When and Where Does Lady Chatterley’s Lover Take Place?

Netflix’s ‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ is adapted from a novel of the same name by D. H. Lawrence. The film follows Constance “Connie” Reid, who marries an aristocratic man named Clifford. The next day Clifford goes to war and returns after 6 months when the war ends. But, due to his injury, the man is paralyzed below the waist and needs Connie’s help with everything. Soon, Connie starts feeling suffocated in the marriage and finds an escape when she meets Oliver, Clifford’s family estate’s gamekeeper. Connie and Oliver start a passionate affair which evolves into something more. Soon Connie faces a dilemma, and she has to choose between the two men in her life.

Directed by Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre, the movie explores several themes, such as classism, industrialization, female sexuality, infidelity, and more. The film’s backdrop complements the characters’ emotions and elevates the narrative. The various scenes capture picturesque and rustic sceneries that leave the audience mesmerized. It also makes them wonder when and where the movie takes place. Well, allow us to appease your curiosity.

When Does Lady Chatterley’s Lover Take Place?

‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ is a period film that takes place 6 months after the end of World War I. The story begins at this point and likely continues in the 1920s. Numerous instances point to the era in which the narrative unfolds. The first instance is when Connie mentions how it’s been half a year since the war ended. Other instances include the clothes the upper-class and lower-class people wear and the language they use. Above and beyond this, the movie portrays classism as an inherent and accepted part of society.

Clifford is an upper-class person who feels entitled to his good fortune. He explains to Connie that people born into the lower class are meant to serve upper-class people because that’s what the former have been trained to do. Since he’s born into the upper class, he’s meant to govern them. Connie is disgusted at this thought, which affects her even more because she is in love with a working-class man. All these facets existed back in the 1920s, making the Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre directorial an authentic version of that era.

Where Does Lady Chatterley’s Lover Take Place?

‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ takes place mainly on the fictional Wragby estate of the Tevershall village in England. Most of the taping occurred in the mansion and on the grounds of the Brynkinalt Estate, which resides in Chirk, North Wales. The Brynkinalt Estate served as the Wragby Estate for the movie. The luxurious mansion reflects Clifford and Connie’s wealth, whereas Oliver’s quaint hut showcases that he is a working-class man.

Besides these, we witness picturesque green grasslands and forests where Connie goes to get fresh air and feel free. Although the mansion gives her all the luxuries, we see Connie the happiest when she’s out in the open, talking to people, walking through the forest, or dancing in the rain. Overall, various backdrops reflect the characters’ moods and point toward what they yearn for.

Read More: Is Lady Chatterley’s Lover Based on a True Story?