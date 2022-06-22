Is Slumdog Millionaire Based on a True Story?

‘Slumdog Millionaire’ (2008) follows Jamal Malik, an 18-year-old orphan from the slums of Mumbai who finds himself on the country’s most-watched game show. On the precipice of winning 20 million rupees, Jamal faces suspicion for inexplicably knowing the answers to all the questions posed to him so far on the show. Depicted through flashbacks, the young man recounts his various life experiences, which taught him all he needed to know to answer the questions.

As remarkable as the story is, it also folds in some disturbingly authentic details about life in the slums. The multi-Oscar-winning film straddles a narrative that appears to have all the markings of an inspiring real-life anecdote, so can that be the case? Let’s take a closer look and see if ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ is based on a true story or not.

Is Slumdog Millionaire a True Story?

No, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ is not based on a true story. Directed by Danny Boyle with a screenplay by Simon Beaufoy, the film is loosely based on the 2005 fictional novel ‘Q & A’ by retired Indian diplomat Vikas Swarup. The screen adaptation retains the book’s overall gameshow-centered plot but makes significant changes to the narrative, including introducing the leading characters of Jamal and his brother, Salim.

Swarup’s book centers on Ram Mohammad Thomas, a young waiter who is arrested on suspicions of having cheated in order to win the gameshow money. The young man explains to the police how his varied life experiences taught him the answers to the gameshow’s questions. Chapters in the book focus on a particular question and the corresponding incident from Thomas’ life. Fittingly, each chapter is titled as the amount of money the young man stands to win if he answers correctly.

The novel, which happens to be Swarup’s debut, is a work of fiction but attempts to describe a number of socioeconomic realities. Through Thomas’ experiences, the reader gets detailed descriptions of what an Indian city’s grimy underbelly might look like. Underground economies of prostitution, forced child labor, thievery, and a number of other aspects are explored. Through them, Swarup seemingly attempts to give his fictional character an authentic backdrop. The screen adaptation’s protagonist Jamal hails from similarly unfavorable conditions, and the film features vivid and detailed sequences depicting the more sordid and illegal aspects of Mumbai.

The details presented in the book and movie, though compelling, are largely fictional. However, there are some real-life events that influenced the initial idea of the story. In 2001, a former British Army major named Charles Ingram gained notoriety after he was stripped of his £1 million prize. Ingram had won the sum on the UK’s version of ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ by reportedly using a “coughing accomplice.”

At around the same time, there were reports in the news about children living in Indian slums with access to mobile phones and the internet. Swarup apparently reasoned that if an army major could be pulled up for cheating on the game show, then a tiffin boy from a slum, like his book’s protagonist, could definitely get in trouble for allegedly cheating. This is how the overarching plot and central character for the book seemingly came about. Of course, the fact that it centers around the actual show ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ helps make it feel real. Similarly, the film features a dramatized version of the popular game show’s Indian counterpart (called ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati?’).

The book also features a character named Neelima Kumari, an actress specializing in tragic roles for whom the story’s protagonist briefly works. Neelima Kumari is apparently based on the late iconic Indian actress Meena Kumari, who was popularly known as “The Tragedy Queen.” Similarly, the film includes a dramatized version of the famous Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan, who, incidentally, hosts the real ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati?’

Perhaps the film’s greatest accomplishment is how well it balances its fictional narrative with characters and circumstances that seem true to life. Like its sourcebook, the screen adaptation has also been noted for its authentic depiction of a relatively hidden and seedy side of Indian society. By imbibing the fictional rags to riches story with a variety of interesting details and anecdotes, the makers of ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ give the movie a feeling of compelling authenticity.

