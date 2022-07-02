Where Was The Talented Mr. Ripley Filmed?

Written and directed by Anthony Minghella and based on the eponymous novel by Patricia Highsmith, the 1999 psychological thriller movie ‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ is a gripping portrayal of double identity, lies, and deception. Pianist Tom Ripley scuffles through the fabric of society, embodying a false persona to its limits. Herbert Greenleaf mistakes him for a Princeton graduate and appoints him to bring his son Dickie back from Italy.

As Ripley strikes up a friendship with socialite Meredith Logue, the story becomes further curious. Following its release, the movie garnered praise for keeping the viewers tied to their seats. Most of the film unfolds in Italy, from Venice to the fictional village of Mongibello, while rewarding us with breathtaking shots of the coast. However, you must wonder where the movie was filmed, and if the thought is bugging you, let us investigate further.

The Talented Mr. Ripley Filming Locations

‘The Talented Mr. Ripley’ was filmed in and around the US and Italy. Principal photography commenced on August 10, 1998, getting wrapped up by December 7, 1998. John Seale (‘Mad Max: Fury Road,’ ‘The English Patient‘) handled the bulk of the cinematography, while Roy Walker (art director of ‘Barry Lyndon’) took care of the production design. Let us now deliver you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Campania, Italy

Most of the movie was filmed in Italy, apart from a few early shots in New York. However, the seaside village of Mongibello is fictional. The crew created the community conjoining a few proximal islands in the Italian province of Campania. The coastal resort town of Positano on the Amalfi Coast, near the port city of Salerno, stands in for a few segments. The crew also filmed scenes on the Phlegraean Islands, an archipelago in the Gulf of Naples.

Especially, filming went underway in the Procida Island, a comune of the Metropolitan City of Naples. Also featured in the film is the volcanic Ischia Island, part of the same archipelago. The Caffe Latino where Tom and Dickie sing karaoke is supposed to be in Rome, but the name is fictional. The scenes were instead lensed at Vesuvio Roof Bar & Restaurant, a restaurant, and nightclub located at P.za Giuseppe Garibaldi, 9/10, in Naples.

Lazio, Italy

A considerable portion of filming occurred in the central Italian region of Lazio. The crew filmed scenes in Rome, the historically profound capital city of Italy, and the beating heart of the ancient Roman Empire. The early scenes where Ripley and Freddy meet in Rome were lensed in the city. The sequence was filmed in Piazza Navona, a public open space in the city of Rome. Built on the ancient Stadium of Domitian site, the plaza bustles with locals and tourists alike. Filming also occurred in Piazza di Spagna (Square of Spain), another famous open plaza near the Spanish Steps in Rome.

In the movie, Ripley stays at a hotel in Rome. The sequence was filmed at St. Regis Rome (also known as Le Grand Hotel), an abundant five-star tourist attraction at Via Vittorio Emanuele Orlando, 3, in Rome. In another tricky sequence, Tom Ripley carries Freddie’s corpse to his car. The scene was filmed near the Fontana Delle Tartarughe (or the Turtle Fountain), a landmark fountain located at Piazza Mattei in Rome. While in the city, the crew also visited the historical Ruins of the Roman Forum. The iconic heritage site of the Roman civilization is situated between the Palatine and Capitoline Hill.

The production team ventured further south, lensing a few segments in the serene seaside town of Anzio, around 51 kilometers from Rome. The village is a popular local fishing port that also entices the occasional tourist with a seaside harbor setting. Meanwhile, the bulk of interior filming went underway in Cinecittà Studios, a stalwart movie production facility and the so-called hub of Italian cinema. Located at Via Tuscolana, 1055, in Rome, the massive studio flaunts 400,000 square meters of space and can handle any degree of production.

Veneto, Italy

A section of filming was carried out in the northeastern Italian region of Veneto. Venice, the region’s capital, is famous for its vast network of canals, and the Carnival celebrations, which take place in February. When Dickie does not call, Marge voices her suspicions about Dickie’s disappearance in a cafe. The sequence was filmed at Cafe Florian, a bustling coffee shop located at Piazza San Marco 56-59 in Venice. The plaza, translated as St. Mark’s Square, is one of the most vibrant locales in the city. Mr. Greenleaf stays in a hotel in Venice upon his arrival, and the scenes were accordingly filmed in the city. The sequence was filmed at The Westin Europa & Regina, a five-star tourist accommodation at San Marco 2159, near the gorgeous Basílica de Santa Maria Della Salute.

Other Locations In Italy

The crew charted the entire country’s length as filming went underway in other regions of Italy. Significantly, they filmed additional scenes in the regions of Sicily and Tuscany. In a sequence, Peter brushes up on his singing. The scene was filmed in Santa Maria dell’Ammiraglio (also known as Martorana), a historic church showcasing Norman–Arab–Byzantine architecture. The church is located at Piazza Bellini, 3, in the Italian city of Palermo. Rounding up the filming in Italy is Porto Ercole, a serene township situated in the municipality of Monte Argentario in the Tuscan province of Grosseto.

New York City, New York

The early scenes depict the city of New York, where Ripley works as a pianist. Consequentially, some filming took place in the Big Apple. Ripley’s dingy apartment is located at Franklin Place and White Street in Manhattan. Some scenes were also filmed at 225 Central Park West and West 82nd Street in Manhattan. Moreover, the theater sequence where Ripley delivers an early performance was filmed in the city. To film the scenes, the crew got hold of the landmark Lyceum Theatre, situated at 149 West 45th Street (btw 6th and 7th Avenue), at a stone’s throw from New York’s famous Times Square.

