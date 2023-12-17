A person can be termed a psychopath or sociopath if he or she is diagnosed with a lack of empathy, remorse, or guilt. Technically, it is an anti-social disorder. Unlike psychotics, who often lose their connection to reality, psychopaths know what they are doing. It’s just that they can’t control it or they don’t give a damn about the consequences of their actions. Likewise, not all criminals are psychopaths and all psychopaths are not criminals too. But whenever a criminal mind nurtures a deranged psychopath within it, it manifests into a cold-blooded serial killer. With all that said, here’s the list of really good psychopath movies on Netflix that are available to stream right now:

11. The Babysitter (2017)

Starring Samara Weaving, Bella Thorne, Judah Lewis, and Robbie Amell and directed by McG aka Joseph McGinty Nichol, ‘The Babysitter’ is a slasher comedy. In it, we have 12-year-old Cole who finds out one night that his babysitter Bee belongs to a cult that makes human sacrifices to the Devil. There is nothing serious about the plot and while you might find it cringe-worthy, the fact that the movie doesn’t take itself seriously makes it a fun-watch. Needless to say, Bee is a psychopath who is joined by her psychopathic friends as well. To see how Cole finds a way out and escapes death, you can stream the movie here.

10. The Killer (2023)

David Fincher’s latest film starring Michael Fassbender, ‘The Killer’ is about a professional assassin (Fassbender) who, despite our idea of how an assassin behaves and what one’s characteristics are, appears to be a psychopath who works like a machine, almost like a T-800 (for the uninitiated, we mean a terminator). While he doesn’t seem to miss his targets, we get to see what happens when he does miss one, killing an innocent. Following this, the killer’s love interest Magdala is attacked which is clearly a punishment for his miss if not a step to clean the trail in case someone comes looking and finds out about the client who paid for the hit. The way he tracks down the assassins who tried to kill his ladylove followed by the person who sent the assassins makes this a silent yet powerful film executed in signature David Fincher style. You can stream it right here.

9. The Woman in the Window (2021)

From director Joe Wright comes this psychological thriller that tells the story of a woman (Amy Adams) who suffers from agoraphobia (a state of anxiety that results from perceiving the surrounding environment to be unsafe) and has been living alone in an apartment, separated from her husband and daughter who lives with him. While we are made to think that she is the psychopath as she passes her time spying on her neighbors, a murder that she witnesses in the apartment across the street turns the tables in the blink of an eye. As she tries to contact the police and find a way to know who the killer is, she goes deeper into a darkness that seems to be the creation of her own mind’s hallucinations. Is she really hallucinating or is she being lied to? To find out who the real psychopath is, because there is one, you may stream the film here.

8. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)

An homage to the classic 1974 slasher as well as the 9th installment of the popular franchise of the same name, this movie is directed by David Blue Garcia. Leatherface, the psychopathic killer, returns to “slash” a group of young entrepreneurs who intend on renovating Harlow, Texas; the hometown of Leatherface. In the endeavor, he also encounters a survivor of one of his previous killing sprees. With his iconic chainsaw and masks made of the facial skin of his victims, Leatherface is, no matter how sadistic it sounds, one of the most popular fictional psychopaths whom cinephiles can’t seem to get enough of. So naturally this movie deserves a place in this list. You can check out the movie here.

7. Creep 2 (2017)

The found footage film ‘Creep 2‘ is a sequel to the 2014 flick ‘Creep.’ The movie revolves around an ambitious video artist Sara who wants to make a shocking breakout work. She chases lonely men in search of the perfect “subject” for her work of art but nothing takes off. One day, Sara comes across an advertisement for “video work” on the internet. She decides to try her luck and goes for it. But Sara finds herself in a remote house in the forest with a creepy man who claims that he is a serial killer. Though the man makes her uncomfortable, Sara decides to shoot the video in the belief that it will become her masterpiece. But as the shoot progresses, she realizes that she has made the gravest mistake in her life and there is no turning back. Directed by Patrick Brice, ‘Creep 2’ features Mark Duplass, Desiree Akhavan, and Karan Soni in the lead roles.

6. The Call (2020)

A mind-bending South Korean psychological thriller directed by Lee Chung-hyun, ‘The Call’ shows two women talking to each other on the phone. What’s surreal is that both are in the same house but in different timelines. 28-year-old Kim Seo-yeon lives in the present while Oh Young-sook lives in the past (1999). As the plot progresses, the two get to know each other and their backgrounds revealing their respective disturbing pasts. At the same time, the plot twists, most of which are repercussions of one woman’s actions on the other (since there was a time in the past when both were around each other) while they try to help each other out, just make us wait for more. The question that arises in our minds is are the two women, the the same? Is Kim Seo-yeon a psychopath who is talking to herself in her mind or hallucinating whatever is going on? ‘The Call’ has the answer and you can receive it right here.

5. Don’t Worry Darling (2022)

Ever felt like the world around you is just a show? Or that without even knowing, you have been pretending to have a happy life? Well, at a deeper philosophical level, you may have but that doesn’t change the fact that whatever’s around you is real. But ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ as the title suggests, keeps our protagonist in the dark while ensuring her that everything is alright. As expected, problems start to arise when she begins doubting what she doesn’t know; talk about ignorance is bliss.

Directed by Olivia Wilde, this film stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Wilde, and Chris Pine. It shows Pugh as Alice, one of the many women who live in a town that is the base of the Victory Project which has been founded by a guy named Frank. While the women, all married, do not know what the project is, they aren’t supposed to either. They take care of the home and are happy doing it while their husbands go to work (apparently on the project). But when Alice slowly realizes that something is wrong, things start to crumble. Is she the one being paranoid? Or is the world around her unreal? As much as we feel like telling you who the psychopath is because this listicle demands it, we want you to see the film and find out. You can stream it here.

4. The Occupant (2020)

Directed by Àlex Pastor and David Pastor, this Spanish movie tells the story of Javier Muñoz (Javier Gutiérrez), a former advertising executive who now has to sell his apartment due to unemployment. His wife has left him and takes their son with her as well. With nothing he can call his own, Javier ends up being obsessed with the new tenants of his once-home property. But when he begins to interfere in their lives, things start getting complicated. He misses his former home and the superficial wealth that he had grown accustomed to and now that everything has been snatched from him, he decides to get involved in the lives of the tenants and their happy lives, something he never really got to live. Slowly, his methods turn malevolent. Will this lead to him hurting the tenants? To find out, you can stream the film here.

3. The Paramedic (2020)

We know that an accident can be dangerous in ways more than one but ‘The Paramedic’ takes it to a whole new level. Directed by Carles Torras, it is a Spanish thriller that shows a loving boyfriend/paramedic Angel (Mario Casas) turn into a psychopath following an accident that paralyzes him waist down. His paralysis makes him paranoid and thinks that his girlfriend Vane (Déborah François), who is pregnant, is cheating on him. This paranoia takes a huge toll on him as he begins to torture his girlfriend by injecting her with an epidural, tying her to a bed, and gagging her as well as killing those who try to get too close to them. Whether Vane is able to escape from Angel’s clutches is what we find out in the movie. You can stream it here.

2. The Good Nurse (2022)

Starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne and directed by Tobias Lindholm, ‘The Good Nurse’ is a tense, gripping, and horrifying psychological drama adapted from the 2013 true-crime book ‘The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder’ by American journalist/author Charles Graeber. The book is about serial killer Charles Cullen, a nurse, who confessed to killing at least 40 people while serving in different hospitals. Many of these killings were carried out by administering the victims with high doses of insulin. In the film, Redmayne plays the role of Cullen while Chastain plays the role of Amy Loughren, a former nurse, who helped the police in arresting and prosecuting Cullen. Needless to say, Cullen was a psychopath and he is presently serving life imprisonment at a New Jersey prison. The film showcases the remorseless brutality with which Cullen killed his victims as well as the strength that Loughren showed while helping the police and maintaining a friendly relationship with Cullen at the same time. You can watch the film here.

1. Get Out (2017)

One of the best movies about psychopaths to have come out in recent times, ‘Get Out,’ directed by Jordan Peele of ‘Key & Peele,’ revolves around a black man Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) who, on his first-weekend visit to his Caucasian girlfriend Rose’s (Allison Williams) parents, finds himself trapped in a house full of psychopaths. The parents of the girlfriend as well as the other white people who are present at a get-together are involved in a sinister plot. This involves Rose’s family carrying out brain transplants, swapping black people’s brains with those of white people following an auction wherein the white person who bids the highest gets the black person put up for the auction. Terrifying right? You can check out the film here right away.

