In a short time since its inception, Apple TV+ has built a library of titles that present movies and TV shows of all genres to the audience. There is something for everyone, and the streaming service keeps adding to that collection every month. Still, some films take the audience on journeys that offer R-rated experiences. These films can range from feel-good movies to crime thrillers to historical dramas, and the platform provides several such adult films to cater to every audience.

23. Ghosted (2023)

Put Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in the same frame, and you have the recipe for a sexy film. These beautiful actors were reunited (following their collaboration on Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’) in a movie that is a fun take on the spy romance genre. Evans plays the role of Cole Turner, who has a bad track record in relationships. He gets too attached too quickly. He becomes clingy and drives the person away before they can get to know him.

When he meets de Armas’ Sadie Rhodes, they have instant chemistry. But then, when she doesn’t reply to his million texts for three days, he decides to visit her in London, where she mentioned she was going. Once there, he discovers a shocking truth about her. To know what that is, you can check out the film here.

22. Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry (2021)

This documentary takes on a journey that explores the life of world-famous American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish. Her family life, her love for music and songs, her health issues, especially with Tourette syndrome, her relationships, her rise to fame, and her tours; using non-linear narrative, director R. J. Cutler lets us have a bite of every portion of Billie’s life. The documentary can be streamed here.

21. Flora and Son (2023)

Directed by John Carney, ‘Flora and Son’ explores a mother-son relationship that is hardwired with self-loathing and annoyance. Single mom Flora wants to forge a better relationship with her rebellious, aloof son Max. But when her plan to get him a hobby, in the form of a guitar, fails, she decides to do something for herself: learning the guitar. When this connects her with him, both of whom like music, things seem to get better. Will this be Flora’s redemption of her spoiled motherhood? ‘Flora and Son’ stars Eve Hewson, Orén Kinlan, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Jack Reynor. You can watch it here.

20. The Sky is Everywhere (2022)

Based on the novel by Jandy Nelson, ‘The Sky is Everywhere’ follows the story of Lennie, who is trying to move forward while grieving her older sister, who died suddenly. Things change when she meets Joe Fontaine, the new guy at school who is as charismatic as he is good. Lennie is drawn to Joe, and he reciprocates her feelings. But while there might be a flicker of love between them, Lennie also feels connected to Toby, her sister’s boyfriend, who has also been struggling since losing her. Lennie is torn between the two boys and must decide whom she wants to be with. You may watch ‘The Sky is Everywhere’ here.

19. All of You (2024)

Not all love stories have a happy ending. ‘All of You’ uses a decade-spanning love story to tell us that. We meet Simon and Laura, best friends from college, who don’t mention it but do have feelings for each other. A test by a pharma company promises to identify the perfect soulmate. Laura takes the test and finds her partner, while Simon opts for the more organic process, waiting, pretending as if he doesn’t love her. As years pass, true feelings are given shape in an unacceptable manner, only to end up in darkness. Starring Brett Goldstein and Imogen Poots, ‘All of You’ is a poignant sci-fi love story compiled using unaddressed emotions, feelings, and the fleeting nature of time. The movie can be streamed here.

18. Outcome (2026)

In Jonah Hill’s comedy drama ‘Outcome,’ Keanu Reeves stars as famous action star Reef Hawk, who, though clearly loved by all, just finds out that there is a questionable video of him making the rounds. He has been away from the limelight for five years, recovering from drug addiction. So, before he can return to his fans, his lawyer, Ira (Hill), suggests he speak to people he believes hate him and apologize to them. This may just lead him to the person who spread the video. Unfortunately, Hawk finds out that there is a long list of people who hate him. As he starts meeting them one after another, he finds out more about himself as much as about them. ‘Outcome’ also stars Cameron Diaz, Matt Bomer, Susan Lucci, Laverne Cox, and Ivy Wolk. You can watch it here.

17. Echo Valley (2025)

Starring Julianne Moore and Sydney Sweeney, ‘Echo Valley’ centers on a mother-daughter duo navigating the aftermath of a tragedy. Claire, an addict, returns home with blood on her and tells her mother, Kate, that she has the corpse of her boyfriend in the car. Shocked, Kate decides to get rid of it without anyone seeing it. However, the words of Claire’s estranged father, Richard, reveal that Claire has a tendency to lie. This naturally puts into question all that she has told Kate. What really happened to her boyfriend? With gripping performances by Moore and Sweeney, ‘Echo Valley’ is a bingeworthy thriller that is equal parts scary and interesting. You can watch the Brad Ingelsby directorial here.

16. The Instigators (2024)

A dark heist comedy directed by Doug Liman, ‘The Instigators’ stars Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Hong Chau, and Michael Stuhlbarg. The gripping drama follows Rory (Damon), a Marine veteran who teams up with ex-con Cobby (Affleck) for a heist as a last resort to fix things with his son. They are going to hit a fundraiser, which is basically a cash bribe fest for the mayoral election. When the plan goes awry, Rory is forced to improvise based on little that he knows about escaping botched heists while trying to outrun cops and criminal gangs. Damon and Affleck add an unusual charm to the storytelling that combines fun and action in a signature Doug Liman manner to provide an entertaining watch. You can stream ‘The Instigators’ here.

15. Palmer (2021)

Starring Justin Timberlake in the lead role, ‘Palmer’ follows the titular character through a tumultuous time in his life. Eddie Palmer has been released on parole and is trying to change his life. He temporarily moves in with his grandmother, through whom he gets in touch with Shelly and her kid, Sam. Eddie also develops a relationship with Sam’s teacher, Maggie.

The movie takes us through the complex lives of Palmer and Sam as they try to be there for each other while going through tough times. While the film is mainly dedicated to exploring the adopted family situation between Palmer and Sam, we also see the budding romance between the protagonist and Maggie (played by Alisha Wainwright from ‘Raising Dion‘). You may watch it here.

14. Causeway (2022)

Lila Neugebauer’s drama deals with a common issue but succeeds in presenting it in a new way. ‘Causeway’ addresses the mental struggle that a soldier has to go through while coping with the trauma of the battlefield and re-adjusting to a home life. Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence) is forced to return home from her tour in Afghanistan after an IED explosion results in her brain injury.

Amid depression and re-adjustment and an apparently eternal wait for her re-deployment, she befriends a guy named James (Brian Tyree Henry), who also has mental trauma. With a subdued and thereby authentic take on trauma and depression underscored by powerful performances by Lawrence and Henry, ‘Causeway’ is a brilliantly executed film. You can watch it here.

13. On the Rocks (2020)

Starring Rashida Jones and Bill Murray in the leads along with Jenny Slate, Jessica Henwick, and Barbara Bain, ‘On the Rocks’ is a comedy-drama directed by Sofia Coppola. It follows Laura (Jones), a young novelist mom, who decides to confide her doubts about her husband Dean having an affair with her almost retired wealthy art dealer/playboy father Felix (Murray). Laura and Felix thus start tailing Dean, with Felix convinced that the guy is cheating on his daughter just like he cheated on Laura’s mother all those years ago. An exploration of an unusual father-daughter relationship underscored by insecurities, ‘On the Rocks’ is a must-watch. You can do so here.

12. Hala (2019)

‘Hala’ follows the story of a 17-year-old Pakistani American girl longing for freedom and self-exploration while being held back by her family, who are adamant about making every decision for her. Her interest in skateboarding worries her mother, apart from the concern that she might near boys and fall off the path set out for her. It is expected that when Hala grows up, her marriage will be arranged with a boy of her family’s choice, but they don’t know that Hala has a crush on a boy in her school, Jesse.

The movie takes us through the ups and downs in Hala’s life as she tries to figure out what she wants and how to understand herself better while leaving the restraints of her family and society. She also acts on her attraction towards Jesse and pushes the boundaries of sexual exploration that were put up for her by her family. You can watch ‘Hala’ here.

11. Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022)

Written and directed by Cooper Raiff, who also stars in the film alongside Dakota Johnson, ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ is about being in your 20s and having no idea what you want to do with your life. The protagonist is Andrew, whose girlfriend has recently moved to Barcelona, leaving him behind to figure out what to do next. He plans to make enough money to join her there and discovers his talent of being a party starter when he changes the mood at a bat mitzvah he attends with his 12-year-old brother. This is where he meets Domino, who is there with her daughter, Lola. Andrew forms a friendly connection with Lola, which surprises Domino and brings her and Andrew closer. To find out what happens next, feel free to check out the movie here.

10. Cherry (2021)

Based on the book of the same name by Nico Walker, ‘Cherry’ stars Tom Holland as the titular character and follows his story through the years as he goes from a college student living a carefree life and falling in love to a veteran with PTSD whose drug addiction leads him to do some very questionable things. The film focuses on Cherry’s relationship with Emily, with whom he falls in love when they’re in college. Over the years, their relationship goes through the test of time as they both indulge in drugs and other things. You may watch the film here and find out what happens eventually.

9. Sharper (2023)

This crime thriller stars Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, and Briana Middleton as Madeline, Max, Tom, and Sandra, whose lives are entangled with each other through a connection that reveals itself as the events unfold. The story is told in five parts, following the perspectives of the four characters, giving us an insight into their intentions and the reasons behind their action. Each one of them is trying to outsmart the other, and sex becomes an important tool to manipulate and control each other. The story also gets more convoluted with each revelation, making us wonder who is playing whom and why. With all this, ‘Sharper’ delivers an engaging story that is also easy on the eyes because of such great-looking actors. You can watch the movie here.

8. Highest 2 Lowest (2025)

Spike Lee’s crime thriller ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ features Denzel Washington as music mogul David King, who faces a heavy dilemma, although it isn’t really one. He raises money for a deal to buy the shares of one of his partners in his record company to get back its full ownership. On the day of the deal, he receives a ransom call from a guy who has kidnapped his son. If he pays the ransom, he won’t have the money to buy back his company. So the dilemma is, he has to choose between his son and his company. But that’s not all, as things get worse when his confidante/driver, Paul, is pulled into the case. The tension and the emotional weight of the drama that unfolds are increased by the brilliant performances of Washington and Jeffrey Wright, who plays Paul. You can watch the movie here.

7. The Lost Bus (2025)

While trying to escape their personal demons, a school bus driver and a teacher must protect 22 children and get them to their parents before the deadliest wildfire in California’s history engulfs them. This is what Paul Greengrass’s survival drama ‘The Lost Bus’ is about. The true story-based drama stars Matthew McConaughey as Kevin McKay, the driver, and America Ferrera as Mary Ludwig, the teacher. Real Red Cross volunteers and CalFire firefighters took part in the movie, enhancing the realism in the narrative. Moreover, the use of state-of-the-art visual effects as well as practical effects to show the fire, which itself is a character in the movie, makes ‘The Lost Bus’ a visually stunning and emotionally gripping drama. You can stream it here.

6. Napolean (2023)

Directed by Ridley Scott, this epic biographical war drama follows Napoleon Bonaparte’s (Joaquin Phoenix) rise to power from an army officer to a military commander to the French emperor as well as traces the highs and lows of his relationship with his wife Joséphine (Vanessa Kirby). Scott pulled off some of the best war depictions on film, adding to the depiction of Napolean’s mastery as a war strategist. ‘Napolean’ can be streamed here.

5. Emancipation (2022)

‘Emancipation,’ shot entirely in black-and-white, is set in 1860s Louisiana after President Abraham Lincoln issues the Emancipation Proclamation that set free more than 3.5 million enslaved African Americans in the secessionist Confederate states. The film follows Will Smith’s character, Peter, who is taken from his family as a prisoner and made a slave. What follows is a harrowing account of slavery and the torture Peter was put through. He only managed to escape after being rescued by a soldier of the 1st Louisiana Native Guard while fleeing. Featuring a compelling performance by Smith, ‘Emancipation’ is directed by Antoine Fuqua. It is loosely based on the life of a self-emancipated slave known as “Whipped Peter,” a name he got after a photograph of his back with the markings of the whip, which was published in magazines worldwide. You can watch the film here.

4. Fancy Dance (2023)

A powerful story that is a reminder of the power of cinema, ‘Fancy Dance’ stars Lily Gladstone, of ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ fame, as Jax, who has been taking care of her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson) at their house in on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. Since Roki’s mother’s (Jax’s sister) disappearance, they have been looking for her all across the reserve but to no avail. With Roki’s powwow performance upcoming and the possibility of Roki’s custody going to her grandfather (Shea Whigham), Jax and Roki hit the road and extend their area of search for Roki’s mother. The search soon takes the shape of a cat-and-mouse game, with the federal authorities searching for the duo rather than Roki’s mother, highlighting the flaws of a justice system at whose mercy Indigenous women have been and still are. Directed by debutant director Erica Tremblay, ‘Fancy Dance’ is a brilliant, desperate drama showcasing reservation life as beautiful as it is vulnerable. You can watch the film here.

3. Wolfs (2024)

Starring best friends Brad Pitt and George Clooney, ‘Wolfs’ is an action comedy directed by Jon Watts. It follows a duo of opposing professional fixers on a downward spiral of chaos after a failed disposal job. Pitt and Clooney’s onscreen chemistry ups the ante of the entire film, taking us on a humor-filled ride that we can’t have enough of. A sophisticated mindless entertainer that gets its kicks from characters bent on proving themselves better in the middle of life-threatening situations, ‘Wolfs’ is a must-watch. You can stream it here.

2. The Tragedy of Macbeth (2021)

Denzel Washington shows off his skills as an actor par excellence in Joel Coen’s feature adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragic play ‘Macbeth.’ The story follows Macbeth (Washington), a thane who, provoked by the prophecy of three witches, wants to be the new king. He decides to become so by killing the current one, King Duncan. In his “bloody” endeavor, he is assisted by his wife, Lady Macbeth. However, he must be careful of his friend Banquo, who also met the witches with Macbeth and noticed the latter’s interest in the prophecies. Co-starring Bertie Carvel as Banquo, Frances McDormand as Lady Macbeth, and Brendan Gleeson as King Duncan, ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ is an acting masterclass and a must-watch for lovers of cinema and literature. It can be streamed here.

1. Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

Adapted for screen from David Grann’s non-fiction novel of the same name, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is directed by Martin Scorsese. The film tracks the events on the Oklahoma reservation in the 1920s and surrounds the Osage Nation. It showcases a love story followed by the betrayal of Osage woman Mollie Burkhart (formerly Mollie Kyle; played by Lily Gladstone) by her husband Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), a white American man. Ernest Burkhart was involved in the murders of multiple Osage people related to Mollie. These murders were part of a conspiracy headed by Ernest’s powerful and Osage-trusted uncle William King Hale (Robert De Niro), who, underneath all the help and niceness towards the Osage, was after the wealth that they gained from their mineral rights, especially those on oil, on the reservation. This must-watch drama portrays how the crimes were carried out and how they came to light. You can watch ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ here.

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