What is an existential movie? Any film that deals with the truth of life without the materialistic set of rules, governmental systems, or societal norms can be defined as existential. They revolve around the theme of individuals trying to discern the real meaning of life in a strange world as they try to embrace one’s true selves and use one’s own free will. Such thoughtful films teach us that society cannot dictate our beliefs; it’s we who should realize that all these prohibitions are futile and it is only our personal freedom that matters. So today, we will take a look at some of the best films on Netflix that explore this philosophy.

10. Eat Pray Love (2010)

In ‘Eat Pray Love,’ directed by Ryan Murphy and based on Elizabeth Gilbert’s memoir, Julia Roberts takes on the lead role of Elizabeth Gilbert, a woman on a journey of self-discovery and healing. The plot revolves around Elizabeth’s decision to embark on a year-long trip to Italy, India, and Indonesia after a painful divorce. The cast includes notable actors such as Javier Bardem, James Franco, and Richard Jenkins. The film explores themes of self-discovery, spirituality, and the quest for fulfillment. As Elizabeth immerses herself in different cultures and spiritual practices, the movie delves into existential questions about identity, purpose, and the pursuit of happiness. Julia Roberts’ compelling performance, coupled with Murphy’s direction, brings depth to the character’s emotional journey. ‘Eat Pray Love’ is a poignant and visually stunning exploration of existential themes, making it a compelling watch for those seeking introspective and inspirational narratives. You can watch it here.

9. The Pale Blue Eye (2022)

In ‘The Pale Blue Eye,’ a cinematic masterpiece helmed by director Scott Cooper, Christian Bale delivers a strong performance (as always) as a seasoned detective investigating a series of macabre murders at the U.S. Military Academy in the 19th century. The cast, which includes Afton Williamson and Harry Melling, contributes to the film’s atmospheric brilliance. As the detective delves into the shadowy corners of the academy, the narrative unfolds as a captivating blend of mystery, psychological intrigue, and horror. Cooper skillfully navigates the complexities of morality, guilt, and the intricacies of the human mind, making ‘The Pale Blue Eye’ not only a gripping thriller but also an existential exploration of the consequences that haunt individuals long after their choices are made. You can watch the film here.

8. A Man Called Otto (2022)

‘A Man Called Otto‘ follows Otto Anderson, a disillusioned grump after losing his wife, contemplates ending it all. However, his plans take an unexpected turn when a vibrant young family moves in next door. Enter Marisol, a quick-witted force who challenges Otto to see life anew, sparking an unlikely friendship that transforms his perspective. This heartwarming and humorous tale explores themes of love, loss, and rediscovering the joys of life, demonstrating that family can emerge from the unlikeliest corners. ‘A Man Called Otto’ is a poignant reminder that sometimes, our most meaningful connections arise from unexpected encounters. Feel free to stream it here.

7. Ram Dass, Going Home (2018)

‘Ram Dass, Going Home’ is a touching documentary directed by Derek Peck that offers a heartfelt glimpse into the final days of spiritual teacher and author Ram Dass. Formerly known as Dr. Richard Alpert, a Harvard psychology professor turned spiritual pioneer, Ram Dass shares reflections on life, death, and his spiritual journey in the serene surroundings of Maui. The film provides an intimate portrayal of his wisdom, humor, and acceptance of mortality as he navigates the later stages of life. Through insightful conversations and moments of contemplation, ‘Ram Dass, Going Home’ becomes a soul-stirring exploration of the human experience, leaving audiences with profound insights into the nature of existence and the transition into the great unknown. You can watch it here.

6. Marriage Story (2019)

‘Marriage Story‘ taps into existential themes by exploring the complexities of human relationships and the inherent struggles of identity within the context of marriage. Directed by Noah Baumbach, the film navigates the dissolution of a couple’s marriage with profound introspection. Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver deliver compelling performances, unraveling the emotional intricacies of love, loss, and self-discovery. The narrative transcends the conventional divorce drama, offering a reflective examination of the existential questions that arise when the familiar structures of life disintegrate, making ‘Marriage Story’ a deeply resonant and thought-provoking cinematic experience. You can watch the movie here.

5. I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore (2017)

‘I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore’ taps into existential themes through a darkly comedic lens. Directed by Macon Blair, the film follows Ruth, played by Melanie Lynskey, on a quest for justice after a burglary. As Ruth confronts the absurdities of human behavior and societal indifference, the movie explores the dissonance between personal expectations and the chaotic reality of the world. Its existential core lies in Ruth’s journey to find meaning and connection in a seemingly indifferent universe. Feel free to stream the movie here.

4. The Killer (2023)

In ‘The Killer‘ by David Fincher, a lone and calculated assassin, devoid of remorse or moral qualms, lurks in the shadows, patiently selecting his next victim. Yet, as the waiting stretches on, he grapples with a creeping sense of insanity and an eroding composure. This noir narrative unfolds as a visceral and stylish exploration of a professional hitman adrift in a morally ambiguous world, armed to the hilt and teetering on the edge of mental unraveling. The film masterfully portrays the psyche of a solitary figure navigating the blurred lines between sanity and ruthlessness in a chilling tale of existential descent. You can watch the film here.

3. Seven Years in Tibet (1997)

Traversing the cinematic peaks of ‘Seven Years in Tibet,’ Brad Pitt embodies Heinrich Harrer, an Austrian mountaineer whose odyssey unfolds amidst the tumult of World War II. Captured as a prisoner of war in British India, Harrer’s daring escape with David Thewlis’s Peter Aufschnaiter propels them toward the mystical realm of Tibet. Against the backdrop of impending geopolitical upheaval, their fateful encounter with the young Dalai Lama sparks an extraordinary tale of friendship and cultural convergence. The film, directed by Jean-Jacques Annaud, captures the essence of an unexpected journey that transcends borders, intertwining self-discovery and human connection against the majestic Himalayan landscape. You can watch the movie here.

2. The Dreamseller (2016)

‘The Dreamseller,’ directed by Jayme Monjardim and Luca Bueno, a disillusioned psychologist teeters on the brink of suicide, only to find an unexpected lifeline in the form of an unlikely savior. The plot unfurls as their friendship deepens, revealing a transformative journey where the psychologist learns to embrace a novel way of living. Against the backdrop of despair, the film navigates the complexities of human connection and resilience, offering a poignant exploration of redemption and the profound impact of unexpected bonds on the trajectory of one’s life. Feel free to stream it here.

1. The Big Lebowski (1998)

‘The Big Lebowski‘ achieves existential brilliance through its hilariously absurd and laid-back protagonist, “The Dude,” portrayed by Jeff Bridges. In this Coen Brothers masterpiece, The Dude, an unlikely hero, navigates a chaotic world with profound nonchalance, embodying the existential notion of finding meaning amidst chaos. As he stumbles through a surreal Los Angeles, facing eccentric characters and bizarre predicaments, The Dude maintains an unflappable Zen-like demeanor. The film’s genius lies in its ability to infuse existential themes into a convoluted plot, exploring the nature of identity, the randomness of life, and the pursuit of purpose within the nonsensical. ‘The Big Lebowski’ stands as a comedic existentialist gem, using humor and a bowling ball’s nonchalant roll through life to underscore its profound philosophical undertones. You can watch the movie here.

