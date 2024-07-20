Find Me Falling: 10 Similar Movies You Can Not Miss

Netflix’s ‘Find Me Falling’ is set against the backdrop of stunning cliffs and beaches of Cyprus, where John Allman (Harry Connick Jr.), a former rockstar, relocates to escape his once glamorous life. Looking back at his failed comeback album and a painful breakup, John is left with nothing but his deep emotional scars. His reclusive existence is disrupted when he discovers his new home is a notorious suicide spot. Forced to build a fence to keep people out, John connects with local villagers, including Koula (Lea Maleni) and Melina (Ali Fumiko Whitney).

Encouraged by Melina to re-enter the dating scene, John once again begins to see the brighter side of life. However, the return of his past love, Sia (Agni Scott), rekindles old feelings while the two struggle to sort out a misunderstanding from their past. Directed by Stelana Kliris, this subtle romance drama delves into heartbreak and melancholy while conveying the importance of moving on and social connection. For fans who enjoy this blend of feel-good narrative and harsh realities, here are 10 movies like ‘Find Me Falling‘ that you can watch.

10. A Single Man (2009)



An adaptation of Christopher Isherwood’s novel, ‘A Single Man’ follows Colin Firth as George Falconer during the 1960s gay liberation movement. A British professor in Los Angeles, George is traumatized and unable to cope after the sudden death of his partner, Jim (Matthew Goode). Directed by Tom Ford, this LGBTQ+ drama captures its protagonist’s struggle with loneliness and grief as he contemplates ending his life.

Through a series of encounters, including one with his close friend Charley (Julianne Moore), George begins to rediscover the beauty in life. Both ‘Find Me Falling’ and ‘A Single Man’ are rooted in lost love and explore the emotional aftermath. The elements of finding a friend to share their remorse and how it helps John and George stand on their feet make these stories empowering.

9. The Worst Person in the World (2021)

An evocative coming-of-age story targeted at millennials, ‘The Worst Person in the World‘ is a Norwegian comedy-drama from director Joachim Trier. It showcases four crucial years in the life of Julie (Renate Reinsve), a young woman struggling to land both a romantic partner and a permanent job. Taking place in Oslo, this third entry in Trier’s ‘Oslo’ trilogy captures the essence of modern relationships and the struggles of finding one’s purpose in the world.

Similar to ‘Find Me Falling,’ ‘The Worst Person in the World’ delves into the complexities of past loves and the emotional turmoil that accompanies them. Both movies also highlight the importance of moving forward with several bittersweet — and desperate — sequences of the dating world, where the very first dates often go awry.

8. Detachment (2011)

As the title suggests, ‘Detachment’ follows a substitute teacher grappling with deep intimacy issues, which create hurdles in connecting with his students. Starring Adrien Brody as the protagonist, Henry Barthes, the film depicts his efforts to triumph over many disapproving students, teachers, and parents. Directed by Tony Kaye, this nuanced drama, like ‘Find Me Falling,’ explores the protagonist’s struggle with past traumas and the search for meaning in life. Both films are set against the backdrop of introspective journeys and emphasize the significance of forging new relationships to overcome loneliness. Just as John finds unexpected allies in Koula and Melina, Henry’s perspective is transformed by interactions with one of his students, a co-worker, and a prostitute.

7. Beaches (1988)

Adapted from the 1985 novel by Iris Rainer Dart, ‘Beaches’ is a non-linear recounting of the lifelong friendship between actress Cecilia Carol Bloom AKA C.C. (Bette Midler) and socialite Hillary Whitney (Barbara Hershey). Befriending each other as children, the two women navigate life’s ups and downs together. Directed by Garry Marshall, this drama explores themes of success, jealousy, self-satisfaction, and the true meaning of friendship. Similar to ‘Find Me Falling,’ ‘Beaches’ uses the backdrop of beaches to subtly comment on the harsh realities behind the glittering facade of celebrity life. Both movies highlight the importance of friendship in overcoming personal struggles and tackling complex issues that can disrupt even the strongest bonds.

6. Shame (2011)

Considered one of the best performances of his career, Michael Fassbender starrer ‘Shame’ follows Brandon, a successful professional in New York City who grapples with a crippling addiction to sex and pornography, isolating him from meaningful human connections. Directed by Steve McQueen, this intense drama also explores the complicated relationship Brandon has with his sister Sissy (Carey Mulligan), who suddenly moves in with him, adding a family angle to his story, much like ‘Find Me Falling.’ It mirrors the latter’s serious subject matters, such as loneliness and obsession with success, that indirectly prompts the fallout of one’s personal life. Brandon’s attempts at dating repeatedly fail due to his emotional shortcomings, paralleling the adventures of John, who is also not ready to move on.

5. Blue Valentine (2010)

‘Blue Valentine’ stars Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams as Dean and Cindy Pereira, a couple navigating the emotional fallout of their deteriorating relationship. Directed by Derek Cianfrance, the film presents a raw and unflinching look at the complexities of marriage and commitment. The story alternates between their early, romantic days and present struggles, showcasing how their once passionate relationship has nothing left but challenges awaiting them.

The film’s non-linear narrative highlights the drastic shift in the intense personal and emotional conflicts both characters face as they grapple with their disillusionment and desires. Like ‘Find Me Falling,’ ‘Blue Valentine’ deeply explores themes of lost love and emotional pain. Both movies are rooted in nuanced storytelling and character-driven drama that emphasize the difficulties of maintaining connection and intimacy over time.

4. Eat Pray Love (2010)

‘Eat Pray Love’ is a modern classic that stars Julia Roberts as Elizabeth “Liz” Gilbert, the real-life author whose eponymous memoir inspired the movie. The plot follows Liz as she embarks on a transformative year-long journey across Italy, India, and Indonesia after the painful end of her long married life. Throughout her adventure, she encounters various individuals, including David (James Franco), a fleeting romantic interest, and Felipe (Javier Bardem), a Brazilian businessman who becomes a significant connection in Bali.

Directed by Ryan Murphy, ‘Eat Pray Love’ delves into Liz’s quest for self-discovery and spiritual fulfillment. The diverse small towns and exotic surroundings offer her stability and peace, paralleling the role of Cypriot culture and beaches in John’s emotional recovery. Both protagonists seek solitude to heal and move past their romantic troubles, only to find new and unexpected relationships along their journeys.

3. According to Greta (2009)

Directed by Nancy Bardawil, ‘According to Greta’ is a coming-of-age drama starring Hilary Duff as 17-year-old Greta Evelina O’Donnell, a troubled teenager dealing with profound sadness and emotional distress. Soon, her mother tells her to move from New York City to the coastal town of Ocean Grove, New Jersey, where she is placed in the care of her estranged grandparents for the summer. Here, she begins to confront her deep-seated issues, particularly her contemplation of various methods of suicide.

Greta’s life takes an unexpected turn when she meets and falls for Julie (Evan Ross), a local cook who offers her a new perspective on life. From here on, ‘According to Greta’ examines several serious subject matter, such as themes of depression and renewal, akin to ‘Find Me Falling.’ The protagonists in both these movies relocate to a new place, finding solace and a fresh outlook. Both films use their coastal settings to symbolize broader existential reflections, demonstrating how expansive and beautiful life can be despite personal tragedies.

2. High Fidelity (2000)

Before the modern, gender-swapped take by Hulu, Nick Hornby’s novel, ‘High Fidelity,’ was adapted into a cult classic feature starring John Cusack. It revolves around a record store owner in Chicago named Rob Gordon (Cusack), who dives into the aftermath of a recent breakup with an objective viewpoint. Directed by Stephen Frears, the rom-com blends humor and melancholy as Rob revisits his past relationships to understand his current romantic dissatisfaction.

‘High Fidelity’ is renowned for its exceptional soundtrack, which plays a pivotal role in enhancing its emotional and comedic elements. Like John in ‘Find Me Falling,’ it features a protagonist with a deep connection to music, which serves as a backdrop to his journey of self-discovery and emotional healing. Both films explore the impact of breakups on personal growth and feature multiple romantic entanglements, ultimately revealing how pivotal relationships shape one’s path toward understanding and recovery.

1. Past Lives (2023)

‘Past Lives,’ a semi-autobiographical drama from writer-director Celine Song, intricately narrates the tearjerking tale of two childhood friends who reconnect years after their separation due to immigration. The film explores their unspoken feelings and the complex emotions surrounding lost love and missed opportunities. Despite physical and emotional distances, the nuanced portrayal of their enduring connection offers a gut-wrenching depiction of what might have been.

Like ‘Find Me Falling,’ ‘Past Lives‘ subtly highlights the themes of separation and longing, emphasizing the emotional weight of shifting thousands of miles away. Both movies highlight how past relationships and unexpressed feelings shape one’s emotional landscape and how confronting these elements can lead to profound personal realizations. Additionally, the movies opt for the “show, don’t tell” approach, as the terrific and authentic chemistry between their leads drives the plot forward without relying on dialogues.

