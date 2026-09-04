Ewan McGregor, who first greeted the world in the scenic town of Perth, Scotland, on March 31, 1971, began treading the acting path quite early, swiftly rising to international acclaim. The cinematic world took notice when he stepped into the shoes of Mark Renton, the troubled protagonist in the unforgettable ‘Trainspotting’ (1996). He then received acclaim for his masterful rendition of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the ‘Star Wars’ prequels. When McGregor delved into TV, he mesmerized viewers as the romantic lead in ‘Moulin Rouge!’ (2001), and with his dual role as Emmit and Ray Stussy in ‘Fargo’ season 3 (2017). For those spellbound by McGregor’s artistry, the horizon looks promising with a lineup of his forthcoming films and series.

1. The Spot (TBA)

Filming has wrapped on the upcoming Hulu drama series ‘The Spot,’ co-starring McGregor and Claire Danes. Ed Solomon is the creator, writer, and showrunner. The plot revolves around a successful surgeon (Danes) and her school teacher husband (McGregor), who think that she might be responsible for a child’s hit-and-run death. As they desperately try to find out if there is any truth to their wonder, their quest spirals into a web of dark secrets and suspicion. The strength of their relationship is tested as they are forced to confront the possibility of betrayal and guilt. The cast also includes Daveed Diggs, Macon Blair, Michael Patrick Thornton, Carabelle Manna Wei, Happy Anderson, Saiyam Kumar, Evangeline Young, Paul Scanlan, Brooke Bloom, Derek Cecil, Mason Cufari, Pooja Pasupula, and Alexandra Seal. A release date is awaited.

2. Lodi (TBA)

‘Lodi’ is an upcoming crime drama TV series by Timothy Greenberg set to be hosted on Amazon Prime Video. The plot delves deep into the year 1977, encapsulating the life-altering transition of Lou, a regular car salesman in a quaint town, as he unexpectedly finds himself amidst the mafia’s treacherous webs. Propelled into this tumultuous world when a mafia linchpin evinces interest in buying his Cadillac dealership, Lou’s pursuit for recognition takes a perilous turn. Ewan McGregor assumes the role of Lou, embodying the complexities of a man transitioning from a simple salesman to an indispensable FBI informant.

As he goes undercover, weaving through the dark alleys of organized crime, Lou’s entanglements intensify, leading to the unprecedented conviction of a formidable crime lord. The series is inspired by a true story, as detailed in an article by Andrew Dubbins on Alta. Ewan McGregor also wears the hat of an executive producer alongside Allie Goss and Jon Liebman of Brillstein Creative Partners. The series is currently in its pre-production phase under the banner of eOne and Amazon Studios.

3. The Cow (TBA)

‘The Cow’ is an anticipated World War II comedy-drama helmed by the proficient Marc Forster. The narrative navigates the audacious escape of Charlie Granger, a prisoner of World War II. The story beautifully illustrates the protagonist’s cunning strategy to utilize a cow for his evasion. As he maneuvers across Germany, evading the prying eyes of German soldiers, the relationship he fosters with the cow blossoms into the film’s emotional core.

As Charlie traverses an astounding 200 miles alongside his bovine ally, Marguerite, they face challenges ranging from geographical hurdles to an infatuated bull. Their entwined journey showcases the blend of adversity, comedic relief, and the growing bond between man and beast. The film draws inspiration from the classic French comedy ‘La Vache et le Prisonnier,’ which was adapted from a novel by Jacques Antoine.

Reprising the role of the captive, Ewan McGregor delineates the complexities of a man yearning for freedom in wartime chaos. The film sees the reunion of McGregor and director Marc Forster, recalling their collaborative finesse from ‘Christopher Robin.’ Scripted by Bill Prady of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ fame, this retelling infuses humor with poignant moments. With its compelling mix of humor, action, and raw emotion, this film is undeniably on the watchlist for many cinephiles. The film has been stuck in its pre-production phase for a long time, and we have to wait to find out whether it comes to fruition.

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