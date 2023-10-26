Step into the neon-soaked era of excess and nostalgia as we journey through the cinematic gems of the 1980s, now readily available on Netflix. In a time when mullets were cool, and synthesizer music ruled the airwaves, the silver screen was graced with unforgettable classics that defined a generation. Our curated list transcends time, bringing you the best of the 1980s, from iconic blockbusters to hidden indie treasures. Whether you’re a fan of heart-pounding action, heartwarming coming-of-age tales, or supernatural adventures, Netflix has your retro cravings covered. Join us as we rekindle the magic of the ’80s, one movie at a time.

16. Jaws 3-D (1983)

Joe Alves directs the heart-pounding ‘Jaws 3-D,’ a gripping addition to the legendary franchise. Set in a Florida marine theme park, the film follows Dennis Quaid as Mike Brody, the park’s chief engineer, and Bess Armstrong as Dr. Kathryn Morgan, a marine biologist. Their lives take a perilous turn when a colossal great white shark inflicts terror upon the park’s staff and guests. Together, they must face this underwater menace in a life-or-death showdown. Released in 1983, ‘Jaws 3-D’ is known for its thrilling 3D sequences and carries on the legacy of the original Spielberg classic, delivering spine-tingling suspense in a unique dimension.

15. Coming to America (1988)

Directed by John Landis, ‘Coming to America‘ defies the conventional romantic comedy norms centered around royalty. Akeem Joffer, prince of a fictional African realm, challenges age-old traditions about love. Against his parents’ wishes for an arranged marriage, Akeem craves genuine affection, untethered from his royal status. Venturing to New York City, he disguises his wealth and regal identity.

There, Akeem encounters Lisa, complicating his quest for love as he struggles to conceal his princely background. Filled with hilarious moments as Akeem navigates unfamiliar territory, ‘Coming to America’ promises uproarious laughter while exploring themes of love, identity, and the complexities of modern romance.

14. Midnight Run (1988)

‘Midnight Run‘ delivers the quintessential buddy cop movie experience, fueled by the dynamic pairing of Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin. In this action-comedy affair, Jack Walsh, a relentless bounty hunter, embarks on a high-stakes mission to capture Jonathan, an unwitting accountant entangled in the dangerous web of a mob kingpin.

A diverse cast of characters, ranging from relentless FBI agents to menacing mobsters, craves Jonathan’s presence, and it’s not for his accounting prowess. As the story unfolds, Jack successfully nabs Jonathan in the bustling streets of New York, setting the stage for a cross-country journey to Los Angeles. But the army of adversaries pursuing Jonathan ensures that the road to redemption is anything but smooth.

13. Quiet Victory (1988)

‘Quiet Victory: The Charlie Wedemeyer Story’ is a touching television film directed by Roy Campanella II. This inspirational true story revolves around Charlie Wedemeyer, a high school football coach and teacher who, at age 31, was diagnosed with ALS, a debilitating illness. Despite his physical challenges, Charlie continues to coach his football team while his wife, Lucy, supports him tirelessly. The film stars Michael Nouri as Charlie Wedemeyer and Pam Dawber as Lucy. Their unwavering determination and love form the heart of the story, making ‘Quiet Victory’ a testament to the power of the human spirit and resilience in the face of adversity.

12. Field of Dreams (1989)

‘Field of Dreams,’ directed by Phil Alden Robinson, is a heartwarming 1989 classic that weaves baseball, dreams, and destiny into an enchanting narrative. The film stars Kevin Costner as Ray Kinsella, a farmer who, guided by mysterious voices, plows his cornfield to construct a baseball diamond. This act triggers a supernatural connection to legendary ballplayers of the past, culminating in a reunion with his estranged father, played by Dwier Brown. The stellar cast also includes Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones, and Burt Lancaster. This timeless tale explores the transcendent power of belief and the bonds that unite generations through the love of America’s favorite pastime.

11. Dragnet (1987)

Directed by Tom Mankiewicz, ‘Dragnet’ resurrects the iconic 1950s TV series into a riotous comedy film. Starring Dan Aykroyd as the by-the-book Sgt. Joe Friday and Tom Hanks as his unconventional partner Pep Streebeck, the movie follows the odd-couple pair of detectives as they investigate a series of bizarre crimes in Los Angeles, including a pagan cult and a missing virgin. Aykroyd and Hanks’ comedic chemistry shines as they navigate a world of absurdity with contrasting approaches to law enforcement. The film captures the essence of the original series while infusing it with a healthy dose of humor and parody.

10. Uncle Buck (1989)

In ‘Uncle Buck,’ the eponymous character is the unconventional babysitter parents reluctantly turn to, and kids secretly hope for. When Buck takes on the task of looking after his brother’s three children following a family emergency, it’s clear he’s the last resort. Buck’s days are typically filled with vices like drinking, smoking, and gambling, all while dodging his girlfriend’s questions about their future. Domestic chores are not his forte, and his candid remarks about his niece’s boyfriend don’t earn him any points. Yet, amidst the chaos, Uncle Buck finds that the kids have some valuable life lessons to impart, blurring the lines between caregiver and learner.

9. The Karate Kid (1984)

Helmed by director John G. Avildsen, ‘The Karate Kid‘ marked the inception of a prosperous martial arts film franchise, headlined by Ralph Macchio as the protagonist, Daniel. The story unfolds in sunny California, where Daniel grapples with the challenge of fitting in amidst a clique of karate-obsessed bullies and his enigmatic handyman, Mr. Miyagi.

A violent encounter prompts Mr. Miyagi to showcase his remarkable martial arts skills, preventing further harm. Deeply affected, Daniel seeks Mr. Miyagi’s tutelage in self-defense. Thus, the heartwarming and enduring mentor-mentee journey commences in this cinematic classic that resonates through the ages.

8. Strange Voices (1987)

Directed by Arthur Allan Seidelman, ‘Strange Voices’ revolves around a young girl named Suzanne, portrayed brilliantly by Nancy McKeon, who is gripped by schizophrenia. Struggling to understand her reality, Suzanne experiences haunting auditory hallucinations, leading her into a world of confusion and fear. The film dives deep into the harrowing effects of mental illness, portraying Suzanne’s internal battles with sensitivity and empathy. Seidelman’s direction, coupled with McKeon’s compelling performance, paints a vivid and heartbreaking picture of the challenges faced by individuals dealing with mental health issues, shedding light on the importance of compassion and understanding.

7. The Money Pit (1986)

Directed by Richard Benjamin, ‘The Money Pit’ is a riotous comedy that explores the hilarious misadventures of a couple, played by Tom Hanks and Shelley Long. Eager to own their dream home, they purchase a seemingly idyllic mansion, only to discover it’s a crumbling disaster. As they attempt to renovate, the house reveals its comically tragic flaws, from collapsing floors to exploding plumbing. Hanks and Long, with their impeccable comedic timing, navigate the chaos, providing uproarious moments. This film captures the universal nightmare of home ownership gone awry, offering uproarious laughter while shedding light on the resilience of love amidst chaotic challenges.

6. Conan the Barbarian (1982)

Directed by John Milius, ‘Conan the Barbarian‘ is a captivating fantasy adventure that chronicles the life of Conan, portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger. In his youth, Conan witnesses the brutal destruction of his family and village by the sinister cult leader Thulsa Doom. Though spared, he endures years of slavery, sculpting him into the formidable force he becomes. Fuelled by an unquenchable thirst for vengeance, Conan escapes captivity, embarking on a treacherous journey through a perilous world, battling the loyal minions of Thulsa Doom. A beloved classic for fantasy enthusiasts, the film delivers a riveting tale of heroism, retribution, and indomitable strength.

5. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

Helmed by the iconic director John Hughes, ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ unfolds the escapades of Ferris (Matthew Broderick) and his pals as they craftily orchestrate a day away from school. Broderick’s magnetic performance anchors the film, epitomizing his legacy. Every frame crackles with the cast’s vibrant energy, propelling the story towards its uproarious climax.

Hughes, the maestro of ’80s comedy, infuses the script with sharp wit and authentic teenage turmoil, making every line memorable for the legions of fans who quote it endlessly. Beyond the laughs, the film carries a poignant message about life’s ethos. ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ is a timeless, feel-good romp, a cinematic gem resonating from its opening scene to the closing credits.

4. Too Young The Hero (1988)

‘Too Young the Hero,’ directed by Buzz Kulik, is a poignant made-for-TV film that tells the remarkable true story of Calvin Graham, portrayed by Rick Schroder. Set during World War II, the movie follows Calvin, a 12-year-old boy who lies about his age to enlist in the U.S. Navy after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Despite his youth, he valiantly serves aboard the USS South Dakota, demonstrating incredible bravery during combat. The film explores themes of courage, sacrifice, and determination, showcasing Calvin’s inspiring journey as he battles adversity on the front lines. Schroder’s compelling performance and Kulik’s sensitive direction make this movie a heartfelt tribute to an extraordinary young hero.

3. Stand By Me (1986)

Adapted from Stephen King‘s novella ‘The Body,’ ‘Stand By Me’ revisits one man’s poignant recollections of childhood adventures spurred by the loss of a friend. This Academy Award-nominated gem catapulted its young stars, including River Phoenix, Wil Wheaton, and Kiefer Sutherland, into the spotlight with performances that belied their age in a powerful coming-of-age tale. Director Rob Reiner’s skillful guidance extracts the emotional essence of a narrative heavily reliant on its youthful cast. Widely hailed as one of the most influential films of the 1980s, ‘Stand By Me’ is an emotional rollercoaster, seamlessly capturing the bittersweet ache and wistful nostalgia that resonates with us all.

2. Steel Magnolias (1989)

‘Steel Magnolias‘ unfolds as a charming dramedy that celebrates the unique camaraderie of women. In a refreshing departure from conventional gathering spots, this tight-knit Southern community finds its sanctuary in an unexpected place: a home-based hair salon. The salon serves as the backdrop for heartwarming connections among diverse characters, including a caring mother guiding her daughter Shelby, who grapples with Type-1 diabetes, through wedding preparations.

Amidst their curling irons and conversations, the widow of the town’s former mayor and a new salon employee navigating the intricacies of the community weave their stories into the tapestry of life. This movie paints a vivid portrait of these resilient women, deftly blending humor with the everyday trials and triumphs that underscore the enduring power of female bonds and the importance of a close-knit community.

1. Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High,’ guided by director Amy Heckerling, is a rebellious coming-of-age symphony that harmonizes adolescent absurdity with poignant realism, encapsulating the disarray of teenage existence in the ’80s with rebellious authenticity. The plot unearths the intricate lives of a motley crew navigating high school trenches, unraveling the messy mosaic of love, longing, and downright recklessness.

An ensemble cast led by Sean Penn, embodying the iconic stoner-surfer Jeff Spicoli, surges with uninhibited energy and youthful charm, crafting a timeless masterpiece where the mundane and the madcap coalesce, showcasing how the path to adulthood is a cacophonous, unpredictable, and unforgettable journey.

