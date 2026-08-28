Matt Damon’s illustrious career in Hollywood has been nothing short of remarkable, characterized by his exceptional talent, versatility, and a string of critically acclaimed performances. Born on October 8, 1970, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Damon’s first notable appearance on the silver screen was in the 1988 film ‘Mystic Pizza.’ However, it was his breakthrough role in the 1997 film ‘Good Will Hunting’ that catapulted him to stardom. By co-writing the film’s screenplay with his childhood friend Ben Affleck, Damon showcased his acting prowess and won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. This marked the inception of a prolific career that has spanned decades.

Throughout his career, Damon has delivered memorable performances in a diverse range of genres, from action-packed roles in the ‘Bourne’ series to dramatic portrayals in films like ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley,’ ‘The Departed,’ and ‘Invictus.’ He has consistently demonstrated his ability to tackle complex characters with depth and authenticity. In 2016, Damon received further accolades when he won a Golden Globe Award for his performance in ‘The Martian.’ Beyond his work as an actor, Damon’s dedication to philanthropy and activism has solidified his reputation as both a talented actor and a conscientious humanitarian. With his enduring impact on the entertainment industry and society at large, Damon continues to be a beloved and influential figure in Hollywood. If his last captivating portrayal of General Leslie Groves in ‘Oppenheimer‘ did not quench your appetite for his commanding on-screen presence, here is a list of all his upcoming projects!

1. Untitled Daniels/Universal Event Film (2027)

Writer-director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert have roped in Damon, Charles Melton, Sandra Oh, Michael Gandolfini, Sean Kaufman, and Jackson Kelly for their next event film, a sci-fi action comedy. Plot details are under wraps. Damon is the lead. The Universal Pictures project has yet to begin production, though the release date has been set for November 19, 2027.

2. Ocean’s 14 (TBA)

‘Ocean’s 14,’ the next movie in the popular heist franchise, “Ocean’s”, will likely begin filming in 2026. The returning cast includes Matt Damon as Linus Caldwell, Brad Pitt as Robert “Rusty” Ryan, George Clooney as Danny Ocean, Julia Roberts as Danny’s ex-wife Tess Ocean, Andy Garcia as Terry Benedict, and Don Cheadle as Basher Tarr. David Leitch will direct. However, Damon recently revealed that his return to the Ocean’s franchise is still unclear.

3. The King of Oil (TBA)

Director Peter Landesman is at the helm of an upcoming Universal Pictures film about commodities trader and alleged financial criminal Marc Rich. This cinematic endeavor draws inspiration from the biography ‘The King of Oil: The Secret Lives of Marc Rich’ by Swiss journalist Daniel Ammann. Damon is expected to take on the role of the enigmatic Marc Rich. Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse are on board to pen the movie, with John Krasinski as a producer. The project is in the pre-production phase and promises to shed light on the captivating story of Rich’s life and exploits.

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