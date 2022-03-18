Are Adam and Rebekah Neumann Still Together?

‘WeCrashed’ is a biographical drama series that is as much about the workspace-sharing company WeWork as it is about the central couple whose relationship arguably played a significant role in defining the company’s early years. On the show, entrepreneur Adam Neumann (Jared Leto) and actress turned yoga trainer Rebekah (Anne Hathaway) embark on a romance, with the latter bolstering the former’s confidence as he attempts to build the next big company.

Considering much of the Apple TV+ show draws from real life, it’s quite interesting to see where some of the characters’ real-life counterparts are. Who better to delve into than the couple at the center of it all. Let’s take a look at whether Adam and Rebekah Neumann are still together.

Are Adam and Rebekah Neumann Still Married?

Rebekah reportedly met Adam in 2007 through a friend of hers, and the first meeting was seemingly quite dramatic. About a decade later, at a commencement address he gave at Barch College in New York (where Adam himself studied), the WeWork co-founder said that within minutes of first meeting him, Rebekah pointed out that everything that came out of his mouth was fake.

Of course, it looks like things got more amicable between the two after that, as Adam and Rebekah were then married in 2008. In fact, the $1 million that Rebekah’s parents gave the couple as their wedding gift was used to finance WeWork’s first location, and Rebekah was eventually named the company’s third co-founder (in addition to Adam Neumann and Miguel McKelvey).

After WeWork’s financial crash in 2019, Adam and Rebekah briefly moved to Tel Aviv, Israel. The former’s exit from WeWork concluded with the couple receiving about $1.7 billion, and the Neumanns subsequently returned to the United States in May 2020. Since leaving WeWork, however, the couple has reportedly sold at least three of their six homes, including a California estate, a Westchester mansion, and a Hamptons farmhouse.

As far as their relationship goes, all reports confirm that Adam and Rebekah are still very much together. According to a June 2021 profile, they currently seem to reside with their five children in the Hamptons village of Amagansett, adjacent to an estate owned by Rebekah’s cousin Gwyneth Paltrow.

The couple seems to be planning their next move in the business world, with Adam claiming to be working on creating a “whole new property empire” while also focussing on founding start-ups and funding other enterprises. Seemingly to this end, he bought $17 million worth of retail property in Miami in January 2022, and there is speculation that he might begin working on a version of WeLive, the residential counterpart to WeWork, which aims to provide shared accommodation services.

Meanwhile, soon after their return to the U.S., Rebekah delved back into WeGrow, the educational arm of WeWork, and acquired its curriculum. The elementary school, which had about 100 students before it was shut down, was seemingly planned to be reinvigorated as Student of Life For Life, or SOLFL (pronounced “soulful”). However, there are no reports yet of any significant further development of the project.

