1883 Italian novel ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio’ and the evocative illustrations of Gris Grimly from a 2002 edition of the book, the film brings to life the enchanting journey of Pinocchio, a wooden puppet who gains sentience as the cherished son of his creator, Geppetto.

This poignant tale unfolds against the backdrop of Fascist Italy during the interwar period and World War II. The movie is graced with the voice talents of Gregory Mann as Pinocchio and David Bradley as Geppetto. Furthermore, a stellar ensemble cast including Ewan McGregor, Burn Gorman, Ron Perlman, John Turturro, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, Tim Blake Nelson, Christoph Waltz, and Tilda Swinton breathe life into this captivating narrative of love, self-discovery, and the struggle to meet the expectations of a devoted father. ‘Pinocchio’ offers a unique perspective on the true essence of life, all set in a mesmerizing world of fantasy. You can watch the movie here.

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