Step into the neon-soaked era of excess and nostalgia as we journey through the cinematic gems of the 1980s, now readily available on Netflix. In a time when mullets were cool and synthesizer music ruled the airwaves, the silver screen was graced with unforgettable classics that defined a generation. Our curated list transcends time, bringing you the best of the 1980s, from iconic blockbusters to hidden indie treasures. Whether you’re a fan of heart-pounding action, heartwarming coming-of-age tales, or supernatural adventures, Netflix has your retro cravings covered. Join us as we rekindle the magic of the ’80s, one movie at a time.

15. Ek Jaan Hain Hum (1983)

An Indian Hindi-language directed by Rajiv Mehra, this movie stars Rajiv Kapoor, Tanuja Samarth, Divya Rana, and Shammi Kapoor. In true Bollywood fashion, the film tells the story of a girl and boy who fall in love. However, while the boy’s parents agree to their marriage, the girl’s parents have other plans, including getting her married to a U.S. resident. Things worsen for the boy when he is accused of arson, with evidence pointing that he set fire to the girl’s father’s property. As per the boy’s father, the only way for the boy to avoid imprisonment is to prove that he is mentally ill. But for how long? To know what happens eventually, you can stream the movie here.

14. Duniya (1984)

An Indian Hindi-language (Bollywood) film directed by Ramesh Talwar, it stars one of India’s greatest actors of all time, Dilip Kumar, along with other hugely popular veteran actors Rishi Kapoor, Ashok Kumar, Amrita Singh, Pran and Amrish Puri. The film follows Mohan Kumar, who is framed for murder and sentenced to 14 years in prison. Once he is released, he decides to take revenge on the three people who framed him, namely Jugal Kishore, Bhandari, and Balwant. However, things are bound to get complicated as Kumar’s estranged son, Ravi, who doesn’t know that Kumar is his father, joins Jugal Kishore’s gang and is told to kill Kumar. Will Kumar end up killing his son in his thirst for vengeance? To find out, you can watch the film here.

13. Quiet Victory (1988)

‘Quiet Victory: The Charlie Wedemeyer Story’ is a touching television film directed by Roy Campanella II. This inspirational true story revolves around Charlie Wedemeyer, a high school football coach and teacher who, at age 31, was diagnosed with ALS, a debilitating illness. Despite his physical challenges, Charlie continues to coach his football team while his wife, Lucy, supports him tirelessly. The film stars Michael Nouri as Charlie Wedemeyer and Pam Dawber as Lucy. Their unwavering determination and love form the heart of the story, making ‘Quiet Victory’ a testament to the power of the human spirit and resilience in the face of adversity. Feel free to check out the movie here.

12. Adam: His Song Continues (1986)

This Robert Markowitz directorial is a sequel to ‘Adam’ (1983), which showcases the tragic true story of the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old American kid Adam Walsh. He was kidnapped from a mall in Hollywood, Florida, on July 27, 1981, and only his severed head was recovered in a drain in rural Indian River County, Florida. It showed how publicity by Adam’s parents, John and Reve Walsh, threw light on the sheer absence of ways for the authorities to find missing children. ‘Adam: His Song Continues’ picks up from where the first part ended and shows John and Reve striving to raise national awareness about the issue of missing children. The cast includes Daniel J. Travanti as John Walsh and JoBeth Williams as Reve Walsh, respectively. You can watch the film here.

11. Strange Voices (1987)

Directed by Arthur Allan Seidelman, ‘Strange Voices’ revolves around a young girl named Suzanne, portrayed brilliantly by Nancy McKeon, who is gripped by schizophrenia. Struggling to understand her reality, Suzanne experiences haunting auditory hallucinations, leading her into a world of confusion and fear. The film dives deep into the harrowing effects of mental illness, portraying Suzanne’s internal battles with sensitivity and empathy. Seidelman’s direction, coupled with McKeon’s compelling performance, paints a vivid and heartbreaking picture of the challenges faced by individuals dealing with mental health issues, shedding light on the importance of compassion and understanding. You may watch ‘Strange Voices’ here.

10. Dostana (1980)

Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, and Zeenat Aman, ‘Dostana’ is an Indian Hindi-language movie directed by Raj Khosla. The film tells the story of two childhood friends, Vijay Varma and Ravi Kapoor. While Vijay is a police officer, Ravi is a barrister. While they have given each other the word that they won’t interfere in each other professional lives, their personal lives get complicated when they fall in love with the same girl, Sheetal Sahni. This allows Vijay’s old nemesis, Mr. Dagga, to create a barrier between the two best friends. You can watch the movie here to find out how things turn out for the two.

9. The Ryan White Story (1989)

‘The Ryan White Story’ is a biographical drama based on the life of American teenager Ryan White, who was the poster child for AIDS all across America after being banned from his school in Russiaville, Indiana, for the same. Born in 1971, Ryan was a hemophiliac, and he contracted AIDS from the factor VIII blood treatment he received for his hemophilia. He was diagnosed with the disease in December 1984 and passed away on April 8, 1990, at the age of 19. The film shows what Ryan and his mother, Jeanne, had to go through, be it in terms of gossip, judgment, and mistreatment, all of which were due to the lack of knowledge and misconceptions about AIDS. The film stars Lukas Haas as Ryan White, Judith Light as Jeanne White, Sarah Jessica Parker, and George C. Scott. You can watch it here.



8. Too Young The Hero (1988)

‘Too Young the Hero,’ directed by Buzz Kulik, is a poignant made-for-TV film that tells the remarkable true story of Calvin Graham, portrayed by Rick Schroder. Set during World War II, the movie follows Calvin, a 12-year-old boy who lies about his age to enlist in the U.S. Navy after the attack on Pearl Harbor. Despite his youth, he valiantly serves aboard the USS South Dakota, demonstrating incredible bravery during combat. The film explores themes of courage, sacrifice, and determination, showcasing Calvin’s inspiring journey as he battles adversity on the front lines. Schroder’s compelling performance and Kulik’s sensitive direction make this movie a heartfelt tribute to an extraordinary young hero. You can stream ‘Too Young The Hero’ here.

7. Aliens (1986)

The story of ‘Aliens’ takes place 57 years after the events of ‘Alien’ (1979), and we have Lt. Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver), who wakes up from cryo-sleep in a ship, only to be subjected to a war against aliens on a moon space colony, the same planetoid where Ripley and his now dead peers fought the aliens. At the beginning of the movie, she is brought out of cryosleep, debriefed, and asked to go back to the planetoid to investigate the colony after the connection to it is lost. Joining her are Weyland-Yutani Corp. representative Carter Burke (Paul Reiser) and Colonial Marine Lieutenant Gorman (William Hope). Unbeknownst to Ripley, Burke has his own plans for the alien technology, and he is willing to risk human lives to pursue them. While fighting the aliens, Ripley finds a young girl named Newt (Carrie Henn), the only surviving colonist, whom she must protect at all costs. Directed by James Cameron, ‘Aliens’ is a worthy sequel to ‘Alien’ and can be streamed right here.

6. She’s Gotta Have It (1986)

This landmark independent film launched Spike Lee’s career as a director. Written, directed, and produced by Lee, the film follows the “sexually charged” graphic artist Nola Darling as she tries to navigate her love life that is divided among three individuals, Jamie Overstreet, Greer Childs, and Mars Blackmon, each guy with a different mindset. A powerful take on African American women and their struggle in society during the time, ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ was no less than a phenomenon when it came out. The film stars Tracy Camilla Johns, John Canada Terrell, Tommy Redmond Hicks, and Spike Lee. You can watch it here.

5. Hard Lessons- The George McKenna Story (1988)

Starring Denzel Washington, Lynn Whitfield, and Akosua Busia, ‘The George McKenna Story’ is directed by Eric Laneuville. The movie is a biographical drama based on George McKenna, the former principal of the Washington Preparatory High School in Los Angeles. McKenna successfully managed to bring an end to the gang and drug culture that was prevalent inside the school premises, which affected the students as well as the parents. How he did it and reformed the school is what we see in the movie. You can stream it here.

4. Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

‘Born on the Fourth of July’ is directed by Oliver Stone and features Tom Cruise as real-life Vietnam War veteran Ron Kovic. The film itself is based on Kovic’s autobiography and showcases 20 years of his life, spanning his childhood, his time as a soldier, including his drafting in the Vietnam War, the subsequent paralysis and addiction, and his anti-war activism. All the events he undergoes seem connected, with one resulting from its predecessor, and are showcased in a gripping, visually stunning manner, underscored by Cruise’s powerful screen presence. The pain and trauma that Kovic carried after the war take center stage after a point and become a commentary on the Star-Spangled Banner that has become tarnished with the blot of nefarious motives. You can watch ‘Born on the Fourth of July’ here.

3. Field of Dreams (1989)

Phil Alden Robinson’s ‘Field of Dreams’ follows Ray Kinsella (Kevin Costner), a farmer, who decides to build a baseball field on his farm after getting visions and hearing a voice that seems to be telling him to do so. However, the field is bound to bring him a cash crunch, although it seems to be his one chance to do something he has always dreamed of. With doubts in his heart, he goes ahead with the plan, only to undergo a deeper understanding of life and make amends with his late father. The cast also includes Ray Liotta, James Earl Jones, and Amy Madigan. ‘Field of Dreams’ is a cult classic movie with many awards and nominations to its name, including three Academy Award nominations. You can watch it here.



2. Out of Africa (1985)

Considered a romantic classic, Sydney Pollack’s ‘Out of Africa’ stars Meryl Streep and Robert Redford. Set against the gorgeous African terrain during World War I, the movie explores the unlikely romance between married aristocrat Karen Blixen and big-game hunter Denys Finch Hatton. After Karen finds out about her husband’s infidelity, she spends more time with Denys, getting accustomed to a life amidst nature. As days pass, they develop a bond that blooms into romance. ‘Out of Africa’ won 7 Oscars, 3 BAFTAs, and 3 Golden Globes, among other accolades. You can watch it right here.

1. Scarface (1983)

Al Pacino offers an immortal performance as Cuban refugee Tony Montana in Brian De Palma’s ‘Scarface,’ who arrives in Miami and builds a drug empire fueled by his unquenchable thirst for power and wealth. However, his unhinged attitude soon becomes the reason for his downfall as his personal life crumbles. His enmity with other drug lords and cops, as well as his distance from his loved ones, including his best friend, mother, and sister, make him a solitary figure filled with rage and devoid of reason. With Pacino breathing life into the complex character, ‘Scarface’ is a cult classic crime drama and a must-watch. It can be streamed here.

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