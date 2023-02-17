8 Movies Like Sharper You Must See

Apple TV+’s ‘Sharper‘ is a psychological thriller film helmed by Benjamin Caron. The movie begins with Tom, a bookstore owner who falls for Sandra. He misreads her demeanor and becomes easy prey to her ruse. The story unfolds in layers, revealing a tactful and ingenious con through the perspective of multiple people involved in the narrative, with an unforeseen twist at the end. If the movie was pleasing to your taste buds, and you are craving more such flicks with a fascinating plot, then we’ve got you covered with this list of similar movies. You can watch most of these movies like ‘Sharper’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

8. Matchstick Men (2003)

Roy and Frank are two criminal partners who have mastered the art of running small-time cons. Their current petty crime of water filtration system becomes a lucrative side hustle, but Roy’s Obssesive-Compulsive Disorder hampers his productivity. He visits a psychoanalyst for a possible cure, where a stunning revelation unearths. Roy discovers the existence of his 14-year-old daughter, who is increasingly drawn to the thrill of the grift, but now he is torn between his parental instincts and his love for conning. With ‘Matchstick Men,’ visionary director Ridley Scott presents a fresh take on the age-old trope of the scammer, peeling back the layers to reveal the human emotions that drive these deceitful acts. Much like the film ‘Sharper,’ it balances comedy and drama to explore the inner workings of a charlatan’s mind.

7. Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

There are only opponents in the competitive realm of the con. Now a match of wits between two of the most skilled flimflam artists is about to begin, with a great deal on the line. Their rivalry reaches a boiling point when they place a risky bet: a race to see who can con a young, impressionable American heiress out of $50,000 first. In ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,’ Frank Oz directs a comedic movie that will leave you in stitches. Just like in ‘Sharper,’ the film follows two con artists as they pull out all the stops to fool a wealthy target out of their money. With razor-sharp wit, slapstick humor, and unexpected twists and turns, ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels’ is a must-watch for anyone who loves a good con.

6. The Spanish Prisoner (1997)

Joe Ross is an upcoming inventor who discovers a secret process, but his company and allies betray him. He seeks help from the FBI and his lover, but he can’t trust either. Joe ends up being the target of a classic swindle, and he is stranded, without any plans for his next move. ‘The Spanish Prisoner’ is a mystery thriller film directed by David Mamet, and it explores the experience of a person who’s been tricked and how they cope with it, similar to ‘Sharper.’

5. Special 26 (2013)

‘Special 26’ is an Indian Hindi-language movie that is based on a real incident of the 1987 Opera House heist. The movie is written and directed by Neeraj Pandey and follows the story of con artists who pose as CBI officers, who take deadly risks of conducting bogus raids, but soon the real CBI is hot on their trail. Their next target is a jewelry store where they must outsmart the security and police. The crime drama is also known as ‘Special Chabbis’ and overlaps with ‘Scammer’ in themes of conning, masterful planning, and outmaneuvering the system.

4. The Grifters (1990)

‘The Grifters’ is a crime drama movie directed by Stephen Frears revolves around Roy, a conman who can’t side with his absentee mother or new lover. His mother visits him after eight years in a hospital, where she is upset by her son’s condition after a merciless beating. She also meets Myra, his new girlfriend, who she immediately dislikes. The duo turns against each other, and they both are vicious grifters with several tricks under their sleeves, but Roy is the one who’s stuck between shenanigans. For the audience who loved the non-linear storytelling in ‘Sharper,’ ‘The Grifters,’ will undoubtedly take the cake for you.

3. Confidence (2003)

Jake Vig plots a scheme in hopes of avenging his friend’s death; he is a seasoned trickster and desperately wants to execute this ambitious plan. Unfortunately, despite all the experience and mastery, his previous scheme falls flat, and now he must repay a ruthless mob boss before being chewed alive by his intimidating henchman. ‘Confidence’ is a crime thriller movie directed by James Foley. If you were fascinated by the spontaneous thinking of con artists in ‘Sharper,’ then ‘Confidence’ should definitely make it to your watchlist.

2. The Swindlers (2017)

‘The Swindlers’ is a South Korean action thriller, originally titled ‘Kkun.’ The movie follows a group who works in different law departments, but they join forces to unmask a top-tier con man. Now, they must outwit the wittiest and work together despite their contrasting personalities. The Chang Won Jang directorial is brimming with action and mind games to keep you glued to the screen. Unlike ‘Sharper,’ the movie takes a different approach toward the genre and turns the tables on the criminal.

1. The Brothers Bloom (2008)

The world’s most adept con artists, the Brothers Bloom, are unmatched when it comes to being cunning and crafty. They taint the billionaires’ thoughts with stories of lust and mystery to entrap them in their fraudulent acts. But the ultimate prize for them will be a final heist. So, the brothers venture on a whimsical trip, escorting an heiress on their romantic voyage as they implement their meticulous plan. ‘The Brothers Bloom’ is an adventure comedy movie directed by Rian Johnson, who takes a sly jab at the wealthy class, and much like ‘Sharper,’ the influential people are the ones being conned.

