Where Was Blue Jasmine Filmed?

The Bittersweet 2013 black comedy-drama ‘Blue Jasmine’ is one of the most nuanced and emotive films from the oeuvre of Woody Allen, the prolific director-auteur. The narrative depicts a turbulent life while following a wealthy Manhattan socialite who finds it hard to adjust to the small apartment of her working-class sister in San Francisco. While a seamless character portrayal perfected by the acting prowess of Cate Blanchett, the movie also attempts to bridge the East-West divide, chronicling Manhattan to San Francisco. You may have wondered whether the movie was filmed in these two cities. If the question is taunting you, let us spill all the beans.

Blue Jasmine Filming Locations

‘Blue Jasmine’ was filmed in various locations in and around California and New York, especially in San Francisco and New York City. Principal photography took place between August 2, 2012, and September 19, 2012. Javier Aguirresarobe (‘The Road‘) handled the cinematography, while Santo Loquasto (‘Bullets Over Broadway’) took care of the production design. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

San Francisco, California

The San Francisco scenes were mainly filmed in various parts of the upscale city. In a sequence, Ginger and Al are walking along the beach. The sequence was filmed at Ocean Beach, a popular beach on the west coast of San Francisco. The jewelry scenes were lensed at Shreve & Co., a jewelry store located at 150 Post Street off Grant Avenue in San Francisco. You can identify the iconic Golden Gate Bridge from the party’s villa, a one-mile-wide strait connecting San Francisco Bay to the Pacific Ocean.

In a scene, Jasmine and her nephews visit a pizzeria. The sequence was filmed at Gaspare’s Pizza House & Italian Restaurant, a pizza restaurant located at 5546 Geary Avenue, between 19th & 20th Avenues. The bar scene with Jasmine and the dentist was captured at Zam Zam, a cocktail bar at 1633 Haight Street in the city. The filming of another primary sequence took place in South Van Ness between 14th and 15th Streets in the Mission District of San Francisco. Filming of the final scene took place in the South Park suburbs of San Francisco.

Another sequence was filmed at the intersection of California & Grant in the San Francisco neighborhood of Chinatown. Ginger and Al have to stay at a motel in a curious turn of events. The sequence was filmed in Motel Capri, an accommodation located at 2015 Greenwich Street in San Francisco. The team also visited the Marina to film some sequences. Augie’s house is also quite naturally situated in the city, at 48th Avenue & Rivera Street in the Sunset District of San Francisco. The dentist’s office sequences were filmed in San Francisco’s West Portal district.

Filming also commenced around 20th and Lexington Streets and 20th and Capp Streets. Some filming went underway in New Central Café, at 301 South Van Ness Avenue. Ginger’s apartment is also in the city, at 305 South Van Ness Avenue. On the other hand, a building located at 24th & Florida Streets stood in for Ginger’s workplace. The streetcar sequence was filmed at 11th Street and extended to Market Street. Furthermore, we glance at a 1947 Philadelphia streetcar, which was lensed at the San Francisco Muni F Line.

Marin County, California

The party house where Jasmine meets Dwight is located at Britton Avenue in Belvedere, an incorporated city located within the San Francisco Bay region in Marin County. Dwight’s villa is situated in Paradise Cay, also known as County Service Area No. 29, in Marin County. The crew also visited the surrounding town of Tiburon. Another hunting ground for the team was an antique furniture shop in Larkspur, another city located in Marin County, 3 miles south of San Rafael.

New York City, New York

The production team filmed a bulk of scenes in New York City, the iconic east coast metropolis famous for its pizza and round-the-clock culture. A prominent filming location in the city was Blanc De Chine, a former clothing store at 673 5th Avenue and East 53rd Street. The selfie scenes were lensed in South Street Seaport (also known as The Seaport), a historic shopping center located at 19 Fulton Street in Manhattan. The early jewelry store scenes were filmed at Mauboussin Jewelry, at 714 Madison Avenue, in downtown New York City.

The crew also captured scenes on West Broadway between Leonard & Beach Streets in Manhattan. They filmed all across the Manhattan streets, 24 White Street and 6th Avenue, Park Avenue and East 54th Street, White Street between Franklin Place & West Broadway, South Street (btw John Street & Beekman Street), and Walker Street between Broadway & 6th Avenue. Additional filming went underway on Church Street between White & Walker Streets, East 53rd Street between 5th & Madison Avenues, 55th Street & 5th Avenue, and 6th Avenue between Franklin & White Streets in Manhattan.

Long Island, New York

In their sprawling filming journey, the production team headed to Long Island, a teeming island in southeastern New York State. Hal’s secret villa is located in the village of Quogue in Suffolk County. Situated on the South Shore of Long Island, the serene community houses a population of 600.

