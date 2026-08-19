Humor heightens our sense of survival and preserves our sanity. These are the words of Sir Charles Spencer Chaplin, aka Charlie Chaplin. As a sentient species, we have lived long enough to understand that life would be as dull as a dishwasher without humor and comedy. It can also be said to be the only aspect of life that separates us from other species. There are, of course, sentient animals and vertebrates, but we are the only ones with a sense of humor.

Comedy, not to be confused with farce, is one of the primary genres of cinema, and it has evolved with society itself, as it rightfully should. It doesn’t necessarily have to be funny at face value, but requires an underlying humorous tone and meaning that the viewers can connect to and express joy as a result. In this list, we bring you ten great comedy movies available for streaming on Apple TV+ that are bound to make you laugh and reflect simultaneously.

14. The Family Plan (2023)

Starring Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby, and Ciarán Hinds, ‘The Family Plan’ follows Dan Morgan (Wahlberg), whose life as a happy family man turns upside down after the sins of his past catch up to him. This may sound very serious, but the film is an action comedy in which Morgan is a former assassin whose enemies are now back to hurt him. But he can’t let that happen, nor can he let the culprits get near his family. So he chalks out a “family plan” that incorporates a road trip to Las Vegas. How he carries out the plan and all that he undergoes, what we find out in ‘The Family Plan.’ You can stream the movie here.

13. On the Rocks (2020)

Directed by Sofia Coppola, daughter of Francis Ford Coppola (‘Godfather,’ ‘Apocalypse Now’), ‘On the Rocks’ is a peculiarly good comedy. It shows a novelist, Laura (Rashida Jones), and her eccentric, flirtatious, and mischievous father, Felix (Bill Murray), stalking the former’s husband to clear her doubts about whether he is cheating on her. Among all that the duo goes through in the endeavor, Laura swings between staying positive and reconsidering her life’s choices. Is she being cheated on? ‘On the Rocks’ has the answer. You can watch the movie here.

12. Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022)

Directed by Cooper Raiff, ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ is a rom-com that stars Cooper Raiff himself, Dakota Johnson, Vanessa Burghardt, Odeya Rush, and Leslie Mann. It follows 22-year-old college graduate Andrew, who gets involved with 32-year-old Domino, a mother with an autistic daughter Lola. The catch? Andrew has a girlfriend, while Domino has a fiancé, Joseph. Is there a future for the two? There is, but it may not be the one they expected. To be a part of their intriguing journey, you can watch this film here.

11. Raymond & Ray (2022)

Comedy can be found even in the darkest of times if only one remembers to watch a movie. ‘Raymond & Ray,’ directed by Rodrigo García, tells the story of Raymond (Ewan McGregor) and Ray (Ethan Hawke), who are half-brothers. After their estranged father passes away, they arrive for his funeral only to find out that his last wish was for them to dig his grave. How about that? Their father, who was, as per them, a monster, also has a third son with another woman, both of whom they met at the funeral. But there’s more to their story. There is a dark past with secrets; maybe it is high time the two brothers reconcile with it and seek forgiveness. As serious as it sounds, the comedy that has been incorporated takes a dig at life itself, and you cannot help but smile. After all, why so serious? Feel free to check out the movie here.

10. Argylle (2024)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn, ‘Argylle’ is a large-scale spy action comedy that shows what happens when the events in spy novelist Elly Conway’s latest book, in her ‘Argylle’ novel series, start taking shape in the real world. She soon finds herself in the middle of spies and espionage after being targeted by a criminal organization that discovers how her writing shapes their future. However, she doesn’t know that her past is involved in her present, shaping others’ futures. Twisted, meta, and stylized, ‘Argylle’ stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Henry Cavill, Samuel L. Jackson, Dua Lipa, and John Cena. You can watch the film here.

9. The Beanie Bubble (2023)

Starring Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook, and Geraldine Viswanathan, ‘The Beanie Bubble’ is directed by Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash Jr. It is based on the book “The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute” by Zac Bissonnette. The film follows the rise of the Beanie Babies, a line of stuffed toys (stuffed with plastic pellets or “beans”) created by American businessman H. Ty Warner, founder of Ty Inc., which was established in 1986. First developed in 1993, the toys were a sensation during the 90s. In the film, Galifianakis plays H. Ty Warner with Banks playing Robbie, Snook playing Sheila, and Viswanathan playing Maya, all the ladies based on real women, namely Patricia Roche, Faith McGowan, and Lina Trivedi, respectively. These three women played significant roles in shaping Warner’s dream. You can watch the movie here.

8. The Greatest Beer Run Ever (2022)

This is a biographical war comedy directed by Peter Farrelly based on the book of the same name by John “Chickie” Donohue and Joanna Molloy. Starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe, the film is set in 1967 and follows Donohue, a former Marine who traveled from New York to Vietnam to deliver beer to his soldier buddies fighting the Vietnam War. All his friends returned from the war alive. The film was nominated for the 2023 Humanitas Prize. You can watch the film here.

7. Dads (2020)

A documentary directed by Bryce Dallas Howard, ‘Dads’ showcases contemporary fatherhood and features celebrity dads, including Jimmy Fallon, Will Smith, Hasan Minhaj, and Ron Howard (Bryce’s father), among others, as well as everyday fathers from around the globe. With interviews and recorded home video footage, the film takes us through the experiences/trials of a father in a loving and humorous manner. You can watch ‘Dads’ right here.

6. Luck (2022)

An animated movie by Apple, ‘Luck’ tells the story of 18-year-old Sam Greenfield (voiced by Eva Noblezada), one of the most unlucky people walking the face of the Earth. Not one thing can go smoothly with her, and she knows it. Yet, she never gives up. Maybe this is why she finds a lucky penny that magically turns her bad luck into good. And when she loses it, Bob (voiced by Simon Pegg) comes in, a black cat who belongs to the Land of Luck. Black cats serve as both good and bad omen in many cultures worldwide. Sam follows Bob into the Land of Luck to find her penny and maybe learn a thing or two about luck itself. The movie is full of comedy and shows that luck is in our hands. You can watch ‘Luck’ here.

5. The Instigators (2024)

Matt Damon and Casey Affleck unlock their dark humor sides in Doug Liman’s ‘The Instigators.’ The heist comedy centers on Rory (Damon), a Marine veteran, and Cobby (Affleck), an ex-con, who team up for a heist at an election event. When the heist goes wrong, the two guys are forced to flee from cops and gangsters. Rory is even forced to take his therapist hostage but of course, with her permission. ‘The Instigators’ offers a balanced take on action, heist, and humor, and both Damon and Affleck do a great job pulling off their characters. The funny conversations between the two in the middle of dangerous situations add to the film’s flavor. It can streamed here.

4. Wolfs (2024)

Starring Brad Pitt and George Clooney, Jon Watts’ ‘Wolfs’ follows two opposing fixers who are forced to share their latest job of getting rid of a dead body. As fate would have it, one thing leads to another, and they soon find themselves on the radar of Albanian drug dealers. While they are well-trained to lay low and handle sensitive situations, dealing with each other is what they need to work on. A smart action drama garnished with comedy, ‘Wolfs’ gains charm from the incredible onscreen chemistry between Pitt and Clooney, tantamount to their offscreen friendship. You can watch the film here.

3. Outcome (2026)

Directed by Jonah Hill, ‘Outcome’ features Keanu Reeves as famous action star Reef Hawk, who finds out that there is a questionable video of him making the rounds among the public. Hawk has been away from the limelight for five years, recovering from drug addiction. So, before he can return to his fans, his lawyer, Ira (Hill), suggests he speak to people he thinks hate him and apologize to them. This may just lead him to the person who made the video viral. Unfortunately, Hawk finds out that there is a long list of people who hate him. As he starts meeting them one after another, he finds out more about himself as much as about them. With a humorous look at one’s impressions of one’s own life and how often the truth is totally different, ‘Outcome’ offers an entertaining binge, thanks to the cast that also includes Cameron Diaz, Matt Bomer, Susan Lucci, Laverne Cox, and Ivy Wolk. You can watch the movie here.

2. Spirited (2022)

A modernization of Charles Dickens’s classic 1843 novella ‘A Christmas Carol,’ ‘Spirited’ brings together two actors whose sense of timing and humor make them an excellent pair for a comedy movie. Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrel star as the very selfish and heartless Clint Briggs, with a dark soul, and the Ghost of Christmas Present, respectively. When Present takes on the responsibility to redeem Clint, he is forced to contemplate his own self. The spiraling affair takes the form of an exhilarating viewing experience filled with comedy and the joy that is Christmas. You can check out the film here.

1. Zoolander (2001)

‘Zoolander’ features Ben Stiller as the award-winning model Derek Zoolander, who is, without his knowledge, hired by fashion mogul Jacobim Mugatu (Will Ferrell) to be brainwashed into assassinating the Prime Minister of Malaysia (Woodrow Asai), whose progressive views toward fashion threaten Jacobim’s cheap child labor policy. When Derek learns of it, he goes after Jacobim to stop him, with assistance from journalist Matilda Jeffries (Christine Taylor) and rising fashion star Hansel McDonald (Owen Wilson). A hilarious comedy that offers a satirical take on the fashion industry and its ridiculousness, which only seems to be getting worse with time, ‘Zoolander’ is directed by Stiller himself. You can watch the hilarity unfold right here.

Read More: Best Adult Movies on Apple TV+