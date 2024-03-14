Irish Wish: All Filming Locations of the Lindsay Lohan Movie

With director Janeen Damian at the helm, ‘Irish Wish’ follows the shy and nerdy Maddie Kelly (Lindsay Lohan) after she wishes to marry her crush and wakes up as his bride. Maddie is traveling to Ireland for her friend’s wedding. The only problem is that her friend is getting married to the love of her life, Paul Kennedy, and she begins to lament not having confessed her feelings for him. Wishing that she was marrying Paul, Maddie magically wakes up next to him as his bride.

A humorous series of events introduces Maddie to James Thomas, a photographer whom she begins to feel a connection with. As Maddie comes to terms with her new reality, she realizes that Paul may not be the ideal man that she had imagined and is further drawn to James. Chaos ensues. The romantic comedy film is set against the picturesque backdrop of Ireland and takes us on a whimsical journey that serves as a lighthearted cautionary tale: be careful what you wish for. Given the scenic Irish vistas the film treats us to, one may wish to learn whether shooting for it actually took place on location.

Where Was Irish Wish Filmed?

‘Irish Wish’ was indeed filmed entirely in Ireland. The cast and crew traversed a multitude of awe-inspiring sites, including those in Wicklow, Westport, Dublin, and County Clare. Principal photography for the film began on September 5, 2022, and concluded on October 14 of the same year. The film crew was awed by the beauty of the Irish countryside and made full use of their downtime, traveling and hiking to stunning surrounding areas. Allow us to take you through the specific filming sites that were used in the creation of the romantic comedy.

Dublin, Ireland

The vibrant capital city of Ireland became a filming site for a couple of scenes of ‘Irish Wish’ around its cityscape. Situated on Ireland’s east coast and bisected by the River Liffey, Dublin’s blend of historic charm, urban energy, and cultural richness make it a compelling filming location for ‘Irish Wish.’

County Wicklow, Ireland

Venturing into the scenic landscapes of County Wicklow, ‘Irish Wish’ finds its magic amidst the rugged beauty of Lough Tay, affectionately known as Guinness Lake. In the film, the characters hike to the stunning backdrop of the lake and its surrounding hills, taking in its serene atmosphere. The Powerscourt House & Gardens in Enniskerry became another filming site for its grand castle-like architecture and expansive gardens. Designed by renowned architect Richard Cassels, the Palladian-style mansion features exquisite architectural details, including intricate stonework and towering columns that add a touch of elegance and sophistication to the film’s visual narrative.

Another unique setting of ‘Irish Wish’ was created using the Powerscourt Distillery in Enniskerry. The establishment distills whiskey and is generally open to visitors who would like to witness the craft unfold. The film crew also made use of several sites in the village of Hollywood in County Wicklow. These included the quaint backdrops provided by the Hollywood Inn and the Tutty’s pub in upper Hollywood. The production team also captured the grandeur of Killruddery House, an elegant estate nestled at Southern Cross Road on the outskirts of Bray in County Wicklow. The historic charm and picturesque gardens of the property lend an air of romance to Maddie’s journey as she navigates the twists and turns of love.

County Mayo, Ireland

Nestled on the rugged western coast of Ireland, County Mayo served as an auxiliary filming destination for ‘Irish Wish.’ When the production team was not allowed to film at Dublin Airport, the Ireland West Airport Knock in Charlestown came to the rescue and served as a sightly airport setting for the movie. The production crew considered filming at the residence of pirate queen Grace O’Malley at Belcare Castle near Westport. The structure of Westport House, located on Quay Road, is 300 years old. Two shops in Westport were chosen to feature in the film.

County Clare, Ireland

To capture a pivotal sequence between Maddie and James Thomas, the film crew ventured to the Cliffs of Moher, a majestic natural wonder located on the western coast of Ireland in County Clare. Here, the two grow closer as Maddie discusses her wedding plans with James, with the photographer making her realize that she should have more control over her own wedding decisions.

