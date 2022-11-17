Are Prometheus and Kerberos Based on Real Ships in 1899?

Netflix’s ‘1899’ revolves around a passenger ship, Kerberos, traveling from London to New York in the titular year. On its way, Captain Eyk receives signals from another steamship. Four months ago, another steamship, Prometheus, built by the same company as Kerberos, went missing. When the captain zeroes in the location based on the coordinates, he sees that Prometheus went missing around the same area.

Thus, as a dutiful man, he decides to take a detour and check if the other ship is Prometheus. On reaching the location, Eyk finds the adrift vessel, and it is Prometheus. Weird incidents start occurring aboard the Kerberos, and chaos ensues. The premise of the ship going missing in the sea sounds reminds us of the Bermuda Triangle. So, does ‘1899‘ have any connection with this subject? Are Prometheus and Kerberos based on real ships? Let us find out. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Were Prometheus and Kerberos Real Ships?

Prometheus and Kerberos might be based on real ships that went missing in the ocean. However, their connection with the Bermuda Triangle hasn’t been conclusively proven. Created by Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese, ‘1899’ is a fictional sci-fi mystery show whose core premise seems inspired by ship incidents that are rumored to be connected with The Devil’s Triangle. While numerous cases have come to light, two significant ones share more similarities to the story of ‘1899.’

The first is the case of the USS Proteus, USS Nereus, and USS Cyclops. These were three of the four bulk cargo ships designed by the US Navy, and all three disappeared under unknown circumstances. While Cyclops vanished in 1918, Nereus and Proteus were last seen in 1941. There are several theories, including the poorly built structure of the vessels and a possible attack from a German U-boat during the wars. But none of these are conclusive.

One other theory is that these ships disappeared because of the Bermuda Triangle. While no official documentation supports this, it is interesting to note that all three ships disappeared near the Triangle. Considering these incidents and how the three were sister ships, the case is analogous to Prometheus and Kerberos. Both vessels in ‘1899’ are built by the same steamship company and seem to have a similar design.

Another case, which comes even closer to the fictional series, involves the conspiracy theories around Ellen Austin. One of its journeys in 1881 became the subject of endless speculations. According to the legend, while traveling in 1881, Ellen Austin found a vessel a little North of the Sargasso Sea. The unnamed ship wasn’t propelling in any direction but remained adrift in the waters. After multiple attempts to make contact, the captain sent a small crew to unravel the mystery.

When the crew got aboard, they found everything in normal conditions, but there was no sign of human life. The supplies were full, and it didn’t look like the ship had been caught in a storm. So, the captain decided to send a salvage crew to tow the ship so that all three vessels could reach the destination together. Though the first two days were seemingly alright, on the third day, a storm broke out, separating the salvage crew and the unknown ship from Ellen Austin. After a few days, the storm cleared, and shockingly there was no sign of the salvage crew and the enigmatic vessel.

While there are many more theories and extended stories around this quasi-real story, no objective evidence supports the occurrence of the incident. However, the tale, real or not, reminds us of ‘1899’ and the two ships in it. Kerberos encounters Prometheus just like Ellen Austin does in the story. In both cases, there is no sign of life. But here’s the kicker in Ellen Austin’s story. The ship’s journey began in England and ended in the USA. In ‘1899‘ even Kerberos starts from London, England, and is bound for New York, USA. Thus, when we look at the two semi-real stories, it seems Prometheus and Kerberos in ‘1899’ are based on real ships.

Read More: Where Was 1899 Filmed?