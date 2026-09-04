Cate Blanchett’s career took flight in 1997 when she made her first feature film appearance in ‘Paradise Road.’ However, it was her transformative role as Queen Elizabeth I in ‘Elizabeth’ (1998) that catapulted her to international stardom, earning her the first of her many Academy Award nominations. Blanchett’s versatility has allowed her to seamlessly inhabit a wide range of characters, from the ethereal elf Galadriel in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy to the complex, troubled socialite in ‘Blue Jasmine‘ (2013). With her timeless beauty and exceptional talent, Blanchett continues to captivate audiences and leave an indelible mark on the history of film. However, her fans have even more to look forward to, as she has a captivating lineup of upcoming projects on the horizon!

1. Alpha Gang (September 2026)

Cate Blanchett is set to star in ‘Alpha Gang,’ an alien invasion comedy by David and Nathan Zellner. Written by David Zellner, the plot follows alien invaders sent on a mission to conquer Earth. Disguised in human form as an armed and dangerous 1950s leather-clad biker gang, they show no mercy. That, of course, changes when they catch the most toxic and contagious human disease of all: emotion. The cast also includes Léa Seydoux, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Chris Pine, Lily-Rose Depp, Bae Doona, Adria Arjona, Dave Bautista, Riley Keough, and Steven Yeun. Post-production is complete, and ‘Alpha Gang’ had its world premiere at the 53rd Telluride Film Festival in September 2026 and will be released in the same month.

2. How to Train Your Dragon 2 (June 11, 2027)

The second part of the live-action movie ‘How to Train Your Dragon,’ which itself is a remake of the eponymous animated film, has been greenlit by DreamWorks. Dean DeBlois, who directed the three animated movies and the live-action remake, is back to pen and helm this one. Butler will be back as Stoic, along with Mason Thames as Hiccup and Nico Parker as Astrid. The plot, based on the second animated movie, follows Hiccup and his friends who lock horns with a madman named Bludvist, who wants to take over the world using an army of dragons. Cate Blanchett will play Valka, Hiccup’s long-lost mother and Stoick’s wife. She voiced the character in the animated version. Currently undergoing post-production, the movie will be released on June 11, 2027.

3. Squid Game: America (2028)

Cate Blanchett and Pom Klementieff will star in ‘Squid Game: America,’ Netflix’s spin-off of the hit Korean show, also on Netflix. David Fincher will direct. The series is a continuation of the original show, set in the same world. The viewers will be provided with what the American participants undergo. A release date is awaited. Filming is underway. The show will arrive in 2028.

4. Sweetsick (TBA)

Blanchett will be seen in Alice Birch’s feature ‘Sweetstick,’ which is undergoing post-production. The story, penned by Birch, follows a mercurial woman (Blanchett) with a strange and piercing gift – the ability to see what others most intimately need, often at great personal cost – who sets out on a journey home. The cast also includes Spike Fearn, Ryan Zhou, Tilly Walker, and Julia Westcott-Hutton. Details regarding the release are awaited.

5. Good Thing (TBA)

Blanchett will portray Martha Stewart in the upcoming biographical feature ‘Good Thing,’ which is based on the career of the lifestyle media mogul. Janicza Bravo will direct, based on a story by Ricky Tollman. Details regarding the rest of the cast and production are awaited.

6. The Origin of the World (TBA)

Blanchett will star in Brady Corbet’s Western mystery feature ‘The Origin of the World.’ Speaking in late 2025, Corbet said that the “genre-defying” movie will be an X-rated movie that “spans from the 19th century into the present day.” Corbet also wrote the story, which is under wraps. Michael Fassbender, Joe Alwyn, Selena Gomez, Sadie Soverall, and Joe Alwyn are also cast. More details regarding production are awaited.

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