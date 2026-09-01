Tom Hiddleston, the charismatic British actor, has carved a distinguished niche for himself in the world of cinema and theater. His journey into the limelight began with his first appearance in ‘The Life and Adventures of Nicholas Nickleby’ (2001). However, it was his iconic portrayal of the charismatic and villainous Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that catapulted him to global stardom. Hiddleston’s magnetic performance as Loki not only made him a beloved figure but also showcased his remarkable versatility as an actor. His appearances in multiple MCU films, including ‘Thor,’ ‘The Avengers,’ and his own Disney+ series ‘Loki,’ have solidified his status as a fan favorite and a major player in the cinematic universe. Beyond the superhero realm, Hiddleston showcases his remarkable acting prowess in a wide range of roles, from the brooding and enigmatic Sir Thomas Sharpe in Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Crimson Peak’ to the titular character in the critically acclaimed Shakespearean play ‘Coriolanus.’ Let’s take a peek at some of Tom Hiddleston’s upcoming projects.

1. VisionQuest (October 14, 2026)

Hiddleston will reprise his role as Loki in the upcoming Disney+ Marvel mini-series (8-episode) ‘VisionQuest,’ which follows Vision as he tries to regain his memory and humanity after the events of ‘WandaVision.’ As per a rumored synopsis, “ Vision’s quest for new meaning and discreet existence is interrupted when a bounty is placed on his head, forcing him to forge real connections and embrace found family if he’s to survive. Terry Matalas is the showrunner. The rest of the cast includes Paul Bettany as Vision, James Spader as Ultron, Ruaridh Mollica as Tommy Maximoff/Thomas Shepherd/Speed, the reincarnated son of Wanda Maximoff and Vision, Todd Stashwick as the bounty hunter Paladin, T’Nia Miller as Jocasta, and Faran Tahir as Raza, chief of the Ten Rings, whom we first saw in 2008’s ‘Iron Man.’ Additional cast includes Lauren Morais, Diane Morgan, Mary McDonnell. The show will drop its first episode on October 14, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Tenzing (October 16, 2026)

Directed by Jennifer Peedom, ‘Tenzing’ is an Apple-backed biographical drama that tells the story of the trek of Sherpa Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary to the Mount Everest summit in 1953, becoming the first two humans in recorded history to achieve the feat. Hiddleston will play Edmund Hillary, while Willem Dafoe will play English expedition leader Colonel John Hunt. Genden Phuntsok will play Tenzing Norgay, and Caitríona Balfe will play Jill Henderson, Secretary of the Himalayan Club between 1951 and 1955, and a friend of Tenzing. Peedom is also the director of the 2015 documentary ‘Sherpa,’ which sheds light on the lives of Mount Everest’s Sherpa community. Luke Davies (‘Lion’) is writing the script. The movie has completed post-production and will be released on October 16, 2026.

3. Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026)

Hiddleston will return as Loki in ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ Post-production is complete. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo directed the movie, based on a script by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron. Other actors returning for the movie include Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Simu Liu, Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Florence Pugh, Lewis Channing Tatum, and more. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ will be released on December 18, 2026. You can watch the Doom teaser for the movie right here.

4. The Night Manager Season 3 (TBA)

‘The Night Manager’ Season 3 is in the works. Season 2 ended in February 2026, so there is still time before Season 3 arrives. More details are awaited. People quoted Hiddleston as saying that seasons 2 and 3 were planned “as a two-volume story.” “I won’t reveal it now because that would take away the lovely surprise…but yeah, it’s going to be an extraordinary journey. It’s not over yet,” he added. While the cast is not confirmed either, we can expect the core ensemble to return. It includes Hiddleston as Jonathan Pine, Olivia Colman as MI6 chief Angela Burr, Alistair Petrie as Sandy Langbourne, Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone as Frisky, Hugh Laurie as Richard Roper, and Noah Jupe as Daniel “Danny” Roper. Filming details are awaited.

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