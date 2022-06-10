10 Best Psychological Thrillers on Hulu Right Now

The genre of psychological thrillers isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. A separate taste bud has to be developed in order to enjoy these films because the more they mess up with your brain, the better they are. And the better they are, the more time you’ll need to recuperate from it. These stories leave a mark on the viewer and it is not so easy to shake off the impact. If you are in the mood to entertain yourself with such stories, then you have come to the right place. Here’s the list of really good psychological thriller movies on Hulu that are available to stream right now:

10. Angel of Mine (2019)

Featuring stand-out performances by Noomi Rapace, Luke Evans, Yvonne Strahovski, and Richard Roxburgh, ‘Angel of Mine’ is a psychological thriller movie written by Luke Davies and David Regal. The Kim Farrant directorial centers upon a distraught young mother named Lizzie, who is trying to raise her son Thomas along with her ex, all the while still processing the loss of her newborn daughter in a hospital fire seven years ago. However, when she comes across a girl named Lola at the birthday party for her son’s friend, Lizzie is convinced that she is the newborn baby that she lost all those years ago. It marks the beginning of a painful tussle between a mother struggling to accept reality and a couple who wants to keep her daughter safe.

9. Alone (2020)

Starring Jules Willcox, Marc Menchaca, Anthony Heald, and Jonathan Rosenthal, ‘Alone’ is a thriller movie written by Mattias Olsson. The John Hyams directorial revolves around a grief-stricken young widow named Jessica, who is struggling to cope with the loss of her husband. In order to give herself a mental escape, she decides to move. Unfortunately, as she drives to her new home, Jessica keeps on encountering a mysterious man in different places along the way. Despite her desperate attempts, she could not stop the man from kidnapping her. As she is locked up in a cabin in the Pacific Northwest, Jessica realizes very soon that if she does not fight back for her freedom, then she is in a world of trouble.

8. Fear of Rain (2021)

Castille Landon’s ‘Fear of Rain’ is a psychological thriller movie that features Katherine Heigl, Madison Iseman, Israel Broussard, and Eugenie Bondurant. The film follows Rain, a young girl whose life turns upside down after her early-onset schizophrenia. Her condition not only puts a strain on her school life but also keeps her parents in a constant state of fear and paranoia. Luckily when she comes across a new student at school named Caleb, Rain’s life finally appears to make sense. But the normalcy is not a long-lasting one as she strongly believes that her neighbors have abducted a child. With her life hanging between fantasy and reality, she must fight a battle with overwhelming forces that are there to haunt her.

7. Sleepwalker (2017)

‘Sleepwalker’ is a psychological mystery film directed by Elliott Lester. The movie revolves around Sarah Foster, a college student and widow who has been struggling with a sleep disorder ever since her husband’s untimely death. After being found sleepwalking in the middle of nowhere by the police, she shares her troubles with her former professor, Dr. Elaine Cooper. Once Sarah has given a vivid description of the hardships that have lately troubled her, Elaine advises her to visit a sleep research center for help. But one the very first morning at the clinic, Sarah’s grip on reality slowly appears to slip away as she struggles to make sense of what’s happening around her.

6. She Dies Tomorrow (2020)

Directed, written, and co-produced by Amy Seimetz, ‘She Dies Tomorrow’ is a psychological horror-thriller film that recounts an engaging story that keeps viewers hooked to the very end. The Kate Lyn Sheil and Jane Adams-starrer follow Amy, a young woman excited to start a new life after buying a house. However, when she is visited by her friend Jane, she tells her that she does not have much time left and will die tomorrow. Although Jane does not take her seriously initially, the prediction soon spreads like wildfire in the entire town, which changes everything.

5. Disappearance at Clifton Hill (2019)

Albert Shin’s ‘Disappearance at Clifton Hill’ follows Abby, a young woman who returns to her idyllic Niagara Falls tourist town after the death of her mother. She used to run a motel called The Rainbow, which has been struggling lately, but Abby refuses to sell it despite her sister’s request. Abby has yet to get over a childhood abduction incident that she witnessed when she was only 7. But when law enforcement authorities decline to offer her any support, Abby decides to take matters into her own hands and solve the case.

4. 78/52 (2017)

Alfred Hitchcock’s movies work on a different level. No matter how old they get, the brilliance of them will continue to dazzle generations to come. One of his most popular films is ‘Psycho’, which became an event in itself, giving impetus to films focused on serial killers, sociopaths and psychopaths. The human mind became an active accomplice in the plot of the films, and if there is one person we should thank for the legion of psychological thrillers out there today, it should be Hitchcock. ‘Psycho’ isn’t available on Hulu, but if you have already seen it and are a fan, then ‘78/52’ can help you have a deeper understanding of how the film, especially the infamous shower scene, was brought to life on screen.

3. Compliance (2012)

What would you do if you received a call from a cop who tells you that one of your employees has done something wrong and you need to detain them until the cops arrive? Of course, it’s quite simple. You’ll do as you are asked. But what if the cops tell you that you have to strip-search the employee? Things seem a bit shadier and uncomfortable now, don’t they? ‘Compliance’ is inspired by true events and uses the set-up of a fast food restaurant to tell its story. Sandra receives a call from someone who identifies himself as Officer Daniels and tells her that Becky, her employee, stole someone’s purse. The initial requests of the officer seem logical, but then they start to get out of hand.

2. When a Stranger Calls (2006)

‘When a Stranger Calls’ is a psychological horror thriller movie that stars Camilla Belle, Brian Geraghty, Katie Cassidy, and Tessa Thompson. A remake of Fred Walton’s 1979 film of the same name, the Simon West directorial revolves around sixteen-year-old Jill Johnson. She has been entrusted with the responsibility of babysitting for the affluent Mandrakis family as a punishment. Unfortunately, she is completely clueless about the dangers that she is about to herself in. While everything appears normal after the Mandrakis couple leaves, Jill soon starts receiving obscene calls that eventually take a dark turn.

1. Personal Shopper (2016)

Olivier Assayas’s ‘Personal Shopper’ is a supernatural psychological thriller film produced by Charles Gillibert. Although Maureen Cartwright, a young shopper, has lost her twin brother Lewis to a genetic heart condition, she refuses to accept his death as a truth. He is adamant about not leaving the city until she reunites with him again. While it appears that she is in a hopeless fix, her life turns upside down when she comes in contact with a demonic spirit with cruel intentions.

