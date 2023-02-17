Where Was Sharper Filmed?

Directed by Benjamin Caron, Apple TV+’s ‘Sharper’ is a psychological thriller movie that follows a vengeful young man named Max who plots revenge on his own family for not being fair to him. Not only that, but his ambitious nature makes him con various rich and well-established people in the city in order to gain the wealth he desires and thinks he deserves. The neo-noir film involves characters with a bunch of secrets as nobody is who they seem to be, keeping the audience on the edge of their seats from the beginning to the end.

These characters are brought to life by the brilliant acting skills of a talented ensemble cast comprising Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith, Briana Middleton, and John Lithgow. Moreover, the use of different locations leaves the viewers with questions about the actual filming sites of ‘Sharper.’ If you are one such curious soul, allow us to provide you with all the necessary details regarding the same!

Sharper Filming Locations

‘Sharper’ was filmed in New York State, particularly in New York City. As per reports, the principal photography for the Sebastian Stan starrer commenced in September 2021 under the working title ‘Woohoo’ and wrapped up in early November of the same year. Officially known as the State of New York, it is the fourth most populous state in the country. Some of the main sectors that drive the state’s economy are media, entertainment, technology, exports, agriculture, energy, and tourism. Now, let’s navigate through all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Apple TV+ production!

New York City, New York

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Sharper’ were lensed in and around New York City, the most populous city in the nation. In the early stages of the production, Sebastian Stan and the rest of the crew members were spotted shooting various key scenes in and around Washington Square Park, including on Thompson Street between Houston and Prince. The neighborhood of SoHo in Lower Manhattan also served as one of the primary production locations for the thriller film.

In early February 2023, the director Benjamin Caron and actors Justice Smith and Briana Middleton sat down to have a conversation with The Hindu about the dynamics on set during the production process. Regarding the same, Justice opened up and said, “The beating heart of New York is so evident in the film. We worked off the energy of the city, and Ben did such a good job of capturing that.” In the end, he signed off, stating he is yet to have a bad experience in New York City.

Located in the southeastern part of New York State, NYC is known to have a major influence on different fields, including art, commerce, life sciences, education, dining, fashion, politics, research, technology, and tourism, to name a few. Every year, millions of tourists visit the Big Apple from different corners of the world and explore some of the most iconic and popular landmarks in the city. Some of them are Times Square, the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, Ellis Island, the World Trade Center, Central Park, and Rockefeller Center.

Apart from tourists, many filmmakers frequent the city every once in a while for filming purposes. As a matter of fact, New York City has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows over the years. Besides ‘Sharper,’ you can spot its locales in the backdrop of scenes of ‘Black Swan,’ ‘Midsommar,’ ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘The Watcher,’ and ‘Kaleidoscope.’

Read More: Best Psychological Thrillers on Netflix