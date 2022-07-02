Is The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) Based on a True Story or a Book?

‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ is a 1999 psychological thriller that follows the titular character, a New Yorker from a modest background, who gets mistaken for a friend of the wealthy Dickie Greenleaf. When Dickie’s family implores Tom Ripley (Matt Damon) to fetch Dickie back from Italy, the former decides to take on the task. However, he also seems to have plans to enrich himself along the way, leading to some devastating and unexpected consequences.

Directed by Anthony Minghella, the film is well known for its engrossing narrative. The European holiday aesthetic is perfectly balanced with the dark psychological aspects of the story and the titular character’s mysterious motives. The story has intrigued audiences for years, so let’s take a look at whether there are any historically true aspects to it. We dug around to see what ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ is based on, and here’s what we found.

Is The Talented Mr. Ripley Inspired by a True Story or a Book?

‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ is not based on a true story. However, it is inspired by a book. The film is based on Patricia Highsmith’s 1955 novel of the same name. The late Highsmith wrote five novels centered around her fictional suave criminal character, Tom Ripley, who remains one of her most popular character creations. In fact, the author once said in a radio interview that Ripley was her favorite “hero-criminal.”

Anthony Minghella, who wrote the screenplay as well as directed the film, understandably made changes to the story, some of them in order to make it more relevant to the times. This included changing and adding some characters and also switching some of the personal dynamics between characters in order to emphasize the themes of love triangles and betrayal that run heavily in the film.

Interestingly, when Ripley is introduced in the book, he is already a budding criminal, committing minor scams. In the movie, however, Damon’s Ripley is relatively straight-laced at the start and has a fondness for jazz music.

A lot of the inspiration for Ripley’s character and the novels that center on him can be seen in the author that conjured them. Highsmith was a stylish and prolific novelist with a penchant for fictional crime. She also started her career writing comics, which often entailed stories that used secret identities, disguises, and forgeries. All these elements can be easily found in the character of Tom Ripley.

In fact, in later novels, Highsmith seemingly began giving her character a similar taste in clothing as she was herself partial to. Ripley also apparently loosely embodies the author’s talent for skilled imitation and a taste for the finer things in life. According to some reports, Highsmith read ‘Democracy in America’ by Alexis de Tocqueville while working on the first Ripley story in order to better understand America from the point of view of an outsider. Apparently, the author was convinced that any “great American novel” must be set abroad, which is why we see most of the narrative of the film (and novel) play out in Italy.

Ultimately, ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ draws from a fictional book that imbibes some of the author’s own characteristics. The film stays relatively faithful to the sourcebook but updates aspects of it to cater to a modern audience. Though there are some intriguing real-life true crime stories, ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ is not one of them and is a predominantly fictional, if equally engrossing, narrative.

