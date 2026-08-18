War is a vast genre in movies that covers various sub-genres, including romance, spy, action, and thriller. However, what makes war movies so appealing is the backdrop of a war that shows humanity at its worst, while the plot addresses the good that still exists. Amidst all the tragedy we are subjected to, there lingers hope, which is what we cling to with all our might. And the more tightly we cling to it, the more influential the movie is. We can say that war movies are like life itself; we search for the positive among the negative. Hulu has a compelling collection of war movies that will change your perspective on life.

3. The Arctic Convoy (2023)

Henrik Martin Dahlsbakken’s Norwegian war drama ‘The Arctic Convoy’ is set in 1941 (World War II) and focuses on a convoy that is taking supplies to a Norwegian outpost to be delivered to the Allied Forces. However, it has to cross the enemy-infested waters, which means getting attacked by the German Air Force and Navy. Whether and how the 35 civilian merchant ships survive the onslaught has been depicted in a gripping manner, showing the conflict among the soldiers and their captains regarding the decision to continue moving forward despite it being clearly a suicide mission. Starring Tobias Santelmann, Adam Lundgren, Jon Ranes, Anders Baasmo, and Preben Hodneland, ‘The Arctic Convoy’ is a captivating film inspired by real events. You can watch it here.

2. Lee (2023)

Ellen Kuras’ biographical war drama ‘Lee’ is based on the life of World War II journalist Lee Miller. She became a war correspondent for Vogue after having a career as a fashion model. The film shows the different battles and events during the war from her POV, as well as how she was treated as a woman in the middle of all the men, since the UK didn’t allow women to serve even near combat. From the Blitz to the Normandy landings to the Battle of Saint-Malo to Adolf Hitler’s Munich apartment, we get to see it all. Co-starring Alexander Skarsgård, Andy Samberg, and Marion Cotillard, ‘Lee’ is a visually striking drama elevated by Winslet’s powerful performance that earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress. You can watch the film here.

1. Troy (2004)

The cult historical epic drama ‘Troy’ is loosely based on Homer’s ‘Iliad’ and Quintus Smyrnaeus’s ‘Posthomerica,’ and depicts the Trojan War and its before and after. We see the massive conflict that erupts when Paris, Prince of Troy and the younger brother of Hector, Crown Prince of Troy, falls in love with Helen, wife of Menelaus, the King of Sparta, and King Agamemnon’s sister-in-law. Paris brings Helen to Troy, prompting Agamemnon to arrive with the aim of conquering the city and controlling the Aegean Sea route. The politics, the relationships, the war, and the outcome have all been showcased on an epic scale, and thanks to a practical approach to filming, the movie is a visual treat that successfully captures the grandeur. The cast includes Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom, Diane Kruger, Sean Bean, Brian Cox, Brendan Gleeson, Rose Byrne, and Peter O’Toole. It is directed by Wolfgang Petersen. You can watch it here.

Read More: Best War Movies on HBO Max