Where is Netflix’s Kaleidoscope Filmed?

Created by Eric Garcia, Netflix’s ‘Kaleidoscope’ (originally titled ‘Jigsaw’) is a crime drama series that revolves around a mastermind thief named Leo Pap and his crew who have collectively robbed several high-security places successfully. With enough success under their belts, their ambitions sore high and they decide to plot the biggest heist of their life, worth $7 billion, from a place with the tightest security in all of America, and probably the world. However, even Leo Pap’s cleverest of plans can turn sideways when there is betrayal and greed within his camp.

Apart from the action-packed sequences, what makes this show even more intriguing is the fact that it is a non-linear series and it leads to the finale no matter what order the viewers choose to watch it. Now, couple all that with the stellar onscreen performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising Giancarlo Esposito, Rufus Sewell, Paz Vega, and Tati Gabrielle, enhancing the quality of the series further. In the meanwhile, the use of some interesting locations in the backdrop of various intense action scenes makes you wonder where ‘Kaleidoscope’ is shot. Well, in that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

Kaleidoscope Filming Locations

‘Kaleidoscope’ is filmed in New York, specifically in New York City and Suffolk County. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the heist series commenced in early September 2021 but it got halted for a few days in January 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After the short delay, it got wrapped up in March 2022. So, let’s not waste any time and take a look at all the specific sites where Leo Pap and his team plan their heists!

New York City, New York

A majority of ‘Kaleidoscope’ is lensed in New York City, the most populous city in the United States. Out of the five boroughs in NYC, the filming unit mostly sets up camp in Brooklyn and Manhattan for taping various key scenes of the series. The Netflix studio named Bushwick Studio at 333 Johnson Avenue in Bushwick serves as one of the primary production locations for the show. The film studio is home to six sound stages, production offices, a mill, meeting rooms, and flexible support space, all of which make it a suitable filming site for all kinds of productions.

@olv filming Jigsaw on 53rd St and 3rd Ave. 11/1 pic.twitter.com/GohVXjgj1V — LG 🇺🇦 (@lg1389) November 1, 2021

Apart from Bushwick, the filming unit utilized the locales of several other streets in the borough of Brooklyn, including Nostrand Avenue & Fulton Street, Dwight Street & Van Dyke Street, and around 53rd Street & 3rd Avenue. In addition, in November 2021, the cast and crew of ‘Kaleidoscope’ were spotted taping a few scenes for season 1 around Great Jones Street & Lafayette Street. Moreover, they even record several portions of the show around 28 Liberty in Manhattan’s financial district, Cedar Street, and the Midtown East neighborhood.

Suffolk County, New York

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Kaleidoscope’ also travels to Suffolk County, the easternmost county in the State of New York. In January 2022, they reportedly recorded various important sequences for the debut season of the show in and around the Town of Huntington. To be specific, the filming unit set up camp in Dix Hills Diner at 1800 East Jericho Turnpike and the nearby Gold Coast Jewelry & Pawn at 1786 East Jericho Turnpike, both in Huntington. Furthermore, the village of Patchogue and Corey Beach at 1 Corey Avenue in the hamlet of Blue Point feature in the Netflix show as well.

Apparantly filming for Jigsaw on Netflix is going to be happening in Patchogue next Thursday. Neat — SNT Lucius @ GENESIS9 (@LuciuserosVO) December 30, 2021

Read More: Best Heist Movies on Netflix