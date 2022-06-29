Is Blue Jasmine (2013) Based on a True Story?

Woody Allen’s ‘Blue Jasmine’ is a 2013 comedy-drama that follows the titular character (Cate Blanchett), a wealthy Manhattan socialite who falls on hard times after her husband’s criminal dealings are exposed. Forced to move in with her sister in San Francisco, Jasmine gets a taste of how people outside of the 1% live. Through her interactions with various local characters and with her world crumbling around her, the protagonist embarks on an intriguing emotional journey.

The film features Allen’s signature style but seems more grounded in the real world than most of his other films, which are set in opulent high society. In ‘Blue Jasmine,’ the setting feels closer to reality. So, could the film be based on a true story? Let’s find out.

Is Blue Jasmine a True Story?

‘Blue Jasmine’ is partly based on a true story. Written and directed by Woody Allen, the film is seemingly a loose adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ 1947 play ‘A Streetcar Named Desire.’ However, there are also reports that the story of the film’s central character, Jasmine French, is based on Ruth Madoff, whose husband lost their wealth after his Ponzi scheme collapsed. As depicted in the film with Jasmine, Ruth then moved to Florida. Other similarities include Jasmine becoming estranged from her children in the film, just like Ruth reportedly did in real life.

Ruth’s husband, Bernie Madoff, was sent to prison after his financial misdealings were discovered in 2008. Ruth then moved in with her sister, Joan, and her husband in Boca Raton, Florida. In fact, in an interview, Blanchett revealed how she had watched Ruth in a ’60 Minutes’ interview to inspire her role. The actress picked up pointers on how to depict a character who is struck by financial calamity by watching Ruth and was nominated for an Oscar for her role.

Coming to the other major source of inspiration for the film, Tennessee Williams’ play seems to have influenced the overall narrative, including some plot points and characters. The play follows Blanche DuBois, who comes from a wealthy southern family, but after a string of misfortunes, is forced to move to an apartment in New Orleans. As she begins a new life staying with her sister, Stella, and her brother-in-law, Blanche attempts to keep up her charade of being wealthy but eventually crumbles, much like we see with Jasmine in the movie.

Interestingly, the play and the film also share some cast members. Alec Baldwin essayed the role of Stanley Kowalski in the play in 1992 and 1995. Cate Blanchett played the lead role in 2008 in the Australian production of the play by the Sydney Theatre Company.

Finally, there are a few theories that Jasmine’s character was partially modeled after Allen’s former wife, actress Mia Farrow. The two were married for over a decade but parted ways in a high-profile and tumultuous breakup.

Ultimately, ‘Blue Jasmine’ seems to have taken inspiration from a number of real-life events and instances. However, the final story is one conjured up by the mind of Woody Allen, who appears to have taken his alleged real-world inspirations and molded them into a fictional narrative. The film draws from both real-life elements, like Bernie Madoff’s case, as well as fictional, like Williams’ iconic play, to make for an emotionally complex story centered around the tumultuous breakdown of the titular character.

