Dakota Johnson had been a part of more than ten movies before ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ arrived in 2015. And yet it is ‘Fifty Shades of Grey’ that we still remember her from, and it is in that movie that she proved that she is here for the long run. It catapulted her into becoming a sex symbol, but more importantly, it established her as an actor with a powerful onscreen presence, one that the audience will have a tough time looking away from.

The result of Johnson’s growth as a performer was movies like ‘Black Mass,’ ‘Bad Times at the El Royale,’ ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth,’ ‘Our Friend,’ ‘A Bigger Splash,’ ‘The Lost Daughter,’ and ‘The Peanut Butter Falcon.’ In each of these movies, Johnson does a commendable job of establishing her characters and has garnered a considerable fan following. So, if you are one of her fans and you are eager to find out when she will return to your screen, we’ve got all her upcoming projects sorted out!

1. Verity (October 2, 2026)

Johnson will star alongside Anne Hathaway and Josh Hartnett in Michael Showalter’s romantic thriller ‘Verity.’ Based on the No. 1 New York Times bestselling gothic, psychosexual thriller novel by Colleen Hoover, the script of the Amazon MGM-backed movie is written by Nick Antosca. The cast also includes Ismael Cruz Cordova and Michael Abbott Jr.

The story follows struggling writer Lowen Ashleigh (Johnson), who accepts the job offer of a lifetime when Jeremy Crawford (Hartnett), husband of bestselling thriller author Verity Crawford (Hathaway), hires her to complete the remaining books in a successful series that Crawford could not finish following a mysterious accident. Upon arrival at the lavish Crawford estate, Ashleigh learns that things aren’t as they seem after finding a secret, unfinished manuscript carrying chilling revelations about the family’s past. As Ashleigh interacts with Jeremy and his young son Crew, she must discern if Verity’s writings are works of fiction or an ominous warning by a deranged psychopath. ‘Verity’ has completed post-production and will be released on October 2, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. A Tree Is Blue (TBA)

Johnson will make her feature directorial debut with ‘A Tree Is Blue.’ The drama follows a young woman on the autism spectrum who breaks free from her overprotective but loving mother in search of freedom, friendship, and a little chaos in the summer after high school graduation. Vanessa Burghardt wrote the story. The cast includes Jessica Alba, Charli XCX, and Vanessa Burghardt. Post-production is underway.

3. Three Incestuous Sisters (TBA)

Johnson will star alongside Josh O’Connor, Saoirse Ronan, and Jessie Buckley in Alice Rohrwacher’s upcoming drama ‘Three Incestuous Sisters.’ Ottessa Moshfegh and Alice Rohrwacher loosely adapted it from Audrey Niffenegger’s bestselling novel. The plot follows three sisters living in isolation whose relationship is disrupted by the arrival of a lighthouse keeper’s son. The cast also includes Isabella Rossellini, Alba Rohrwacher, and Mick Jagger. Post-production is underway.

4. Trudy Blue (TBA)

Johnson will play the role of an android maid in Angus MacLane’s sci-fi action flick ‘Trudy Blue.’ The story, penned by Evan Twohy, follows the android who awakens in a landfill 2,000 miles from home and must journey through a foreign world to return where she belongs. Details regarding filming and the rest of the cast are awaited.

Read More: What is the Meaning of The Lost Daughter Title?