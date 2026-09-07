Apple TV+ offers a tempting array of shows that push the boundaries of storytelling. In a landscape where boundaries are constantly tested, these series tantalize, mesmerize, and captivate. From sultry dramas that delve into forbidden desires to gripping tales that delve into the crevices of the human psyche, the adult shows on Apple TV+ are a thrilling escape into a world of intrigue. Whether you seek the intrigue of passionate romances, intense character dynamics, or a kick of adulthood, Apple TV+ delivers a cinematic experience that’s bound to leave you spellbound with these shows.

31. Strange Planet (2023)

A 10-episode adult-animated sci-fi comedy series based on the popular webcomic of the same name by Nathan W. Pyle, ‘Strange Planet,’ as its name suggests, is set in a different “strange” world where blue beings exist. They are relatable to humans, but their lives are, for the viewers, an explanation of the daily human experiences and traditions that are objectively absurd. The voice cast includes Danny Pudi, Lori Tan Chinn, Hannah Einbinder, Demi Adejuyigbe, and James Adomian. A show exploring the details of existence, ‘Strange Planet’ is humorous and peculiarly enlightening despite being so familiar. You can watch the show here.

30. You Would Do It Too (2023- )

Created by Jordi Vallejo and David Victori, ‘You Would Do It Too,’ AKA ‘Tú También lo Harías,’ offers a gripping take on a complex homicide case. When police officers Fran Garza (Pablo Molinero) and his coworker/ex-partner Rebeca Quirós (Ana Polvorosa) land the investigation into an armed robbery inside a moving bus, it is revealed that the three robbers were the victims. One of the passengers killed them and escaped. The catch? None of the other passengers are willing to reveal the killer’s identity. Wouldn’t you do it, too? After all, that person saved so many lives. Showcasing the myriad forms of law and justice that may contradict each other, the Spanish drama paints a thrilling picture of the relationship between the public and the police. You can stream the series here.

29. Palm Royale (2024- )

The comedy-drama series ‘Palm Royale’ introduces viewers to the titular posh club at Palm Beach, Florida. The story is set in 1969 and follows Maxine Simmons, a former pageant girl, who arrives at Palm Royale, Palm Beach’s most exclusive establishment. Her desperation to be a part of the Palm Royale Club, which is customized for the elite ladies of high society, makes her do all her intellect can afford, especially after she is denied acceptance. Heavy on ambitions and pride, Maxine, played by the brilliant Kristen Wiig, lets herself run free to get a spot among the “chosen.” ‘Palm Royale’ delves into the pretense and futility of the class-driven behavior that is laced with glitz and glitter, all of which is addressed in a humorous fashion. The show can be streamed here.

28. Bad Monkey (2024- )

Vince Vaughn stars as detective turned restaurant inspector Andrew Yancy in the black comedy series. Yancy’s jurisdiction is in Southern Florida, and while his job isn’t exciting, a severed arm sends him down a road of conspiracy, deception, and greed. Unfortunately, he finds it difficult to explain himself to his peers, who already have a negative assessment of his reckless behavior. Vaughn brings his signature sense of comedic timing and dialogue delivery to the table, which adds to the overall dark comedy nature of the show. The series co-stars Rob Delaney, Michelle Monaghan, and Jodie Turner-Smith. Bill Lawrence developed ‘Bad Money’ based on the 2013 eponymous novel by Carl Hiaasen. You can stream it here.

27. Presumed Innocent (2024)

This 8-episode legal thriller miniseries is based on Scott Turow’s 1987 bestselling novel that was previously adapted into the 1990 movie of the same name. The story follows Jake Gyllenhaal’s Rusty Sabich, the Chicago chief deputy prosecutor, who is the prime suspect in the murder of his colleague Carolyn Polhemus, played by Renate Reinsve. What’s problematic is that Rusty, a family man, had an affair with Renate, and there’s evidence all over Renate’s place that points towards him. How Rusty navigates the legal proceedings while coping with its effects on his personal life and whether he is truly innocent are what we find out in this drama. ‘Presumed Innocent’ is Gyllenhaal’s first step into TV drama. Created by David E. Kelley, the series co-stars Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, O-T Fagbenle, and Peter Sarsgaard. You can stream it here.

26. City on Fire (2023-)

‘City on Fire‘ is an electrifying crime drama series crafted by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, which breathes life into Garth Risk Hallberg’s riveting novel. When Samantha Yeung falls victim to a fateful gunshot in New York City’s Central Park on July 4, 2003, an intricate web of mystery unravels. The investigation intertwines with enigmatic city-wide fires, the pulsating downtown music scene, and an affluent uptown real estate dynasty teetering under the weight of their concealed truths. This gripping narrative peels back layers, exposing the delicate threads that bind these disparate elements, promising viewers an enthralling exploration of secrets, crime, and the tumultuous urban backdrop. You can watch the series here.

25. Tehran (2020-)

‘Tehran‘ is a thrilling espionage drama created by Moshe Zonder. The series stars Niv Sultan as Tamar Rabinyan, a Mossad agent deep undercover in Iran. The plot revolves around Tamar’s high-stakes mission to neutralize Iran’s nuclear ambitions, complicated by her unexpected connections and a relentless Iranian intelligence officer, played by Shaun Toub. As tension escalates, Tamar must navigate a web of secrets, alliances, and betrayals in the heart of Tehran, where every move could mean life or death. Combined with the talented cast, Zonder’s masterful storytelling delivers a gripping narrative of espionage and geopolitics in a high-stakes, shadowy world. While not predominantly erotic, it has its moments that set the heart racing. You may watch the show here.

24. The New Look (2024- )

Created by Todd A. Kessler, ‘The New Look’ shows the rise of fashion during World War II. It follows the greatest minds of the fashion world, namely Coco Chanel, Christian Dior, Pierre Balmain, and Cristóbal Balenciaga, and their equations, which swung from rivalry to support to admiration to jealousy while they tried to reinvent fashion during a time when it didn’t even matter. Starring Ben Mendelsohn, Juliette Binoche, John Malkovich, Maisie Williams, and Claes Bang, ‘The New Look’ makes the opposing forces of war and fashion collide, thereby resulting in the formation of particles that are bound to charge the cells of our brains. You can stream ‘The New Look’ here.

23. The Essex Serpent (2022)

‘The Essex Serpent‘ is a captivating British gothic romance period drama miniseries and is a visual adaptation of Sarah Perry’s novel. Crafted by writer Anna Symon and directed by Clio Barnard, the series features the dynamic duo of Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston in its lead roles. Danes portrays Cora Seaborne, a curious widow from London who relocates to Essex to delve into rumors of a mythical serpent. Embracing a unique alliance of science and skepticism, she forms an unexpected bond with the local pastor, played by Hiddleston. However, tragedy strikes, leading the community to point fingers at Cora, blaming her for the creature’s appearance. The series weaves a spellbinding tale of mystery, romance, and suspicion against the backdrop of 19th-century England. Feel free to check it out here.

22. Servant (2020-2023)

Brainchild of M. Night Shyamalan, ‘Servant’ is a psychological thriller series. The show features a stellar cast, including Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, and Rupert Grint. The plot follows a grieving couple, Dorothy and Sean, who hire a mysterious nanny, Leanne, to care for their reborn doll after the loss of their child. This eerie premise unfolds into a gripping narrative as the boundaries between reality and the supernatural blur. While ‘Servant‘ is known for its intense and suspenseful storytelling, it occasionally delves into steamy and mysterious elements that add to the show’s enigmatic and seductive atmosphere, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. You can check out the show here.

21. WeCrashed (2022)

‘WeCrashed‘ unfolds as an enthralling corporate drama streaming miniseries masterfully crafted by creator Drew Crevello. Headlined by the dynamic duo of Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, the show chronicles the tumultuous journey of Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the real-life married visionaries behind WeWork, a coworking giant with a staggering $47 billion valuation that ultimately crumbled due to financial revelations. Adapted from the podcast ‘WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork’ by Wondery, the series vividly portrays the couple’s meteoric rise in both business and romance.

As their passions blaze, so does their empire, transforming them into an industry power couple. Yet, when adversity strikes, their love faces the ultimate test. ‘WeCrashed’ intricately weaves together a captivating corporate thriller and a passionate love story. While the series revolves around a business in turmoil, its heart lies in the intense, complex love affair between the founders, brought to life with mesmerizing brilliance by Leto and Hathaway, garnering them widespread acclaim from critics and audiences alike. You can watch ‘WeCrashed’ here.

20. Black Bird (2022)

‘Black Bird,’ a gripping crime miniseries by Dennis Lehane, is adapted from James Keene’s autobiographical novel, ‘In with the Devil.’ The plot centers on James “Jimmy” Keene, a former football prodigy turned criminal, ensnared in Operation Snowplow. Initially believing he’d serve a five-year sentence with parole after four, he finds himself handed a ten-year, no-parole verdict due to firearm possession. His innate charisma and persuasive skills catch the eye of federal authorities, leading to a unique offer that could clear his record. While ‘Black Bird’ delves into unsettling themes and portrays a psychotic killer, Keene’s seductive charm takes center stage, igniting sizzling and intense moments. You may stream it here.

19. See (2019-2022)

‘See,’ an epic science fiction saga streaming exclusively on Apple TV+, immerses viewers in a future where humanity grapples with the loss of sight, considering vision to be a mere myth. Crafted by creator Steven Knight, this post-apocalyptic tale centers on a mountain tribe touched by destiny when twin-sighted children are born. Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard lead a stellar cast supported by talents like Sylvia Hoeks and Hera Hilmar. Directed by Anders Engström, the series not only delves into the struggle for survival but also ignites the screen with intense emotions and stirring romance. Momoa’s powerful presence and magnetic connection with Hilmar elevate the show, ensuring that ‘See’ blazes with action-packed intensity and fiery passion. You can stream the series here.

18. Down Cemetery Road (2025- )

Based on Mick Herron’s novel, ‘Down Cemetery Road’ is a gripping crime drama series. It features Emma Thompson as private investigator Zoë Boehm, whose latest case involves a woman named Sarah Trafford, an art restorer, played by Ruth Wilson. Sarah reaches out to Zoë after she sees her neighborhood kid kidnapped from the hospital in the aftermath of an explosion that blew up the little girl’s house, killing two people. As Zoë begins her investigation, she realizes that there is a government conspiracy involved and Sarah is clearly in danger. The chemistry between Thompson and Wilson is a feast for the eyes, with both actresses showing off just how glamorously talented they are in the craft. You can stream ‘Down Cemetery Road’ right here.

17. Silo (2023- )

Created by Graham Yost, ‘Silo’ is a sci-fi dystopian drama series set in the titular underground structure, the solo shelter/confinement for humans after an ecological collapse that has barred them from accessing the surface of the Earth. The silo is divided into multiple levels where people, segregated based on their profession, live and work. It is governed by the central authority, AKA the Judicial, which follows the rules stated in the constitution, known as the Pact. In such a setting, we follow Juliette Nichols, an engineer who decides to go outside the silo and explore Earth’s surface after coming across intel questioning the Judiciary’s regulations.

Based on the ‘Silo’ novel trilogy by Hugh Howey, the series offers a new and compelling take on a dystopian society, exploring themes of authority, politics, power, and control. Co-starring Common, Tim Robbins, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, Rashida Jones, and David Oyelowo, ‘Silo’ is a meticulously crafted drama that is continuously offering new pieces of info for us to analyze and wonder what dark secret lies within the silo as we wait for Nichols to do what’s necessary, even if it may pose a threat to her life. You can stream the series here.

16. Disclaimer (2024- )

Based on Renée Knight’s novel and directed by Alfonso Cuarón, ‘Disclaimer’ centers on celebrated journalist Catherine Ravenscroft (Cate Blanchett), whose past catches up to her and starts haunting her in the form of a book. It seems to have an uncanny resemblance to her life and contains a scandalous secret that only she is supposed to know. What follows is her life in the present and her past experiences, revealed in a non-linear fashion. With a gripping plot and powerful performances by Blanchett and Sacha Baron Cohen, who plays Robert Ravenscroft, Catherine’s husband, ‘Disclaimer’ is a fascinating psychological puzzle. You can stream the mini-series right here.

15. Chief of War (2025- )

Created by Jason Momoa and Thomas Pa’a Sibbett, ‘Chief of War’ offers a gripping exploration of the native Hawaiian culture. Set during the late 1700s, the story centers on Hawaiian warrior Ka’iana (Jason Momoa), who brings together the four kingdoms to defend their land from the Western colonialists. Shot in the hills of Hawaii and New Zealand, the visually stunning show is heavy on action and drama, both of which are underscored by native customs and beliefs, upholding a new world for the audiences to learn about. The historical show also stars Luciane Buchanan, Cliff Curtis, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Brandon Finn, and James Udom. You can stream it here.

14. High Desert (2023)

Created by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford, and Jennifer Hoppe-House, ‘High Desert’ is a dark comedy set in the desert town of Yucca Valley, California. It centers on Peggy (Patricia Arquette), who is an addict trying to come out of her addiction while coping with the loss of her mother and her strained relationship with her younger sister Dianne (Christine Taylor) and her husband Denny (Matt Dillon) who has just come out of prison and won’t divorce her because he still loves her. On top of all this, she takes up the job of a private investigator under a guy named Bruce Harvey (Brad Garrett) and decides to look into the curious case of Guru Bob (Rupert Friend), an anchor-turned-spiritual-guru. How her midlife crisis spirals into chaos, underscored by a crime, is what we find out in this immensely humorous yet realistic drama. You can stream ‘High Desert’ here.

13. Government Cheese (2025- )

In the 1960s-set surrealist comedy drama series ‘Government Cheese,’ we meet Hampton Chambers, who comes back home from prison a changed man. Once a burglar, he now has plans for a new business model that will make his new invention, a self-sharpening power drill, the next big thing in household technology. However, while looking at what the future has in store for him, he forgets about his past, which soon catches up to him, bringing with it familiar and shady faces. Can Chambers keep himself from returning to his old roots? ‘Government Cheese’ stars David Oyelowo as Hampton Chambers, along with Simone Missick, Jahi Di’Allo Watson, Evan Ellison, and Bokeem Woodbine. Be it the humor, the setting, or the performances, the show packs a punch, providing the viewers with a great binge while acting as a visual time capsule. You can stream it here.

12. Hijack ( 2023- )

‘Hijack’ focuses on skilled business negotiator Sam Nelson (Idris Elba). While he is expected to use his skills to save his marriage, he finds himself in dangerous situations that compel him to use his negotiation tactics to save others and himself from dying. Be it a plane full of people that is hijacked by terrorists or a train that goes into an off-grid section of the rail network, Sam has to navigate tense situations wrapped with a ticking time bomb, if not literally then figuratively. ‘Hijack’ does a good job of capturing the tension, drama, and thrill of not knowing what happens next, with Nelson doing his best to keep things as calm as possible, knowing fully well that panic breeds fear and fear breeds error, which cannot be made at all. The show can be streamed here.

11. Margo’s Got Money Troubles (2026- )

‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ centers on Margot, a young single struggling mother who registers on OnlyFans to make life better for her baby and herself. Her mother, Shyanne, is by her side, and while her father, Jinx, is estranged, she soon reconnects with him and learns of ways to fight and not give up. The daily struggles that come with being a single mother are showcased in a heartwarming manner, garnished with humor, with Elle Fanning nailing her part. The cast also includes Michelle Pfeiffer, Nick Offerman, and Nicole Kidman. You can stream the show here.

10. Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed (2026- )

‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed’ is a dark comedy show that centers on Paula Saunders (Tatiana Maslany), a successful journalist whose personal life is in ruins. Her only entertainment is spending time with her daughter, whose custody she shares with her ex-husband. Desperate for a way out of frustration, Paula ventures into cybersex and gets emotionally attached to a young cam worker named Trevor (Brandon Flynn). During one of their webcam sessions, Paula witnesses an incident that lands her in the middle of a scam. When she tracks down Trevor to confront him, she finds him dead. This pulls her into a dark case of violence and murder, while being pursued by the killer. She looks into the case on her own, to the point where her virtual and real lives become so intertwined that it becomes impossible to separate the two. ‘Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed’ can be streamed here.

9. Pluribus (2025- )

From Vince Gilligan, the creator of ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul,’ comes yet another award-winning show centering on Happiness. Don’t get us wrong, it is about a woman named Carol Sturka, who wants to reverse the effects of an extraterrestrial virus that has rendered humans into a collective hive mind of happiness called “Others.” Carol is among the select few who haven’t been affected by the virus, and she has to find a way to reverse the effects or an antidote. In other words, she has to bring an end to the happiness that most of the people around her are experiencing and want her to experience as well. With Rhea Seehorn as Carol Sturka, ‘Pluribus’ is one of the best adult shows out there, dealing with yet another interesting topic from the brilliant mind of Gilligan. It can be streamed here.

8. Cape Fear (2026- )

‘Cape Fear’ is an episodic reimagining of Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece psychological thriller of the same name, which itself is adapted from John D. MacDonald’s 1957 novel ‘The Executioners.’ The story shows how the picture-perfect lives of happily married attorneys, Anna (Amy Adams) and Tom Bowden (Patrick Wilson), are ruined by the return of unhinged ex-convict Max Cady (Javier Bardem), recently released from prison. Almost two decades ago, the Bowdens represented the Cady in court, and he blames them for putting him behind bars. Now, all he has in mind is terrorizing the family, including the Bowden kids. Several secrets are at play, and Anna struggles to navigate her family life, especially her relationship with Tom, while keeping Max at bay, physically and mentally. However, Max is back with vengeance, and he has a lot of tricks up his sleeve. To find out what they are, you can stream ‘Cape Fear’ here.

7. Your Friends & Neighbors (2025- )

Jon Hamm stars as hedge fund manager Andrew Cooper, who doubles down on making money through unconventional means in the black comedy drama series ‘Your Friends & Neighbors.’ After losing his job and other tragic personal incidents, he resorts to stealing from his neighbors in the affluent town of Westmont Village. Expecting to make a fool of the pretentious sophistication, he falls into a cauldron of secrets that lie behind the cash-fueled chuckles and smiles of his “friends and neighbors.” Co-starring Olivia Munn, Amanda Peet, Mark Tallman, and Lena Hall, ‘Your Friends & Neighbors’ is a bingeworthy commentary on the rich and the bubble they live in or pretend to. You can stream it here.

6. Widow’s Bay (2026- )

‘Widow’s Bay’ takes place in the titular little island off the coast of New England, where Mayor Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys) tackles legends about cannibalism, which seem to be the result of a curse. From sea hags to clown killers to zombies to boogeymen, the island has it all for Tom to either ignore or be subjected to. Add to this the chaos of a workplace, and ‘Widow’s Bay’ becomes a rare horror comedy drama series that ups the ante of the genre in an apt manner. Either way, you are bound to enjoy it. The show can be streamed here.

5. The Studio (2025- )

‘The Studio’ is a engrossing satirical commentary on Hollywood itself and shows how Matt Remick (Rogen), the new head of a struggling production house, AKA “studio,” tackles issues, including new ideas, old promises, business profits and losses, and the competitive and unpredictable nature of the industry itself. Created by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, and Frida Perez, ‘The Studio’ shows a rarely explored side of a film industry onscreen, the real and chaotic one. This is further highlighted by celebrity cameos, including those of Paul Dano, Nicholas Stoller, Charlize Theron, Martin Scorsese, Olivia Wilde, and Johnny Knoxville, thereby establishing its grand scale successfully. You can stream it here.

4. The Morning Show (2019-)

Starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the lead, this popular drama showcases the business and politics of the news industry. Aniston and Witherspoon star as journalists Alexandra “Alex” Levy and Bradley Jackson, respectively. How the two try to get along with each other as dedicated journalists with different sets of ideals at UBA network’s The Morning Show (TMA), UBA’s popular morning news broadcast program, is the main premise that is underscored by the professional world of news broadcasting and personal lives of those living in it. ‘The Morning Show’ is created by Jay Carson and is inspired by the 2013 book ‘Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV’ by Brian Stelter. Besides Aniston and Witherspoon, the cast of the show includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Steve Carell, and Desean Terry. You can watch the show here.

3. Slow Horses (2022- )

Based on the ‘Slough House’ series of spy novels by Mick Herron, ‘Slow Horses’ is a spy thriller series. It centers on a group of MI5 service rejects who have no option but to work together at the Slough House branch. Landing there due to their almost career-ending mistakes, the agents are assigned lowly tasks, led by the cynical and unpleasant Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman). However, the tasks do endanger Britain’s safety, and thus, the agents have to do their best. Blending dark humor, grim crimes, and captivating plots, ‘Slow Horses’ is among the best adult shows out there. Alongside Oldman, the series co-stars Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas, and Jonathan Pryce, each of whom provides an impeccable performance. You can stream the series here.

2. Severance (2022- )

Created by Dan Erickson, ‘Severance’ is a sci-fi psychological thriller drama series set at the fictional biotech corporation Lumon Industries. It uses a certain “severance” technique to keep the professional consciousness of its workers separate from their personal consciousness. When inside, the workers retain no info about their outside world, and while outside, they do not know about their work. In such a setting, we have Mark Scout, who is given a cryptic letter about Lumon’s sinister functioning and finds out that a worker who threatened the “workflow” vanished mysteriously. Starring Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, and Dichen Lachman, among others, ‘Severance’ is a mind-bending drama that is no less than a reflection of the work-life imbalance the world is undergoing right now, with corporate labor at its center. Winner of numerous awards and accolades, including five Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards, the series can be streamed right here.

1. Shrinking (2023- )

Created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, ‘Shrinking’ focuses on a therapist trying to deal with the passing of his wife by sharing the pain with his patients and thereby having a different approach to their life’s issues. This, in turn, allows him to look at his own life with a different lens, one that seemingly helps ease the pain, much to our hilarity. Starring Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller, and Harrison Ford, ‘Shrinking’ offers a rare kind of viewing comfort that comes with sharing pain, showcasing impulsive actions that feel familiar and indeed are. The series can be streamed here.

Read More: Best Adult Movies on Apple TV+