Find Me Falling: Exploring All Filming Locations of the Netflix Movie

Netflix’s ‘Find Me Falling’ is a romantic comedy-drama with nuanced commentary on loneliness and human connection. Directed by Stelana Kliris, it revolves around John Allman (Harry Connick Jr.), a musician struggling with the decline of his career after a flop album and the waning popularity of his biggest hit. Experiencing an existential crisis, the aging rockstar retreats to an isolated cliffside home, known for its serenity and as a popular suicide point, aiming to spend his days in solitude.

As fate would have it, John’s quiet life is disrupted by encounters with desperate souls and the unexpected reappearance of his old flame, Sia (Agni Scott). These developments lead him into a whirlwind of dating, rekindling past relationships, and reliving unresolved feelings. The film ultimately follows John’s melancholic journey as he rediscovers himself and finds peace amidst all the chaos. Combining surrealist imagery with a relatable narrative and subtle commentary on social life, ‘Find Me Falling’ proves to be a deeply emotional and visually immersive experience.

Where Was Find Me Falling Filmed?

‘Find Me Falling’ is a collaborative venture between Netflix and Cyprus, marking the streaming giant’s first project in the island country. Director Stelana Kliris, a native of Cyprus, chose her home country for its rich cultural background that bridges southeastern Europe and West Asia. The production team commenced principal photography under the working title ‘The Islander’ on May 2, 2022, and wrapped up on June 14, with Nicosia and Paphos District being the major destinations utilized. By November 2022, the film had entered its final stage of shooting, which required minor reshoots of the surroundings.

Nicosia, Cyprus

A major portion of ‘Find Me Falling’ was completed in Nicosia, the capital of Cyprus. One of the production studios, Green Olive Films, located on the 5th Floor, 121 Prodromou Avenue, facilitated the filming process. Writer-director Stelana Kliris emphasized the strong Cypriot element in ‘Find Me Falling,’ highlighting the involvement of the local cast and crew and the new directions the country provides to the story’s otherwise hopeless protagonist.

The director of photography, Stephen Metzner, scouted locations a month in advance, focusing on sites that would enhance the cultural richness of the product. These included the mountains and rivers in Pera Orinis, northwest of Nicosia, and the scenic backdrop of Pano Lefkara village in the Larnaca District, captured with aerial photography. Additionally, the nearby Nicosia-Limassol highway in the Troödos Mountains provided cinematic settings for various scenes.

Paphos District, Cyprus

Another significant filming location for ‘Find Me Falling’ is the Paphos District, a major hub for tourism in Cyprus, surrounded by the coast of the Mediterranean Sea. The production team captured several shots in the village of Agios Georgios in the Akamas Peninsula, particularly around the stunning Sea Caves in the beaches of the Ayia Napa region. The Agios Georgios Church, a Greek Orthodox church located at W839+3VF, Agiou Georgiou, Pegeia, was used for several scenes.

The historical fortress of the Paphos Castle, situated at QC34+FQ4, Kato Paphos Harbour, in front of the Coastal Broadwalk, also makes an appearance. Constructed multiple times between the 13th and 16th centuries, the castle is one of the attractions John explores as he becomes acquainted with the local culture and people. Latsi Beach in Polis and the nearby Captain Saint Georges Villas at 6 Maniki Street, Peyia, were utilized for lensing various beach scenes.

The crew did not fail to record the authentic sounds and ambiance of these sites to enrich the authenticity of the viewing experience. Production designer Lydia Mandridou and art director Marios Neocleous further modified John’s beach house, a naturally stunning location, to reflect the contrast between the character’s material wealth and his emotional and social desolation.

Read More: Best Sad Romantic Movies on Netflix